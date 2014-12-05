15 Of The Best Business Books Coming Out In 2015

As 2014 draws to a close, you can catch up on some of the year’s best business books, like Peter Thiel’s “Zero to One” and Sophia Amoruso’s “#GIRLBOSS.” But it’s also time to start looking forward to some of next year’s big releases.

We’ve looked through the books that have been announced for 2015 and picked out the highlights, from a history of money to the story of Marissa Mayer’s rise to the top.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.