Having an MBA can give you an edge in the cutthroat world of business—but only if you pick the right school.
The wrong school could be a critical waste of time and money.
For our fourth annual survey of the World’s Best Business Schools, we asked hundreds of American professionals with experience hiring MBAs—managers, HR recruiters, and business owners—to determine the best business school in the world.
They came back with a loud and clear answer: Harvard University.
Harvard pushed last year’s winner, Stanford, down to number 3. In addition to the usual top American schools, international institutions like Cambridge University (#8), Oxford University (#9), and the London School of Economics (#19) also placed in the top 20.
The majority of respondents said that skills and knowledge is the most important takeaway from business school (69%), while 22% said that a network of contacts was a valuable B-school bonus.
Note that we only asked American hiring professionals to weigh in, so these 42 business schools are best for getting you a job in the U.S.
3.2% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Fontainebleau, France
Tuition and fees: $80,000
INSEAD, the 'Business School for the World,' has campuses in Europe, Asia, and Abu Dhabi. It was ranked third in the world by Businessweek, and sixth by The Financial Times. Last year, it took the #10 spot on our list of the Best Business Schools.
For this survey, we asked hundreds of professionals with experience hiring MBAs to select the 10 most prestigious business schools. Tuition was used as a tiebreaker, with cheaper tuition pushing a school to a higher spot.
3.2% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Glendale, Ariz.
Tuition and fees: $78,000
Thunderbird is known for having the best program in the world for international business studies, but it fell from #33 on our list last year. U.S. News ranked the school number 45 in their MBA program rankings.
3.5% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Wellesley, Mass.
Tuition and fees: $103,000
Babson's MBA program has been ranked #1 in entrepreneurship by U.S. News for the last 20 years running. Last year Babson ranked #40 on our list, but this year respondents ranked Babson higher than other news outlets. U.S. News ranked Babson #56, Businessweek ranked them #42, and The Financial Times #80.
3.8% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Atlanta, Ga.
Tuition and fees: $69,000
Goizueta partners with more than 20 international business schools so students can study abroad. Last year the school ranked at #30 on our list. Goizueta was ranked numbers 18, 22, and 49 by U.S. News, Businessweek, and The Financial Times, respectively.
4.8% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: St. Louis, Mo.
Tuition and fees: $50,000
Olin Business School moved up from the 45th spot in last year's ranking to number 38 this year. It performed even better with U.S. News (#21) and Businessweek (#31), but worse with The Financial Times (#54).
5.1% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Bloomington, Ind.
Tuition and fees: $71,000
Indiana University's business school also secured a higher rank this year, moving up one place. The school was ranked number 22 by U.S. News, number 15 by Businessweek, and number 55 by The Financial Times.
5.4% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Seattle, Wash.
Tuition and fees: $84,000
The Foster School of Business at University of Washington has a small business school class of just 230 full-time students. The school jumped 13 places from last year's rank. It also performed well with other rankings, placing number 23 with U.S. News and number 37 with Businessweek.
5.7% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Coventry, UK
Tuition and fees: $50,000
Warwick Business School, a new UK institution on our list, hosts its own TEDx conference every year. The Financial Times ranked Warwick number 28 in the world, and number 4 in the UK.
7.0% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: East Lansing, Mich.
Tuition and fees: $63,000
MSU's Broad College of Business, which is known for being a U.S. business school with a great return on investment, maintains its rank from last year. Businessweek gave it a comparable rank, at #35.
7.3% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Los Angeles, Calif.
Tuition and fees: $84,000
The Marshall School of Business at USC boasts an alumni network of more than 70,000 graduates. It was ranked number 26, 28, and 82 in the world by U.S. News, Businessweek, and The Financial Times, respectively.
8.6% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Champaign, Ill.
Tuition and fees: $52,000
The University of Illinois's College of Business may be a new addition to our survey, but the 98-year-old business school is a well-established institution. Businessweek ranked it number 40 in the world, while The Financial Times ranked it at 44, and U.S. News ranked it at 47.
8.9% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Columbus, Ohio
Tuition and fees: $46,000
Ohio State, while it may be best known for its schools of pharmacy and veterinary medicine, has a very affordable MBA program. U.S. News and Businessweek both ranked it number 27 in the world.
9.2% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Charlottesville, Va.
Tuition and fees: $83,000
UVA's Darden School of Business was ranked #1 in student satisfaction by Businessweek, and 10th best business school in the world. The school was ranked number 35 in the world by The Financial Times. Last year, it made #19 on our list.
9.5% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: London, UK
Tuition and fees: $93,000
London Business School is one of the highest internationally-ranked business schools in the world. This year it was placed at number 4 by The Financial Times, and received a prestigious first place on Businessweek's ranking, tied with the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.
9.5% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Los Angeles, Calif.
Tuition and fees: $85,000
UCLA's Anderson School of Management focuses its teachings on leadership, both in and out of the classroom. The Financial Times ranked Anderson as the 23rd best MBA program in the world; Businessweek ranked it 18th. Last year it was #21 on our list.
9.5% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Ann Arbor, Mich.
Tuition and fees: $57,000
The University of Michigan has its own student startup accelerator program, TechArb, for aspiring entrepreneurs. Businessweek ranked U-M number 8 in the world for MBA programs, U.S. News ranked the school number 14, and The Financial Times ranked them number 30. Last year, the school ranked #18 on our list.
11.5% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Chapel Hill, N.C.
Tuition and fees: $78,000
The Kenan-Flagler Business School inched up two places on our ranking this year. The school is known for its emphasis on corporate social responsibility, and is ranked number 20 by U.S. News, and number 17 by Businessweek.
13.1% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Chicago, Ill.
Tuition and fees: $92,000
The University of Chicago Booth School of Business has campuses expanding all over the world, and is planning on moving its Singapore executive MBA program to Hong Kong in 2014. It was named the best business school in the world by Businessweek, tied with London Business School.
13.4% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Austin, Tex.
Tuition and fees: $69,000
McCombs School of Business at UT -- Austin jumped three places from our survey last year. The Texas-based business school, whose MBA programs range from 21 to 24 months, was ranked number 17 by U.S. News, and number 19 by Businessweek.
14.3% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Provo, Utah
Tuition and fees: $43,000
Brigham Young University also jumped way up from its spot on last year's survey at number 47. The business school shares its name with hotel moguls Richard and Bill Marriott. U.S. News ranked BYU number 30, and Businessweek ranked the school number 32 in the world.
15.3% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Washington, DC
Tuition and fees: $85,000
The DC-based university has seen a number of notable speakers and presenters, including President Barack Obama and the World Bank's Chief Economist and Senior VP of Development Economics Justin Yifu Lin. U.S. News, Businessweek, and The Financial Times ranked the school 56th, 54th, and 84th in the world, respectively.
15.6% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Nashville, Tenn.
Tuition and fees: $51,000
The Owen Graduate School of Management opened its doors in 1969 to 10 students and 10 faculty; today the school maintains a small, intimate enrollment of just under 600 students. The Financial Times ranked Vanderbilt's Owen School as the 53rd best MBA program in the world. Last year it ranked at #35 on our list.
17.8% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: New York, N.Y.
Tuition and fees: $99,000
NYU Stern students excel academically, with average undergraduate GPAs of 3.51 and average GMAT scores of 720. While Stern fell eight spots from our rank last year, U.S. News, Businessweek, and The Financial Times all ranked Stern highly, with scores of 10, 16, and 19 respectively.
18.8% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: London, UK
Tuition and fees: $34,000
LSE was founded by four members of the Fabian Society, like George Bernard Shaw. The school offers many business programs, including the Master's in Management (the MBA equivalent), and the Executive Global Master's in Management, geared toward more senior-level executives looking to further their studies.
19.4% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: West Lafayette, Ind.
Tuition and fees: $42,000
The Krannert School of Management at Purdue may be best known for its extensive and diverse entrepreneurship program. While the school was given a lower rank by U.S. News (44), Businessweek (41), and The Financial Times (68), it ranked highly with our respondents this year.
21.3% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Notre Dame, Ind.
Tuition and fees: $46,000
Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business boasts a median base salary of $99,500 for its MBA graduates. The school was ranked number 27 by U.S. News, and number 20 by Businessweek.
23.0% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Berkeley, Calif.
Tuition and fees: $81,000
The Haas School at UC -- Berkeley is the second oldest business school in the United States. The school ranked at numbers 7, 13, and 12 at U.S. News, Businessweek, and The Financial Times. Last year it made #13 on our list.
23.0% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Pittsburgh, Penn.
Tuition and fees: $79,000
MBA students at Carnegie Mellon's Tepper School of Business can focus on concentrations including communications, economics, finance, and entrepreneurship. The world-renowned school was ranked number 11 in the world by Businessweek. Last year it was #23 on our list.
27.0% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Washington, DC
Tuition and fees: $79,000
Georgetown's McDonough School is known for its focusin finance, international business, and public policy. Georgetown was also ranked by U.S. News (25), Businessweek (30), and The Financial Times (40) for its business programs.
27.4% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Hanover, N.H.
Tuition and fees: $90,000
Dartmouth's business school dropped four spots from last year's list. Tuck, which only offers a full-time MBA program, was given a comparable score by Businessweek, who ranked the school number 12 in the world.
29.3% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Philadelphia, Penn.
Tuition and fees: $97,000
Wharton is known for its selectivity; only 13 per cent of Wharton's MBA applicants were enrolled in the class of 2014. Wharton was ranked across the board as the third best business school in the world by U.S. News, Businessweek, and The Financial Times. Last year the school ranked #3 on our list.
29.6% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Evanston, Ill.
Tuition and fees: $87,000
Kellogg is an advocate of diversity; last year the school's Gay and Lesbian Management Association recorded its own 'It Gets Better' video for LGBT teens. Kellogg was ranked number 4 by U.S. News, number 5 by Businessweek, and number 13 by The Financial Times.
29.6% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Boston, Mass.
Tuition and fees: $74,000
Respondents to our survey ranked Boston University's School of Management favourably; the school shot up 26 places from last year. Among other news rankings, BU was number 40 in U.S. News, number 39 in Businessweek, and number 95 in The Financial Times.
30.3% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Oxford, UK
Tuition and fees: $67,000
Like many UK business programs, it only takes one year to receive an MBA at Oxford when enrolled full-time. Oxford's Saïd Business School was ranked number 5 by Businessweek, and number 24 by The Financial Times.
32.8% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Cambridge, UK
Tuition and fees: $62,000
This UK business school is new to our list, but not new to other rankings; The Financial Times ranked Cambridge's Judge Business school, which has taught more Nobel Prize winners than any other institution, 16th in the world.
37.3% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Cambridge, Mass.
Tuition and fees: $89,000
MIT may be best known for STEM fields, but its Sloan School of Management is consistently ranked as one of the top 10 MBA programs in the world. The Financial Times and Businessweek both put MIT at number nine in this year's rankings.
39.5% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Ithaca, N.Y.
Tuition and fees: $42,000
Cornell's Johnson Graduate School of Management offers a standard, two-year full-time MBA, or an accelerated 12-month MBA program. The Johnson School was ranked number 16, 7, and 24 in the world by U.S. News, Businessweek, and The Financial Times respectively.
44.0% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Durham, N.C.
Tuition and fees: $55,000
Duke University's Fuqua School of Business rose 10 spots from last year's ranking. Fuqua, whose faculty was ranked number one in the U.S. by Businessweek, was ranked the sixth best MBA program in the world by the same publication.
47.8% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: New York, N.Y.
Tuition and fees: $93,000
Many public figures call Columbia Business School their alma mater, including Red Cross CEO Gail McGovern and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. CBS was ranked number 8 by U.S. News, 14 by Businessweek, and 5 by The Financial Times. Last year it ranked #7 on our list.
58.3% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Palo Alto, Calif.
Tuition and fees: $94,000
Though Stanford slipped from number one since last year's survey, the school remains one of the best, and most selective, in the world; just 7 per cent are admitted into the prestigious full-time MBA program. Stanford was ranked number 1 by U.S. News, and number 2 by The Financial Times.
60.2% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: New Haven, Conn.
Tuition and fees: $84,000
Yale's School of Management was ranked number 14 in last year's survey, but respondents had a soft spot for the New Haven, Conn.-based school this year. Makes sense, as one survey respondent last year noted that Yale was 'grossly underrated.' U.S. News still ranked the school 13th best, and The Financial Times ranked it 14th.
77.7% of respondents called it a top tier school.
Location: Cambridge, Mass.
Tuition and fees: $91,000
Harvard Business School took our number one spot this year. While it isn't as selective as Stanford, HBS gives students one of the most reputable degrees in the world. Other publications thought so too; the school secured first place with both U.S. News and The Financial Times, and second with Businessweek.
