Best Buy is offering a $100 discount on the Apple Watch

Anyone considering an Apple Watch but put-off by the steep price tag should head over to Best Buy, because the retailer is offering $100 off all Apple Watch models. That means that you can buy the cheapest edition — the 38 millimetre Sport model — for only $250.

Target has a similar promotion, but instead of getting $100 off the price of a watch, you’ll get a $100 Target gift-card.

The discounted comes right in time for the holiday shopping rush, and makes even more sense when you consider that Apple may be releasing its second edition smartwatch in March, according to 9to5Mac reporter Marc Gurman. Sources told Gurman that the new edition will have a camera, for video chatting, and more standalone functionality when not paired with an iPhone.

(We first spotted the deal on Engadget.)

