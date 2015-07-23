The 15 best business schools for your salary

Business school comes with a hefty price tag. With tuition costs of around $US60,000 a year plus fees and other expenses, your total could be around $US100,000 per year.
But it may be worth it — especially if you choose the right program.
MBAs can expect to receive a median starting salary of about $US100,000, Fortune reports. Compare that to the 2014 median starting salary of bachelor’s degree holders: $US45,000 per year, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers.
What’s more, as grads of top-tier schools progress into the mid-career stage (at least 10 years of experience in their field), they can expect a median salary that approaches $US200,000, PayScale reports.
Based on PayScale’s ranking of the best graduate business schools by salary potential, here are the top 15 MBA programs ranked by median mid-career salary.
Tuition: $US61,500 per year
Median early career salary: $US122,500
Median mid-career salary: $US144,300
Tuition: $US48,530 per year
Median early career salary: $US98,500
Median mid-career salary: $US144,500
Tuition: $US60,600 per year
Median early career salary: $US98,800
Median mid-career salary: $US150,200
Tuition: $US63,980 per year
Median early career salary: $US120,800
Median mid-career salary: $US150,500
Tuition: $US63,720 per year
Median early career salary: $US94,000
Median mid-career salary: $US152,400
Tuition: $US58,150 per year (Virginia residents); $US61,150 per year (non-residents)
Median early career salary: $US124,400
Median mid-career salary: $US154,500
Tuition: $US59,500 per year
Median early career salary: $US107,100
Median mid-career salary: $US154,500
Tuition: $US65,750 per year
Median early career salary: $US122,400
Median mid-career salary: $US163,900
Tuition: $US65,988 per year
Median early career salary: $US101,000
Median mid-career salary: $US168,100
Tuition: $US40,476 per year (California residents); $US42,537 per year (non-residents)
Median early career salary: $US127,300
Median mid-career salary: $US172,000
Tuition: $US70,870 per year
Median early career salary: $US124,000
Median mid-career salary: $US180,300
Tuition: $US64,050 per year
Median early career salary: $US132,100
Median mid-career salary: $US184,600
