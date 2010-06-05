The Best Pundits

We’re building a list of the best business pundits in the world. Here’s a quick start below (in no particular order). Please help by telling us who we’re missing…
(This is a list of pundits, as opposed to reporters or professional analysts. Obviously, in many cases, there’s a blurry line, so it’s fine to add strong reporters or analysts who also compellingly bloviate. Basically, tell us who’s byline or headshot gets you really psyched to read/listen).
General & Business:
Martin Wolf, FT
Dan Gross, Newsweek
John Gapper, FT
Alan Murray, Wall Street Journal
Jonathan Weil, Bloomberg
Megan McArdle, Atlantic
Gideon Rachman, FT
Floyd Norris, New York Times
Andrew Ross Sorkin, New York Times
Rich Karlgaard, Forbes
James Surowiecki, New Yorker
Thomas Friedman, New York Times
Holman Jenkins, Wall Street Journal
Joe Nocera, New York Times
Gretchen Morgenson, New York Times
Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, Telegraph
Gillian Tett, Financial Times
Allan Sloan, Fortune
Jon Stewart, The Daily Show
Bill O’Reilly, O’Reilly Factor
Rush Limbaugh, Rush Limbaugh
Glenn Beck, The Glenn Beck Show
Sean Hannity, Hannity
Joe Scarborough
Rachael Maddow, The Maddow Show
Keith Olbermann
Arianna Huffington, The Huffington Post
Andrew Sullivan, Daily Beast
Henry Blodget, Business Insider
Economics and Markets
Bill McBride, Calculated Risk
Paul Krugman, New York Times
Nouriel Roubini, RGE Monitor
Niall Ferguson, Harvard University
Mike “Mish” Shedlock, Mish’s Global Economic Trend Analysis
Barry Ritholtz, The Big Picture
John Hussman, Hussman Funds
Mark Thoma, Economist’s View
Paul Kasriel, Northern Trust
Asha Bangalore, Northern Trust
Bill Gross, PIMCO
Mohammed El Erian, PIMCO
Peter Schiff, Euro Pacific
Marc Faber, Boom Doom & Gloom
Gary Shilling, A Gary Shilling & Co.
Paul Kedrosky, Infectious Greed
John Mauldin, Milleneum Wave
Jim Rogers, Investor
John Authers, Financial Times
Jim Grant, Grant’s Interest Rate Observer
Stephen Roach, Morgan Stanley
James Altucher, Formula Capital
Finance and Wall Street
Simon Johnson, Baseline Scenario
Yves Smith, Naked Capitalism
Heidi Moore, Freelance
Felix Salmon, Reuters
John Carney, CNBC
Joe Weisenthal, Business Insider
Charlie Gasparino, FOX Business
Michael Lewis, Bloomberg
Jim Cramer, TheStreet.com
Doug Kass, TheStreet.com
Evan Newmark, Wall Street Journal
Stacy Marie-Ishmael, FT Alphaville
Roger Lowenstein
Technology
Michael Arrington, TechCrunch
Fred Wilson, Union Square Ventures
Kara Swisher, All Things D
John Gruber, Daring Fireball
Om Malik, GigaOm
Ben Horowitz, Andreessen Horowitz
Robert Scoble, Scobleizer
Danny Sullivan, Search Engine Land
Jason Calacanis, Mahalo
Mark Cuban, BlogMaverick
David Pogue, New York Times
Walt Mossberg, Wall Street Journal
Brian Lam, Gizmodo
Josh Topolsky, Engadget
Ben Parr, Mashable
Media and Entertainment
David Carr, New York Times
Brian Stelter, New York Times
Sharon Waxman, The Wrap
Nikke Finke, Deadline.com
Michael Wolff, Newser
Jon Friedman, MarketWatch
Peter Kafka, All Things D
Jeff Bercovici, DailyFinance
Howard Kurtz, Daily Beast
POLITICS
Mark Halperin, ABC
David Brooks, New York Times
Matt Drudge, Drudge Report
Mike Allen, Politico
Rush Limbaugh
Sean Hannity, FOX News
Chris Matthews, MSNBC
Karl Rove, FOX News
Rachel Maddow, The Rachel Maddow Show
Mary Matalin
Paul Begala
Bill Bennett
Mark Shields
David Gergen
Robert Reich
Newt Gingrich
Joe Trippi
William Kristol
Juan Williams
Peggy Noonan
Dick Morris
Joel Klein
Jeff Toobin
James Carville
Pat Buchanan
Arianna Huffington
Michael Savage
Laura Ingraham
Stephen Colbert
John Harris and Jim Vandehei
SPORTS
Bill Simmons
Rick Reilly
Peter King
Michael Wilbon
George Vesey
Will Leitch
Adrian Wojnarowski
Jason Whitlock
AJ Daulerio
Dash Bennett
Who’s missing? Weigh in below…
