Best Buy's Black Friday deals are kicking off on Thanksgiving Day

Best Buy’s Black Friday deals kick off online at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Thanksgiving Day.

The retailer is offering free shipping on all online orders, as well as free online pick up throughout the holiday season.

In-store deals will begin when Best Buy opens its doors at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Best Buy stores will close at 1 a.m. on Friday and reopen at 8 a.m. on Black Friday, remaining open until 10 p.m.

When it comes to deals, Best Buy says it is diversifying its offerings this year.

“I think what’s exciting this year is that there’s a broad range of exciting categories, across what I would characterise as some of our more traditional product categories, like, for example, TVs and computing… as well as these emerging categories, so around connected home, around wearable, around drones, around virtual reality,” Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly said in a call with analysts on Thursday.

“I’m personally so excited about my personal holiday shopping,” Joly continued. “I have to disclose I’m going to buy a new drone. I bought one last year but I’m going to buy a new one. This is exciting.”

Here are some of the biggest deals that Best Buy is offering on Black Friday 2016, as well as how much the retailer says customers are saving:

