The 20 best jobs in business for 2016

Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images Job availability for statisticians is expected to grow by 34% through 2024.

It’s a great time to be a job seeker. The US economy is humming, adding a total of 2.7 million jobs in 2015, and the potential for job growth in 2016 is bright as well.

U.S. News & World Report’s recently published 2016 Best Jobs ranking provides a tool for job-seekers to compare professions based on important metrics like salary and expected number of openings.

To compile their ranking, U.S. News identified jobs with the greatest hiring demand — those with the highest projected number of openings from 2014 to 2024 — as categorized by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics. The jobs that topped the list were then scored using seven measures, including stress level, work-life balance, median salary, and employment rate. Read more about the full methodology.

U.S. News also broke down the best jobs by industry, including the best business jobs for 2016. The top business jobs this year are statistician, operations research analyst, and accountant. The Bureau of Labour Statistics predicts more than 30% job growth for positions as statisticians and operations research analysts and more than 10% job growth for positions in accounting.

Check out the 20 best business jobs for 2016 below, along with their average annual salary, according to 2014 figures from the BLS.

