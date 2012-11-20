5 Of The Best Business And Strategy Books Of The Year

Photo: statigr.am/befrocked

Strategy+Business is out with its annual list of the top business books of the year. They list three favourites in seven categories, biography, strategy, marketing, innovation, healthcare, organizational culture, and capitalism. Here are five of their top choices:



Biography: Eisenhower in War and Peace

Strategy: The New Emerging Market Multinationals: Four Strategies for

Disrupting Markets and Building Brands

Marketing: Grow: How Ideals Power Growth and Profit at the World’s Greatest Companies

Innovation: Cloud Surfing: A New Way to Think about Risk, Innovation, Scale, and Success

Capitalism: The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion

Find the full list here

