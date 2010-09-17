Best Buy CEO: iPad Is cannibalising Laptop Sales By As Much As A Shocking 50%

Photo: Electricpig: bit.ly

The CEO of Best Buy just said the iPad is cannibalising as much as 50% of the company’s laptop sales, the Wall Street Journal reports.When consumers walk into Best Buy now, they don’t look at or want laptops, instead they’re drawn to the iPad.



“People are willing to disproportionately spend for these devices because they are becoming so important to their lives,” says CEO Brian Dun.

Bad news for Dell, HP, Acer, and Microsoft.

