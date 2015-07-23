The 15 best business schools for your salary

Steven Benna
Stanford University Graduate School of BusinessInstagram/@stanfordbusinessStanford MBAs earn a median mid-career salary of $US184,600.

Business school comes with a hefty price tag. With tuition costs of around $US60,000 a year plus fees and other expenses, your total could be around $US100,000 per year.

But it may be worth it — especially if you choose the right program.

MBAs can expect to receive a median starting salary of about $US100,000, Fortune reports. Compare that to the 2014 median starting salary of bachelor’s degree holders: $US45,000 per year, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

What’s more, as grads of top-tier schools progress into the mid-career stage (at least 10 years of experience in their field), they can expect a median salary that approaches $US200,000, PayScale reports.

Based on PayScale’s ranking of the best graduate business schools by salary potential, here are the top 15 MBA programs ranked by median mid-career salary.

15. Yale University's School of Management

Yale's School of Management.

Tuition: $US61,500 per year

Median early career salary: $US122,500

Median mid-career salary: $US144,300

14. University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business

Notre Dame.

Tuition: $US48,530 per year

Median early career salary: $US98,500

Median mid-career salary: $US144,500

13. University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business

Marshall School of Business.

Tuition: $US
59,184 first year

Median early career salary: $US86,200

Median mid-career salary: $US144,600

12. Duke University's Fuqua School of Business

Students at Duke University.

Tuition: $US60,600 per year

Median early career salary: $US98,800

Median mid-career salary: $US150,200

11. University of Chicago's Booth School of Business

Booth School of Business.

Tuition: $US63,980 per year

Median early career salary: $US120,800

Median mid-career salary: $US150,500

10. New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business

Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

Tuition: $US63,720 per year

Median early career salary: $US94,000

Median mid-career salary: $US152,400

9. University of Virginia's Darden School of Business

Darden School of Business.

Tuition: $US58,150 per year (Virginia residents); $US61,150 per year (non-residents)

Median early career salary: $US124,400

Median mid-career salary: $US154,500

8. Cornell University's Johnson Graduate School of Management (JGSM)

Johnson Graduate School of Management.

Tuition: $US59,500 per year

Median early career salary: $US107,100

Median mid-career salary: $US154,500

7. University of California at Los Angeles' Anderson School of Management

Students and the University of California at Los Angeles.

Tuition: $US
51,539 per year (California residents); $US54,643 per year (non-residents)

Median early career salary: $US103,900

Median mid-career salary: $US161,600

6. Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management

Sloan School of Management.

Tuition: $US65,750 per year

Median early career salary: $US122,400

Median mid-career salary: $US163,900

5. Columbia Business School

Columbia Business School.

Tuition: $US65,988 per year

Median early career salary: $US101,000

Median mid-career salary: $US168,100

4. University of California Berkeley's Haas School of Business

Students and the University of California Berkeley.

Tuition: $US40,476 per year (California residents); $US42,537 per year (non-residents)

Median early career salary: $US127,300

Median mid-career salary: $US172,000

3. University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School

Graduation at Wharton.

Tuition: $US70,870 per year

Median early career salary: $US124,000

Median mid-career salary: $US180,300

1. Stanford University's Graduate School of Business

Stanford business students.

Tuition: $US64,050 per year

Median early career salary: $US132,100

Median mid-career salary: $US184,600

