5 Of The Best Business And Strategy Books Of The Year

Strategy+Business is out with its annual list of the top business books of the year. They list three favourites in seven categories, biography, strategy, marketing, innovation, healthcare, organizational culture, and capitalism. Here are five of their top choices:
Biography: Eisenhower in War and Peace
Strategy: The New Emerging Market Multinationals: Four Strategies for
Disrupting Markets and Building Brands
Marketing: Grow: How Ideals Power Growth and Profit at the World’s Greatest Companies
Innovation: Cloud Surfing: A New Way to Think about Risk, Innovation, Scale, and Success
Capitalism: The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion
Find the full list here
