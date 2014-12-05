15 Of The Best Business Books Coming Out In 2015

As 2014 draws to a close, you can catch up on some of the year’s best business books, like Peter Thiel’s “Zero to One” and Sophia Amoruso’s “#GIRLBOSS.” But it’s also time to start looking forward to some of next year’s big releases.
We’ve looked through the books that have been announced for 2015 and picked out the highlights, from a history of money to the story of Marissa Mayer’s rise to the top.
Release date: Dec. 30, 2014
This one may be on the cusp of the new year, but we're looking forward to it. John Sviokla and Mitch Cohen interviewed and studied some of the world's 800 self-made billionaires, including Mark Cuban and Sara Blakely, and determined that their defining feature was a 'Producer' mindset that allowed them to add tremendous value to a company through the creation of new strategies rather than meeting or even exceeding preexisting goals. The authors break down this Producer mindset into five habits anyone can learn from.
Release date: Jan. 6
Business Insider's own Nicholas Carlson has turned his 2013 long-form article on Yahoo's polarising CEO into a full-length book. It's a detailed look at Mayer's controversial rise to power and her attempt to turn Yahoo from a has-been back into a pillar of the tech world.
Release date: Jan. 20
Author Kevin Ashton is the man behind the term 'the Internet of Things' and is a pioneer in the field of radio frequency identification (RFID) networks. His book is a study of the behind-the-scenes process of world-changing creativity, as told through the stories of how the Wright brothers set out to 'fly a horse' and how the stealth bomber was the result of a 25-cent bet.
'The Reputation Economy: How to Optimise Your Digital Footprint in a World Where Your Reputation Is Your Most Valuable Asset'
Release date: Jan. 20
As CEO of Reputation.com, Michael Fertik has spent the past several years dedicated to determining how individuals and companies can have the biggest possible positive impact online. With the help of writer David Thompson, he lays out a guide ensuring that the next time a potential employer searches you on Google or LinkedIn, they will like what they see.
Release date: Jan. 27
Earlier this year, Inc. published a study from author Jurgen Appelo and his team that determined John C. Maxwell is the most influential leadership expert out there right now. In his latest book, reminiscent of the classics of Napoleon Hill and Dale Carnegie, he delves into 26 tested strategies for overcoming failure and knowing which risks to take.
Release date: Jan. 27
Spencer Rascoff is the CEO of popular real estate database Zillow, and Stan Humphries is the company's chief economist. In their book, they break down the most current real estate trends and give a detailed guide on buying, selling, and investing in property.
Release date: Feb. 3
Serial tech entrepreneur Peter H. Diamandis and author/entrepreneur Steven Kotler follow up their bestselling book 'Abundance' with a look at the technologies and entrepreneurs redefining our world. The book has valuable insight from the likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Richard Branson.
Release date: Feb. 24
Dr. Hendrie Weisinger is a psychologist who has taught at top b-schools like Wharton and consulted with Fortune 500 companies. J.P. Pawliw-Fry is a performance coach who works with executives at Marriott and Unilever and who has formerly taught at the Kellogg School of Management. The two brought their experiences together to develop 22 strategies that will allow you to avoid panicking and deliver your all when the stakes are highest.
Release date: Mar. 10
Kabir Sehgal, vice president of emerging market equities at JPMorgan Chase, investigates the historical origins of money and then further analyses its psychological relationship with humanity. The book has already been praised by Bill Clinton and Richard Branson, and features a foreword by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus.
Release date: Mar. 31
Daniel Lubetzky, founder and CEO of KIND Healthy Snacks, is an unconventional chief executive in the vein of Zappos' Tony Hsieh or Starbucks' Howard Schultz. His book is a breakdown of his management style and the story of how he was at the forefront of the social entrepreneurship movement.
Release date: April 7
Google has developed a sterling reputation as one of the best places in the world to work, and a good deal of that is due to the efforts of Laszlo Bock, the company's head of People Operations, which is essentially human resources. With the help of recent studies in behavioural economics and psychology, he breaks down the management and office culture principles that make Google a powerful company with happy employees.
Release date: April 14
Drexel's John Kounios and Northwestern's Mark Beeman are neuroscientists who have spent their careers studying the manifestation of creativity in the brain. Their book is a collection of their research into 'Aha! moments' when the brain overcomes a confusion to have a spark of insight.
Release date: April 21
New York Times columnist David Brooks believes the increasing fixation on online personal branding and racking up achievements for a résumé has become toxic. He explores the lives of a wide variety of historical figures like St. Augustine and Dorothy Day to illustrate his point: that true success should be affiliated more closely with forgetting one's self and connecting with others.
Release date: June 23
Popular TED speaker Jessica Jackley tells the story of how she became a cofounder of microlending site Kiva, and why supporting entrepreneurs from the world's poorest countries is much more important than just being a feel-good act of charity.
'Collaborative Intelligence: Four Influential Strategies for Thinking with People Who Think Differently'
Release date: July 14
Dawna Markova and Angie McArthur of Professional Thinking Partners management consulting firm explain the team-building strategies and exercises they have used with teams at companies like PepsiCo and Microsoft.
