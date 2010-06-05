The Best Pundits

We’re building a list of the best business pundits in the world. Here’s a quick start below (in no particular order). Please help by telling us who we’re missing…



(This is a list of pundits, as opposed to reporters or professional analysts. Obviously, in many cases, there’s a blurry line, so it’s fine to add strong reporters or analysts who also compellingly bloviate. Basically, tell us who’s byline or headshot gets you really psyched to read/listen).

General & Business:



Martin Wolf, FT

Dan Gross, Newsweek

John Gapper, FT

Alan Murray, Wall Street Journal

Jonathan Weil, Bloomberg

Megan McArdle, Atlantic

Gideon Rachman, FT

Floyd Norris, New York Times

Andrew Ross Sorkin, New York Times

Rich Karlgaard, Forbes

James Surowiecki, New Yorker

Thomas Friedman, New York Times

Holman Jenkins, Wall Street Journal

Joe Nocera, New York Times

Gretchen Morgenson, New York Times

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, Telegraph

Gillian Tett, Financial Times

Allan Sloan, Fortune

Jon Stewart, The Daily Show

Bill O’Reilly, O’Reilly Factor

Rush Limbaugh, Rush Limbaugh

Glenn Beck, The Glenn Beck Show

Sean Hannity, Hannity

Joe Scarborough

Rachael Maddow, The Maddow Show

Keith Olbermann

Arianna Huffington, The Huffington Post

Andrew Sullivan, Daily Beast

Henry Blodget, Business Insider

Economics and Markets

Bill McBride, Calculated Risk

Paul Krugman, New York Times

Nouriel Roubini, RGE Monitor

Niall Ferguson, Harvard University

Mike “Mish” Shedlock, Mish’s Global Economic Trend Analysis

Barry Ritholtz, The Big Picture

John Hussman, Hussman Funds

Mark Thoma, Economist’s View

Paul Kasriel, Northern Trust

Asha Bangalore, Northern Trust

Bill Gross, PIMCO

Mohammed El Erian, PIMCO

Peter Schiff, Euro Pacific

Marc Faber, Boom Doom & Gloom

Gary Shilling, A Gary Shilling & Co.

Paul Kedrosky, Infectious Greed

John Mauldin, Milleneum Wave

Jim Rogers, Investor

John Authers, Financial Times

Jim Grant, Grant’s Interest Rate Observer

Stephen Roach, Morgan Stanley

James Altucher, Formula Capital

Finance and Wall Street

Simon Johnson, Baseline Scenario

Yves Smith, Naked Capitalism

Heidi Moore, Freelance

Felix Salmon, Reuters

John Carney, CNBC

Joe Weisenthal, Business Insider

Charlie Gasparino, FOX Business

Michael Lewis, Bloomberg

Jim Cramer, TheStreet.com

Doug Kass, TheStreet.com

Evan Newmark, Wall Street Journal

Stacy Marie-Ishmael, FT Alphaville

Roger Lowenstein

Technology

Michael Arrington, TechCrunch

Fred Wilson, Union Square Ventures

Kara Swisher, All Things D

John Gruber, Daring Fireball

Om Malik, GigaOm

Ben Horowitz, Andreessen Horowitz

Robert Scoble, Scobleizer

Danny Sullivan, Search Engine Land

Jason Calacanis, Mahalo

Mark Cuban, BlogMaverick

David Pogue, New York Times

Walt Mossberg, Wall Street Journal

Brian Lam, Gizmodo

Josh Topolsky, Engadget

Ben Parr, Mashable

Media and Entertainment

David Carr, New York Times

Brian Stelter, New York Times

Sharon Waxman, The Wrap

Nikke Finke, Deadline.com

Michael Wolff, Newser

Jon Friedman, MarketWatch

Peter Kafka, All Things D

Jeff Bercovici, DailyFinance

Howard Kurtz, Daily Beast

POLITICS

Mark Halperin, ABC

David Brooks, New York Times

Matt Drudge, Drudge Report

Mike Allen, Politico

Rush Limbaugh

Sean Hannity, FOX News

Chris Matthews, MSNBC

Karl Rove, FOX News

Rachel Maddow, The Rachel Maddow Show

Mary Matalin

Paul Begala

Bill Bennett

Mark Shields

David Gergen

Robert Reich

Newt Gingrich

Joe Trippi

William Kristol

Juan Williams

Peggy Noonan

Glenn Beck

Dick Morris

Joel Klein

Jeff Toobin

James Carville

Pat Buchanan

Arianna Huffington

Michael Savage

Laura Ingraham

Stephen Colbert

John Harris and Jim Vandehei

Keith Olbermann

SPORTS

Bill Simmons

Rick Reilly

Peter King

Michael Wilbon

George Vesey

Will Leitch

Adrian Wojnarowski

Jason Whitlock

AJ Daulerio

Dash Bennett

Who’s missing? Weigh in below…

