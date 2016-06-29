8 podcasts that will make you smarter about business

If you’re someone who wants to stay up to date with business news and learn about the finer points of finance and entrepreneurialism, then one of the best ways to pass your commute or workout is with a business podcast.
We’ve picked our favourites, and we’re sure you’ll find at least one you’ll want to keep coming back to.
'Planet Money' will simplify some of the most complex and important economic issues in the world today.
NPR's 'Planet Money' is the most popular business podcast for a simple reason: It's as enjoyable and informative for someone in finance as it is for someone who never studied economics.
Twice a week, the team brings you an entertaining and well-researched report on timely topics relevant to your life, from what's happening with the Brexit to why it takes so long to scan that chip in your credit card.
Tim Ferriss, author of the bestselling '4-Hour' series, has dedicated his podcast to finding the best performers in their field and working with them to break down their techniques and thought process.
Check out some of Ferriss' incredibly in-depth interviews with renowned Silicon Valley investors Marc Andreessen and Chris Sacca, as well as his lessons in skills like negotiation.
When the journalist Stephen Dubner teamed up with the economist Steven Levitt for the 2005 book 'Freaknomics,' they had no idea it would sell more than five million copies around the world and spark a franchise.
Since 2010, Dubner has been hosting 'Freaknomics Radio,' which peels back at least one extra layer more than anyone else. For example, Dubner finds out why the mattress industry is booming when people buy few mattresses in their lifetime, and why 'the American economy is a funk -- but not for the reasons you think.'
Every weeknight, host Kai Ryssdal guides you through the day's top business news on the podcast version of American Public Radio's 'Marketplace.'
Besides a rundown of top stories, you'll also be able to hear exclusive interviews with the likes of former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and even President Barack Obama himself.
Sophia Amoruso, founder of the online retailer Nasty Gal, became a high profile champion for female entrepreneurs after her 2014 business memoir '#GIRLBOSS' became a New York Times bestseller.
Her podcast 'Girlboss Radio' features interviews with some of the most impressive and interesting female executives and founders, like GE Vice Chair Beth Comstock and Bumble founding CEO Whitney Wolfe.
In 2014, award-winning NPR reporter Alex Blumberg decided to strike out on his own and start a podcast collective. Being a radio veteran, he made the very meta decision to launch with a show about starting that business, well before there was even an indication his company would survive.
Two years later that company has become Gimlet, and its premiere podcast 'StartUp' is in its third season. Season One takes you through the tumultuous founding of Gimlet, Season 2 takes the same approach with the struggling dating site Dating Ring, and Season 3 explores the lives of founders taking you through their darkest days as entrepreneurs.
It's all gripping stuff.
Investor and author Barry Ritholtz sits down each week with a power player from the business world for his podcast, produced by Bloomberg.
Ritholtz discusses his subjects' careers and research -- recent guests include Vanguard Group founder Jack Bogle and Allianz SE Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian.
Business Insider's own Linette Lopez and Josh Barro bring you a weekly show that won't waste your time.
In just 5-10 minutes, your hosts will break down a dense topic like the Department of Labour's new Fiduciary Rule or the biggest problem with hedge funds today -- and make it both easy to understand and fun to listen.
