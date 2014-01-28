Stanford Tops The List Of The Best Business Schools For Getting Rich

Plenty of young people tried to wait out the recession in graduate school, and if they attended a top MBA program, that turned out to be a pretty good choice. Students who graduated from top b-schools in 2010 have seen their salaries double, according to The Financial Times.

Of course, those students attended the top 100 MBA programs in the world, which represent a tiny subset (less than 1%) of all MBA degrees awarded. But it’s an indication of the extraordinary earning power a top degree still affords.

In its annual ranking of international business schools, in which Harvard comes out first and Stanford second, the FT also ranks schools by the average salary of their alumni three years after they graduate. Stanford may just miss in the overall rankings, but it places No. 1 in the money rankings, with an average salary of $US182,054.

Here are the 10 best programs for graduates’ paychecks:

