The 15 Best Business Books Of 2014

Billionaire Peter Thiel is as well known for being the cofounder of PayPal and first investor in Facebook as he is for being one of Silicon Valley's prominent freethinkers.

'Zero to One' is a concise, fluff-free treatise on the business philosophy he first taught in a Stanford University class, as collected by his former student Blake Masters.

Thiel explains concepts like why 'monopoly' shouldn't be a bad word but rather something to strive to become, and why Silicon Valley has become mired in a culture of competitive imitation rather than true innovation.