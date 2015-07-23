The 15 best business schools for your salary

Instagram/@stanfordbusiness Stanford MBAs earn a median mid-career salary of $US184,600.

Business school comes with a hefty price tag. With tuition costs of around $US60,000 a year plus fees and other expenses, your total could be around $US100,000 per year.

But it may be worth it — especially if you choose the right program.

MBAs can expect to receive a median starting salary of about $US100,000, Fortune reports. Compare that to the 2014 median starting salary of bachelor’s degree holders: $US45,000 per year, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

What’s more, as grads of top-tier schools progress into the mid-career stage (at least 10 years of experience in their field), they can expect a median salary that approaches $US200,000, PayScale reports.

Based on PayScale’s ranking of the best graduate business schools by salary potential, here are the top 15 MBA programs ranked by median mid-career salary.

Find out how your salary stacks up on PayScale.

15. Yale University's School of Management Yale's School of Management. Tuition: $US61,500 per year Median early career salary: $US122,500 Median mid-career salary: $US144,300 14. University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business Notre Dame. Tuition: $US48,530 per year Median early career salary: $US98,500 Median mid-career salary: $US144,500 13. University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business Marshall School of Business. Tuition: $US

59,184 first year Median early career salary: $US86,200 Median mid-career salary: $US144,600 12. Duke University's Fuqua School of Business Students at Duke University. Tuition: $US60,600 per year Median early career salary: $US98,800 Median mid-career salary: $US150,200 11. University of Chicago's Booth School of Business Booth School of Business. Tuition: $US63,980 per year Median early career salary: $US120,800 Median mid-career salary: $US150,500 10. New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business Leonard N. Stern School of Business. Tuition: $US63,720 per year Median early career salary: $US94,000 Median mid-career salary: $US152,400 9. University of Virginia's Darden School of Business Darden School of Business. Tuition: $US58,150 per year (Virginia residents); $US61,150 per year (non-residents) Median early career salary: $US124,400 Median mid-career salary: $US154,500 8. Cornell University's Johnson Graduate School of Management (JGSM) Johnson Graduate School of Management. Tuition: $US59,500 per year Median early career salary: $US107,100 Median mid-career salary: $US154,500 7. University of California at Los Angeles' Anderson School of Management Students and the University of California at Los Angeles. Tuition: $US

51,539 per year (California residents); $US54,643 per year (non-residents) Median early career salary: $US103,900 Median mid-career salary: $US161,600 6. Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management Sloan School of Management. Tuition: $US65,750 per year Median early career salary: $US122,400 Median mid-career salary: $US163,900 5. Columbia Business School Columbia Business School. Tuition: $US65,988 per year Median early career salary: $US101,000 Median mid-career salary: $US168,100 4. University of California Berkeley's Haas School of Business Students and the University of California Berkeley. Tuition: $US40,476 per year (California residents); $US42,537 per year (non-residents) Median early career salary: $US127,300 Median mid-career salary: $US172,000 3. University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School Graduation at Wharton. Tuition: $US70,870 per year Median early career salary: $US124,000 Median mid-career salary: $US180,300 1. Stanford University's Graduate School of Business Stanford business students. Tuition: $US64,050 per year Median early career salary: $US132,100 Median mid-career salary: $US184,600

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.