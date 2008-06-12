Best Buy (BBY) To Get Some of Your Tax Rebates, Too

Wal-Mart (WMT) isn’t the only retailer that will be getting your tax rebates, says Jeffries. Jefferies expects Best Buy (BBY) to beat Q1 consensus estimates next week due to a lift from tax rebates.



Considering most people believe the tax rebates will be going to Exxon Mobil (XOM) and food (WMT) and not electronics, even a small boost could help BBY beat consensus. Jeffries isn’t that gung-ho on BBY, however: They maintain a HOLD.

