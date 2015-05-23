The 50 best burger joints in America, ranked

Hopdoddy Burger Bar/Facebook Hopdoddy Burger Bar in Austin, Texas came out on top for their creative burger combinations.

In honour of National Burger Month, we decided to find the best, juiciest burgers in the country.

Our friends at Foursquare dug through their troves of user data to compile the list. Because the site now allows users to save and favourite venues they love, Foursquare was able to track down which burgers diners are raving about most across America.

From New York’s classic burger joint, The Corner Bistro, to an Austin spot that serves a burger that’s topped with chilli and Fritos, here’s the best of the best in the US.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.