The 23 best business books to read

Looking at her from the outside, you might assume that Rhimes was super successful -- and super happy. After all, she pretty much owned Thursday-night television, with 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Scandal,' and 'How to Get Away With Murder.'

But as she confesses in 'Year of Yes,' Rhimes was overworked and unhealthy, and she hardly felt like she was living her life to the fullest. So she embarked on a year-long project in which, instead of declining new opportunities as usual, she said 'yes' to everything.

That meant giving a commencement speech at her alma mater, making time to play with her daughters, and deciding to accept any compliments that came her way.

Rhimes isn't afraid to get real about her fears and her struggles along the way, and the book is moving and inspiring. Still, Rhimes is a funny and conversational writer, so don't be surprised if you make it through the book in one or two sittings.