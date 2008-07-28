Best Buy (BBY) To Feast on Carcass of Circuit City (CC)

Bank of America upgrades Best Buy (BBY) to BUY on the theory that the company’s market share gains will offset industry weakness



Where will those market share gains come from? Sorry Circuit City (CC).

Bank of America upgrades Best Buy (BBY) from Neutral to BUY, target price raised from $41 to $46.

