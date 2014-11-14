The 10 Most Influential Business Books Of The Past Decade

Amazon 2014’s ‘Business Book of the Year’ winner.

You are what you read, so you’d better choose wisely.

For a little help, each year The Financial Times sifts through dozens of new business books. Along with its partner McKinsey (and previously Goldman Sachs) it gives an annual “Business Book of the Year” award to honour the créme de la créme of business writing.

This year, “Capital in the Twenty-First Century” by Thomas Pitketty took home the title, but not without some stiff competition. You can check out the short list of finalists here.

Throughout the last decade this award has collectively brought together some of the greatest and most influential business books out there. Here are the winners:

2014: “Capital in the Twenty-First Century“

By Thomas Piketty

2013: “The Everything Store“

By Brad Stone

2012: “Private Empire: Exxon Mobile and American Power“

By Steve Coll

2011: “Poor Economics: A Radical Rethinking of the Way to Fight Global Poverty“

By Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo

2010: “Fault Lines: How Hidden Fractures Still Threaten the World Economy“

By Raghuram Rajan

2009: “Lords of Finance: The Bankers Who Broke The World“

By Liaquat Ahamed

2008: “When Markets Collide: Investment Strategies for the Age of Global Economic Change“

By Mohammed El-Erian

2007: “The Last Tycoons: The Secret History of Lazard Frères & Co.“

By William Cohan

2006: “China Shakes The World: A Titan’s Rise and Troubled Future — and the Challenge for America“

By James Kynge

2005: “The World is Flat: A Brief History of the Twenty-First Century“

By Thomas L. Friedman

