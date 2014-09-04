The 14 Best Business Books To Read This Fall

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Virgin Group founder and chairman Richard Branson.

As we shake off the summer malaise and head into fall, it’s the perfect time to read some motivational and insightful business books.

And there’s no shortage of good material. Coming out in the next two months are memoirs packed with advice, like Virgin Group founder Richard Branson’s “The Virgin Way: Everything I Know About Leadership;” post-recession financial analysis, like Martin Wolf’s “The Shifts and the Shocks: What We’ve Learned — and Have Still to Learn — from the Financial Crisis;” and useful professional guides, like Steven Pinker’s “The Sense of Style: The Thinking Person’s Guide to Writing in the 21st Century.”

We’ve gathered some of the fall’s most interesting and valuable books to add to your reading list. Some are available now and others are available for pre-order.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.