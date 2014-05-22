The Best Burger In Every State

Twitter/@Abbey_Burger There’s no wrong way to build your own burger at Abbey Burger Bistro in Baltimore.

It’s National Hamburger Month and we think a proper celebration is in order.

To commemorate this all-American holiday, we conducted painstaking journalistic research to figure out the very best burger in every state, from mum-and-pop joints to celebrity-chef restaurants and everything in between.

Based on accolades, reviews, and our own stomachs, we came up with a comprehensive list so you can devour a truly great burger anywhere in the U.S.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.