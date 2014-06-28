The 5 Best Burritos In America

The Daily Meal just released a list of the best burritos in America.

The food website asked journalists, food writers, and chefs to vote from hundreds of choices.

The report includes the top 35 burritos, but The Daily Meal shared the top 5 with us. Read the full list here.

American favourite Chipotle didn’t make the cut, but there are some awesome-looking confections on the list.

5. L’Patron, Chicago: Carne Asada Burrito.

“Grilled to order, still a little pink, beefy, expertly seasoned, not overly greasy, it’s carne asada perfection,” The Daily Meal writes of the Logan Square eatery’s specialty.

4. Papalote Mexican Grill, San Francisco: Carne Asada Burrito.

“Start with your choice of four tortillas (white, whole wheat, Roma tomato, and spinach), then add on grilled-to-order steak, rice, beans (black, pinto, or refried), and pico de gallo (add sour cream, cheese, and guacamole to make it a “Super”),” The Daily Meal writes. “Top it off with salsa that’s so good it’s jarred and sold separately, and you’re got a burrito that’s just about perfect.”

3. The Shed, Santa Fe, N.M.: Green Chile Burrito.

“Its simplicity is what makes it so great: it’s just pinto beans, white Cheddar, and onion rolled up in a flour tortilla and topped with their famous green chile sauce, served with Spanish rice on the side,” according to The Daily Meal.

2. La Taqueria, San Francisco: Carnitas Burrito.

“Either keep it simple and just stick with meat and beans — no rice filler in the burrito here — or upgrade it with all the classic burrito extras and watch your pants tighten with each bite,” The Daily Meal says.

1. La Azteca Tortilleria, Los Angeles: Chile Relleno Burrito.

“The cheese-stuffed, perfectly fried chile relleno that makes up the bulk of this burrito is what sets it apart, elevating the humble poblano to heights of Tex-Mex greatness,” the site writes of its pick for best burrito in America.

