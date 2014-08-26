The Best Burgers In 16 Major Cities Around The US

Zagat just revealed the results of its big 2014 Burger Survey.
This year, close to 3,500 Zagat users and self-proclaimed burger aficionados visited the restaurant-rating website to review the top hamburgers in 16 major cities across North America.
In order to come up with the “Overall” score, participants rated their city’s most popular burgers on flavour, ingredients and value. The scores are based on Zagat’s 30-point scale.
5601 Brodie Ln #1300, Sunset Valley, Texas
Overall Burger Score: 25
At this local Austin chain you can get a quarter-pound hamburger made with fresh and all-natural, antibiotic-free, preservative-free meat for under $US4.
427 Edgewood Ave., Atlanta, Georgia
Overall Burger Score: 28
Atlanta's Illegal Food actually grinds its own meat to create its burgers. The most popular is The Hank, a burger dressed in American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, onion, special house sauce, and house-made pickles.
853 Main St, Cambridge, Massachusetts
Overall Burger Score: 25
This high-end Cambridge restaurant only serves 18 grass-fed burgers a night. But the home-ground beef from chef Tony Maws is totally worth the wait and high price tag.
1024 N Western Ave, Chicago, Illinois
Overall Burger Score: 28
This prison-themed bar in Ukie Village serves the Lockdown Warden burger, which includes patties infused with bacon, leeks, garlic and shallots, stuffed with Merkts Cheddar, and topped with fried leeks and shallots with truffle oil.
2808 Greenville Ave, Dallas, Texas
Overall Burger Score: 26
Texas Monthly rated this Dallas restaurant's cheeseburger as the No. 1 burger in the state. The brunch-time cheeseburger comes with a 10 oz patty, homemade peppered bacon, Vermont white cheddar, Nathan's horseradish half-sour pickles, and Dijon mayonnaise.
2219 W 32nd Ave, Denver, Colorado
Overall Burger Score: 26
Highland Tap & Burger in Denver's LoHi neighbourhood specialises in gourmet burgers. The guests' favourite is the Shroom Luva's, which is a sauteed mushroom blend with Ementhaler cheese and white truffle aioli.
2327 Post Oak Blvd., Houston, Texas
Overall Burger Score: 26
Houston has its own New York-style Jewish deli, which also happens to serve the best burger in town. The In Queso Emergency comes with a challah bun and is topped with melted Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, fried onion strings, and chipotle mayonnaise.
255 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami, Florida
Overall Burger Score: 28
The Original db Burger at this high-end bistro includes a parmesan bun, a major sirloin patty stuffed with foie gras, and braised short ribs.
185 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York
Overall Burger Score: 24
While Brooklyn's Peter Luger is known as an iconic steakhouse, their simple but high-quality Luger-Burger can't be overlooked.
16 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Overall Burger Score: 26
Nick's Roast Beef Bar & Grill puts the bacon in the burger. The meaty sandwich is topped off with thick-sliced, deep-fried pickles, tangy dipping sauce, and of course, more bacon.
2632 University Ave, San Diego, California
Overall Burger Score: 26
This eclectic San Diego shop is mainly known for their pork, but the beef burger is equally delicious. The Snack Shack comes with lettuce, tomato, bacon jam, white cheddar, and 'Shack' aioli.
560 Divisadero St, San Francisco, California
Overall Burger Score: 24
This amazing San Francisco restaurant serves a burger that lives up to its reputation. Their simple, grass-fed burger comes with pickled onions and french fries.
2030 5th Ave, Seattle, Washington
Overall Burger Score: 28
Palace Kitchen's famous gourmet burger comes with half a pound of hand-ground Oregon country natural Chuck, a Dahlia Bakery onion bun, and fries.
1601 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Overall Burger Score: 26
This French brasserie's 'Burger Americain,' is a hybrid of gourmet and casual with two thin patties, 'special' Thousand Island-esque sauce, pickles, and onions on a sesame-seed bun.
397 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario
Overall Burger Score: 27
This Toronto diner shakes up its all-natural, grass-fed beef patties with house-made ingredients like smoked jalapeño ketchup, Sriracha aïoli, baconaise, kimchee and tongue pastrami.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.