The Best Burgers In 16 Major Cities Around The US

Zagat Houstonians are crazy about the In Queso Emergency Kenny & Ziggy’s.

Zagat just revealed the results of its big 2014 Burger Survey.

This year, close to 3,500 Zagat users and self-proclaimed burger aficionados visited the restaurant-rating website to review the top hamburgers in 16 major cities across North America.

In order to come up with the “Overall” score, participants rated their city’s most popular burgers on flavour, ingredients and value. The scores are based on Zagat’s 30-point scale.

