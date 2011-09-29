This Is By Far The Best Budget Motel Chain In America

Photo: www.flickr.com
Get off the interstate almost anywhere in America and you’ll face an overwhelming choice of roadside hotels. Inexperienced long-haul drivers will often settle for the closest place that doesn’t look like the Bate’s Motel.For thrifty drivers, it turns out one chain is far and away the best.
Microtel was rated 78 by readers of Consumer Reports, eight points higher than the next “budget” hotel and higher than half of the “moderate” priced hotels.
We can confirm from personal experience that Microtel is a high quality establishment.
On a recent road trip Gus got off the highway in Streetsboro, Ohio, which has an incredible number of hotels. After being turned away from several places that were all booked, he ended up at a Microtel. Despite the shabby exterior, it had clean rooms, good beds, high water pressure, a stocked continental breakfast, a pool and a good price (between $54 and $79).
Other budget hotels didn’t fare so well in Consumer Reports. We can confirm this from personal experience too.
Rooms start at $55
Low rating for value, service and problems. Very low rating for upkeep and comfort.
The Super 8 in Fargo, N.D., 'is going downhill,' and the 'room was smelly,' according to reviewers on Trip Advisor.
Rooms start at $40.
Neutral rating for value. Very low rating for upkeep, service, comfort and miscellaneous problems.
The Motel 6 in Rapid City, S.D. was 'bug ridden,' according to reviewers on Trip Advisor who left the Motel 6 to seek rest elsewhere.
Source: Consumer Reports
Rooms start at $58.
Low rating for value. Very low rating for upkeep, service, comfort and miscellaneous problems.
While most reviewers on Trip Advisor had positive things to say about the Howard Johnson in Rapid City, S.D., one customer claimed the customer service was 'the worst.'
Source: Consumer Reports
Rooms start at $55.
Low rating for value and miscellaneous problems. Very low rating for upkeep, service and comfort.
Reviews on Trip Advisor claimed the Days Inn outpost in Mystic, Conn. had the 'worst hotel bed' and was 'in need of extensive improvements.
On a road trip last month, Abby stayed at the Days Inn in Cheyenne Wyo. The staff was very accommodating and the room was OK. It wasn't great and a tad too expensive for the room, but the sheets and shower were clean.
Source: Consumer Reports
Rooms start at $55.
Low rating for value. Very low rating for upkeep, service, comfort and miscellaneous problems.
Staff at the Travelodge in Rapid City, S.D. were 'quite derogatory' and 'dishonest and rude,' according to one Trip Advisor reviewer.
Source: Consumer Reports
Rooms start at $50.
Low rating for value. Very low rating for upkeep, service, comfort and miscellaneous problems.
A Trip Advisory user warned all fellow travellers away from the Ashland, Ore. Econo Lodge, saying 'avoid it at all costs.'
Source: Consumer Reports
Rooms start at $50.
Low rating for value. Very low rating for upkeep, service, comfort and miscellaneous problems.
A review on Trip Advisor, called a room in the Central Valley, NY 'extremely dirty' and said the building 'looked like a sex motel and smelled like it too.'
Source: Consumer Reports
Rooms start at $200.
Very high rating for upkeep, service and comfort. High rating for value. Neutral rating for miscellaneous problems.
Trip Advisor users who stayed at the Ritz-Carlton in Miami Beach, Fla., said the hotel was in a 'perfect,' location and had a 'very diligent staff.'
Source: Consumer Reports
