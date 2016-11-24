Best Buy's Black Friday deals are kicking off on Thanksgiving Day

Best Buy’s Black Friday deals kick off online at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Thanksgiving Day.
The retailer is offering free shipping on all online orders, as well as free online pick up throughout the holiday season.
In-store deals will begin when Best Buy opens its doors at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Best Buy stores will close at 1 a.m. on Friday and reopen at 8 a.m. on Black Friday, remaining open until 10 p.m.
When it comes to deals, Best Buy says it is diversifying its offerings this year.
“I think what’s exciting this year is that there’s a broad range of exciting categories, across what I would characterise as some of our more traditional product categories, like, for example, TVs and computing… as well as these emerging categories, so around connected home, around wearable, around drones, around virtual reality,” Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly said in a call with analysts on Thursday.
“I’m personally so excited about my personal holiday shopping,” Joly continued. “I have to disclose I’m going to buy a new drone. I bought one last year but I’m going to buy a new one. This is exciting.”
Here are some of the biggest deals that Best Buy is offering on Black Friday 2016, as well as how much the retailer says customers are saving:
- Toshiba 49-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $199.99 (Save $250)
- MacBook Air 13-inch (Save $200)
- Bose® SoundSport® In-Ear Headphones: $39.99 (Save $60)
- Powerbeats2Wireless Headphones: $89.99 (Save $110)
- PlayStation 4 Uncharted Bundle: $249 (Save $50) plus two free games
- Samsung 55-inch LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $479.99 (Save $320)
- Select Blu-rays are $7.99 and 4K UHD movies as low as $17.99
- Video games for $29.99 (Save $30)
- Fitbit Charge 2: $129.95 (Save $20)
- DJI Phantom 3 Standard Drone: $399.99 (Save $100)
- Samsung 4K UHD Blu-ray Player: $199.99 (Save $200 and get a free $10 Best Buy Gift Card)
- Homido V2 Virtual Reality Headset: $49.99 (Save $30)
- mophie juice pack pro: $9.99 (Save $50)
- Ring Smart HD Video Doorbell: $124.99 (Save $75)
- Arlo Wire-Free HD Security 4-camera kit: $349.99 (Save $150)
- Canon EOS Rebel T6 2 Lens Kit DSLR camera: $449.99 (Save $250)
- GoPro HERO5 Black: $399.99 with a $35 Best Buy Gift Card and 64GB memory card
- KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series Stand Mixer: $199.99 (Save $300)
- Dyson V6 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum: $299.99 (Save $200)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 4 M3 with Type Cover: $599.99 (Save $400)
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro (Save $125)
- Free $250 Best Buy Gift Card plus a free Samsung Gear VR with instalment billing on the Samsung Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge
- Dell 15.6” touch screen laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor: $349.99 (Save $150)
NOW WATCH: The biggest security mistakes people make when buying things online
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.