Best Buy (BBY) Could Get Crushed By Wal-Mart (WMT)

Best Buy (BBY) has buried Circuit City (CC), but Deutsche Bank thinks Wal-Mart (WMT) will be a much tougher adversary. The bank also has concerns regarding BBY’s flat panel TV supplies.



Best Buy (BBY) downgraded from Buy to HOLD (target price from $53 to $49).

See Also: Wal-Mart (WMT) Feasts on Tax Rebate Checks: Same-Store Sales Beat Consensus (WMT)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.