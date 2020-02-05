Best Buy CEO Corie Barry will remain in her role after an investigation that was prompted by an anonymous letter

Best Buy / Reuters Best Buy CEO Corie Barry will remain in her role at the company.

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry will remain in her role following an investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship.

“Ms. Barry fully cooperated with the review, which has now concluded,” Best Buy’s board of directors said Tuesday.

Best Buy said Tuesday that its CEO, Corie Barry, will remain in her role following an investigation into allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a fellow executive.

The company’s board of directors hired outside counsel to investigate Barry after receiving information about the alleged relationship in an anonymous letter.

The board said Tuesday that the investigation had concluded, but did not reveal any information regarding the findings.

“The board takes allegations of misconduct seriously regardless of who is the subject,” Best Buy’s board of directors said in a statement. “When the board received an anonymous letter regarding Corie Barry, the Audit Committee immediately retained outside legal counsel, Sidley Austin LLP, to conduct an independent review. Ms. Barry fully cooperated with the review, which has now concluded. The board supports the continued leadership of the company by Ms. Barry.”

In response, Barry said, “I appreciate the Board’s support and look forward to continuing to execute on our strategic vision to Build the New Blue: Chapter Two.”

