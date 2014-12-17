The Top 5 Franchises For 2015

Franchising can be a great way to start your own business.

Entrepreneur Magazine released a list of the top companies for franchising.

The magazine judged the businesses on a variety of factors, including growth rates, financial strength, and overall stability.

Here are their top 5.

5. Supercuts

Although 1,140 of the 1,268 quickie hair salons are company-owned, management began rapidly expanding the franchise business this year. The expansion is expected to continue.

4. Jack in The Box

Even though this fast food chain has significantly fewer posts than McDonald’s does, it’s a smarter choice for the future franchise owner (McDonald’s ranked 14 on the list).

Since 2010, the Jack In The Box has handed over 491 of its restaurants to independent owners, and the brand plans to continue to expand with franchises in the southeast United States.

3. Subway

The chain known for its $US5 foot longs continues to rule at franchising. Not a single of the 42,000+ sandwich shops is company-owned, and the business is continuing to grow rapidly.

2. Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness, which is open for all hours of the day, is expanding rapidly as more Americans invest in their fitness.

1. Hampton Hotels

The hotel company is the top franchise on the list. Between 2013 and 2014, the company expanded with 33 hotels, none of which are company-owned. The hospitality company is now expanding across the globe.

Read the rest of Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.