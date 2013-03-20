The Top 10 US Business Schools That Make You Six Figures Right Out of School

People leave high paying banking and consulting jobs to get MBA’s because top programs provide a big salary bump.



John Byrne at Poets & Quants took the salary data business schools give to US News and World Report for their MBA rankings, and revealed the top 10 programs in the United States by average salary in a post at LinkedIn.

According to Byrne, US News figures are the most accurate for average salary because most schools report salary and bonus numbers separately, failing to account for the fact that some MBA’s don’t get a signing bonus. US News includes grads who didn’t get a bonus to get a better average.

Salaries line up pretty nicely with quality, our business school rankings have Stanford and Harvard in the top two spots, though with the two reversed.

Here’s Byrne’s chart:

John Byrne/LinkedInThere’s a complete list of all 39 schools that average a 6 figure starting salary over at Poets & Quants.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.