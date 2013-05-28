Here Are 27 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read

We get tons of books here at War Room, on management, leadership, career advice, and entrepreneurship.
So we’ve pulled together the essential reading list for entrepreneurs — from our own reading, and recommendations from founders, VCs, and CEOs.
Are there any other important books you think should’ve made the cut? Let us know in the comments.
Ariely's book looks deep into human behaviour and consumer habits, and it's focused around the revelation that humans are wired to be irrational. Ariely goes deeper by using plenty of first-hand experiments to show that the world is fuzzier than traditional economists would like it to be.
Read more about Dan Ariely's Predictably Irrational.
Silver rose to prominence after almost perfectly predicting the outcome of the 2008 elections. He repeated the feat in 2012, after the New York Times started hosting his blog, FiveThirtyEight. This is his examination of the world of prediction and data, on why we're so bad at understanding uncertainty. It's all the more important as big data becomes part of business.
Read more about Nate Silver's The Signal And The Noise.
Entrepreneurs swear by this 'handbook for visionaries, game changers and challengers.' As traditional business models are being disrupted, it's essential for today's entrepreneurs to create new models in order to gain a competitive advantage.
Read more about Alexander Osterwalder's Business Model Generation.
LinkedIn Co-Founder Reid Hoffman put together an excellent roadmap for entrepreneurs, based on his own career and experience working with some of the most innovative minds in business. He explains that everyone should be in 'permanent beta' mode if they want to adapt and survive in today's business world, which means:
1. To always be starting.
2. To forever be a work in progress.
Read more about Reid Hoffman and Ben Casnocha's The Start-Up Of You.
Gladwell's third bestseller explains how hard work and luck equally play into success. The titans of Silicon Valley, for example, were all born within a few years of one another, in very specific circumstances, which allowed them to create disruptive technologies. But luck isn't anything without hard work: Gladwell also popularised the idea that it takes 10,000 hours of practice to create a genius.
Read more about Malcolm Gladwell's Outliers.
Blank's book prompted the whole 'Lean Startup' movement, which says that you need to get traction in the market as quickly as possible, instead of developing a final version of a product before releasing it.
Read more about Steve Blank's The Four Steps To The Epiphany.
Bower offers a comprehensive guide to how organisations work. Drawing on decades of research from the top business schools, he explains how to develop an effective corporate strategy, and how to prevent breakdowns in the system. Clay Christensen recommended it to us as 'a classic book about how the world works.'
Read more about Joseph Bower's From Resource Allocation To Strategy.
One of the world's most iconic billionaires shares how he built his Virgin empire with the philosophy 'Oh, screw it, let's do it.' Branson's autobiography shows how having the confidence to fail is one of the surest ways to success.
Read more about Richard Branson's Losing My Virginity.
This is a class self-help book, but don't let that scare you away. It's essential to understanding the fundamentals of how to get people to like you, make good conversation, and win people over to your way of thinking -- in other words, what you need to succeed in business.
Read more about Dale Carnegie's How To Win Friends And Influence People.
Christiansen's book tells you to ignore all the voices that tell you to charge full steam ahead toward your goals. Instead, his perspective is that you have to zigzag around obstacles, but still maintain your course so that you reach your destination.
Read more about Rich Christiansen's The Zigzag Principle.
Steve Jobs was 'deeply influenced' by Clay Christensen's classic, according to his biographer. The HBS professor introduced Corporate America to the concept of disruptive innovation--or the idea of how new, low-end products can eventually completely take over a market. It proved to be extremely prescient--just look at companies like Netflix.
Read more about Clay Christensen's The Innovator's Dilemma.
Collins followed up his acclaimed 'Built to Last' with this book. It identifies top-performing companies and the traits of the CEOs that lead them. For instance, Level 5 leaders have personal humility and an unwavering resolve to accomplish the tasks at hand. They also create a culture of honesty.
Read more about Jim Collins' Good to Great.
Draper dives deep into the history of venture capital and the culture in Silicon Valley. The book addresses how VCs evaluate both ideas and the entrepreneurs who thought of them.
Read more about Bill Draper's The Startup Game.
Drucker was one of the top management thinkers of his generation, and his insights about innovation in this book are invaluable. He breaks down the key elements involved in innovation and uses real world examples to show how they were executed. Though first published back in the 1980s, Drucker's ideas are still quite relevant today.
Read more about Peter Drucker's Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
This is Coke CEO Muhtar Kent's favourite book, which chronicles the evolution of the financial system. It's essential for entrepreneurs to understand the macro economic elements that will ultimately determine if their business succeeds or fails.
Read more about Niall Ferguson's The Ascent Of Money.
Ries' book provides an approach to dealing with uncertainty, which is integral to the success of a new company. It's often touted by VCs and entrepreneurs as a must-read roadmap for innovation.
Read more about Eric Ries' The Lean Startup.
Godin believes that the key to marketing is telling a story, and this book has become his manifesto on the subject. When marketers tell a good story, consumers will repeat the story, and they eventually they will accept that story as a reality. But without being authentic, you'll never get to that point.
Read more about Seth Godin's All Marketers Are Liars.
Greene wrote the book while navigating the highly political Hollywood film industry. He told us in a recent interview that he was disturbed by the psychological gamesmanship he encountered, so he read up on the history of power--especially Machiavelli--and created this comprehensive guide to understanding the dark side to human nature.
Read more about Robert Greene's 48 Laws Of Power.
Hsieh, CEO of Zappos, created a rabid consumer base for his brand by moulding his company's corporate culture. His book is all about Zappos, but there are plenty of applicable ideas that can help any business looking to breed loyal customers.
Read more about Tony Hsieh's Delivering Happiness.
Kleon isn't a prototypical business guru--he's an artist who has some fantastic insights about creativity. The book is a short, easy, very personal read that's packed with practical tips to help kickstart creativity.
Read more about Austin Kleon's Steal Like an Artist.
Livingston provides a look into the early days of software startups. It's down-to-earth and goes into the grainy details of what it was like to be in the trenches of the early '80s tech boom to the Web 2.0 days. Plus, the book picks the brains of some very experienced entrepreneurs for advice.
Read more about Jessica Livingston's Founders At Work.
Warren Buffett names the book as one of his favourites. It's a reminder to all entrepreneurs of the power and importance of ethics, since spectacular downfalls are years--and countless small decisions--in the making.
Read more about Bethany McLean and Peter Elkin's The Smartest Guys In The Room.
The classic is filled with complex philosophical discussions, but at its heart it's about problem-solving and the metaphysics of quality. It's a guide to self-reliance and reasoning that every entrepreneur should take the time to read.
Read more about Robert Pirsig's Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance.
Sinek's book revolves around one simple idea: figuring out what your company's long-term vision is. Why does your organisation exist, and why should customers care about it? By doing this, all your other organizational decisions will become much easier.
Read more about Simon Sinek's Start With Why.
A.G. Lafley was the CEO of Procter and Gamble during one of the company's most successful periods, and just got called back to help the company grow again. In this book, Lafley and Roger Martin break down the five choices businesses need to make to create a strategy that's not just competitive, but allows them to win in any market.
Read more about AG Lafley's Playing To Win.
This is the book that almost single-handedly created and popularised the idea that management was something that could be studied, measured, and bettered. Many management practices that have become gospel originated with Drucker.
Read more about Peter Drucker's The Practice Of Management
Written by the founders of 37signals, a software company that makes business applications, the book takes traditional wisdom on marketing, productivity, and starting a business, and turns it on its head -- because nothing is quite the same in the age of Internet and startups.
Read more about Jason Fried's Rework.
