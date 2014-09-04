The 14 Best Business Books To Read This Fall

As we shake off the summer malaise and head into fall, it’s the perfect time to read some motivational and insightful business books.
And there’s no shortage of good material. Coming out in the next two months are memoirs packed with advice, like Virgin Group founder Richard Branson’s “The Virgin Way: Everything I Know About Leadership;” post-recession financial analysis, like Martin Wolf’s “The Shifts and the Shocks: What We’ve Learned — and Have Still to Learn — from the Financial Crisis;” and useful professional guides, like Steven Pinker’s “The Sense of Style: The Thinking Person’s Guide to Writing in the 21st Century.”
We’ve gathered some of the fall’s most interesting and valuable books to add to your reading list. Some are available now and others are available for pre-order.
Release date: Available now
Bill Gates helped bring this long out of print book back onto shelves (and ebook marketplaces) after revealing that it became his favourite business book when Warren Buffett sent him his personal copy back in 1991.
It's a collection of the late John Brooks' New Yorker articles from the 1960s, chronicling events like the catastrophic launch of the Ford Edsel and Xerox's explosive growth in its early years.
Release date: Available now
University of Cambridge economist Ha-Joon Chang offers a crash course through economic history that explains the strengths and weaknesses of different schools of thought, from classical to Keynesian economics.
It's an enjoyable and relatively easy read that will help you better understand some of today's most complex economic issues.
Release date: Sept. 4
Piero Ferrucci is an Italian psychotherapist and philosopher who was a student of the notable psychiatrist Roberto Assagioli, who built his ideas upon the work of Carl Jung.
In 'Your Inner Will,' Ferrucci examines what makes the most resilient people recover from tragedies and setbacks and explains how anyone can practice this mastery over their anxieties.
Release date: Sept. 9
Richard Branson has an estimated net worth of $US5 billion and is the founder and chairman of the Virgin Group, a conglomerate of more than 400 companies.
His eccentric personality shines through in this book, a collection of lessons he's learned from 40 years as an entrepreneur.
Release date: Sept. 9
Journalist and entrepreneur Shane Snow breaks down how some people use 'lateral thinking' to ignore convention and grow their companies or personal brands at an incredibly fast rate.
He takes a look at an eclectic group of success stories, from Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to YouTube sensation Michelle Phan.
Release date: Sept. 9
Author Christian Rudder uses the massive amount of personal information we share about ourselves online to analyse the modern world based on everything from Google search terms to Facebook likes.
Rudder takes a fascinating look at the evolution of the world of data and what it means for the way we present ourselves and communicate with each other.
'The Shifts and the Shocks: What We've Learned -- and Have Still to Learn -- from the Financial Crisis'
Release date: Sept. 11
Martin Wolf, chief economics commentator and associate editor at the Financial Times, takes a detailed look at the causes of the recent financial crisis, the response to it, and what he determines to be the highly unstable path we're still on.
Release date: Sept. 16
Billionaire Peter Thiel is a renowned venture capitalist, hedge fund manager, and entrepreneur, and is the cofounder and former CEO of PayPal.
In his book, Thiel says that Silicon Valley's culture has become a distraction to entrepreneurs. Innovation should not be limited to the tech industry, and innovation should not be confused with mimicking other companies' services, he writes.
Release date: Sept. 23
Google's executive chairman and former CEO Eric Schmidt, former senior VP of products Jonathan Rosenberg, and director of executive communications Alan Eagle team up to explain how Google's work culture has evolved. They cover management strategies, communication, innovation, and dealing with disruption.
Cofounder and CEO Larry Page provides an introduction.
Release date: Sept. 30
Linguist and Harvard professor Steven Pinker uses the science of language to explain how good writing works. Think of his book as a modern, scientific version of 'The Elements of Style.'
It's an interesting approach that anyone, of any writing talent, can benefit from.
Release date: Oct. 2
Linda Rottenberg is a renowned expert on entrepreneurship and the CEO and cofounder of Endeavour, a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating the growth of entrepreneurs around the world.
'Crazy Is a Compliment' is the story of everything she's learned over 20 years of working with business owners. It explains why she thinks everyone needs to take lessons from entrepreneurs to not only keep their jobs in a volatile work environment but also to rise up the hierarchy or rapidly grow their companies.
Release date: Oct. 7
Walter Isaacson follows his definitive Steve Jobs biography with 'The Innovators,' a chronicle of disruptive technology from Lord Byron's daughter Ada Lovelace in the 1840s to today's leaders like Larry Page and Sergey Brin.
It's both a collection of history and an examination of how the most innovative minds work.
Release date: Oct. 9
Adam Smith's 1776 classic 'The Wealth of Nations' has cemented his legacy as the first modern economist. But his book on human nature, 'The Theory of Moral Sentiments,' is not as widely read.
Russ Roberts, a research fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution, thinks more people need to check out Smith's other work. 'How Adam Smith Can Change Your Life' is a companion piece simplifying and contextualizing the classical economist's interesting insights into human nature.
Release date: Oct. 21
KISS frontman Gene Simmons tells the story of how he went from a poor Israeli immigrant to having a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Simmons explains how he's always relied on himself, rather than personal assistants and advisors, to make his way through the entertainment industry, and how his entrepreneurial strategies can be applied to your own business.
