5 moves for a sculpted and strong butt, according to a trainer who works with action stars and supermodels

Hollis Johnson/Insider Christian Castano works out action movie superheros and models.

The big butt muscle (your gluteus maximus) is the largest one in the human body.

Trainer Christian Castano says it’s often wildly underutilized, because people don’t engage their butt in everyday activities.

He shared his five favourite ways to develop a strong and sumptuous backside, with or without props.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

My butt was in serious pain for three. Full. Days.

I had worked out with trainer-to-the-stars Christian Castano, who helps action superheros and supermodels get their reps in, at the Dogpound gym in New York City. For days afterwards, it felt awful just to sit down. Clearly, I had not been properly engaging my butt.

“Your butt is the largest muscle in the human body,” Castano reminded me. “But it’s also the most under-active, meaning it’s there, but people don’t use it. Hence, the term ‘lazy butt.'”

Butts are having something of a fitness moment right now, a trend the Guardian traces to the popularity of the Kardashian family derrieres.

Regardless of how you feel about your own behind (or its size) fitness experts agree that putting a little work into your backside can prompt serious health benefits, like a more stable core, more flexible hips, and lower risk of back pain.

Here’s how Castano suggested you can sculpt yours into shape, in just five moves.

We started things off with a Bulgarian split lunge, arguably one of the best butt exercises. Castano instructed me to put my back leg up on a ledge, and then lower my back knee down towards the floor. You can also try this using a bench.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

It’s important to make sure your front knee doesn’t come past a 90 degree angle when you’re doing these lunges.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

The Bulgarian split lunge is a bit more challenging than a regular split lunge, because the lifted foot in the back adds an element of balance into the equation.

It’s not totally clear where the “Bulgarian” in Bulgarian split lunges comes from, but Bulgarian weight lifters and track and field athletes are somewhat renown as tireless badasses who prize efficiency, and these lunges certainly fit the bill in that regard.

If you’re doing them right, you’ll feel the burn near immediately.

Second, I flipped around for a single leg bridge. With my arms elevated (we used the side of the boxing ring at the gym, but any low bench would do here), and my shoulders flat, I raised one leg up into the air. My other heel was pressing down into the ground for leverage.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

Castano told me I should pay special attention to “emphasising pushing off your heel, and squeezing your butt at the top, making sure your body’s in the right alignment to generate the most amount of torque you can from your glutes.”

Hollis Johnson/Insider

A good butt workout, with proper form, ample reps, and focused attention on the muscle at work, can actually change the way your brain and your butt interact, building more muscle.

Castano said it’s all about “establishing the right neurological pathway from your central nervous system into your glutes.”

He also encouraged me to make sure my hips and shoulders were level at the top of the move, and my arms flat.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

Again, the goal is to keep the knee at a 90 degree angle, focusing on using the butt to move your leg up and down, instead of engaging the thighs or just using your knees.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

Next, we prepared for a decline bridge, with my feet still elevated to a bench level. At this point, Castano brought out a resistance band to make the move a little more challenging.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

He placed the band below my knees, providing a little extra tension to keep them hugging together.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

Then, I put my feet sole to sole and lifted my hips up into the air, creating a straight line from my shoulders down to my knees, using my butt.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

This move strengthens and tones the gluteus maximus, the largest of the three glute muscles.

Notice how as you lift your hips into the air, you’re also bringing your legs out into a narrow butterfly position, the feet still locked together, heel to heel and toe to toe.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

If you don’t have a resistance band at the ready, this move still works fine without it. Keep your arms on the floor, and focus on using your butt to move your hips into the air.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

Then we went for the killer glute kickback. Start in a tabletop position, and put your elbows below your shoulders, hands out in front of your head. Now lift one leg high into the air, again, using your butt muscles to elevate it as high as you can.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

Make sure to keep your hips and core stable the whole time you’re kicking back, and this move will work all your butt muscles at once.

You don’t have to do this exercise with an ankle weight, but it really helps take it to the next level. Castano added one on for me, and it amped things up. The exercise went from an enjoyable dance-like move to a painful, booty-shredding movement.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

You can also try it with a resistance band if you don’t have ankle weights.

If possible, it’s best to do this move from an elevated bench, so that you can lower your leg to the floor below your arms and legs, and get in a wide range of motion.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

Now flip around, and try it on the other leg. Keep challenging yourself to get that leg high into the air, really driving from your butt.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

For our second to last exercise, I performed some fire hydrants. Castano said we were doing these “to just work a different area of your glute, to more of an exhaustion, after your muscle has already been pre-fatigued.”

Hollis Johnson/Insider

It’s a technique called supersetting, and it’s one of Castano’s favourite ways to stack exercise after exercise, whether in a core workout, full body routine, or butt session.

To prepare, come into a regular tabletop position, hands below shoulders, knees below hips, and toes tucked behind you.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

For extra fun, Castano kept the ankle weight on my foot for the fire hydrants, as I raised one leg at a time directly out to the side, like a dog peeing on a fire hydrant.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

As I raised my weighted leg up to hip height Castano added in the extra fun of a boxing ring rope, ready to slap it back down. I had to engage both my butt and my core to move with control here.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

Finally, we did some shuffling side-to-side with a band around my lower legs, high on the calves, keeping my hips low and my butt out behind me. Some exercise pros call these “monster walks,” and they’re great for your gluteus medius, the second-largest butt muscle.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

The gluteus medius lives near the top of the butt, and helps stabilise and rotate the hip. It works together with the larger gluteus maximus (the big muscle that you sit on) and the smaller gluteus minimus, which sits just below the gluteus medius.

This move was another of the toughest challenges in this workout, on par with the Bulgarian split lunges. I could definitely feel it in my butt, and also travelling into my outer thighs.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

As you can see, I was all smiles when I left my workout. But that’s only because I had no idea how much pain my butt would be in for the next three days.

Hollis Johnson/Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.