The Best Hotels Under $250 In 20 Big Cities Around The US

When you’re travelling for work, you may not have tons of free time to explore the city so you’ll want to splurge on a nice hotel room on the company dime. But sometimes you’re limited to a budget.
We found the best hotel rooms in America that cost under $250 per night. Whether they’re small boutique hotels or big-city grand hotels, these properties offer comfort and style for a reasonable price.
76 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
What you get: Deluxe King room
Amenities: Gym, free Wi-Fi
Don't skip over this charming boutique hotel in historic downtown Atlanta. The Ellis Hotel, located in the same building that was once destroyed during the Winecoff fire of 1946, recently underwent a $28 million renovation to bring it into the 21st century. All 127 rooms feature modern amenities and the in-house restaurant serves up farm-to-table cuisine that would please any travelling foodie.
What you get: Deluxe room
Hotel amenities: Gym, concierge, 5 restaurants and bars, free bike rentals, and free Wi-Fi
Formerly the Charles Street Jail, the Liberty Hotel has been transformed into a chic designer hotel which still pays tribute to its prison past.
Even the most basic rooms here, called deluxe rooms, come with luxe amenities like plush bathrobes, Molton Brown bath products, and Wi-Fi. Rates for the most basic room start at $249, but are often much higher.
555 South McDowell St., Charlotte
What you get: Standard 2 Double Beds
Amenities: Gym, indoor/outdoor pools, Wi-Fi (only free in lobby)
At more than 300 sq. ft each, standard rooms at Charlotte's Blake Hotel leave plenty of space to stretch out after a hard day. Each bed comes with a down comforter and is accented with modern leather furnishings, plus cool extras like the iPod dock in every room. The Blake is a no-brainer option for business travellers, given its proximity to the city's business district. Each of the hotel's 610 rooms were remodeled in April 2012.
15 East Ohio Street, Chicago, IL
What you get: Standard King room
Hotel amenities: Gym, restaurant, concierge, business centre, and free Wi-Fi
For $229, you can stay in a modern, edgy, and tech-savvy 208-square-foot standard king room, which comes with Internet ready smart flat screen TVs, state-of-the-art audio systems, and complimentary Wi-Fi. There's cool art on the walls and luxe bedding.
609 Walnut Street, Cincinnati, OH
What you get: Deluxe double queen
Hotel amenities: Spa, gym, restaurant, bar, museum, business centre, shop, and free Wi-Fi
The Deluxe Double Queen, the most basic room, is around 350 square feet and has two queen beds, flat-screen TVs, complimentary Wi-Fi, and iPod docking stations. For just $40 more, you can stay in the next category of room, the Luxury Double Queen, which is slightly larger.
What you get: Leisure King bed
Amenities: Gym, free Wi-Fi
With by far the lowest prices on our list, we were charmed by this downtown Dallas hotel's passion for colour and home-style decorating. It looks and feels like a boutique at Motel 8 prices.
What you get: Deluxe room
Amenities: Restaurants, business centre, gym, free Wi-Fi
For a hotel that's consistently on just about every 'Best Of' list there is, Hotel Teatro offers some pretty affordable rates. Book well in advance and browse discount travel sites rather than booking directly from its website, where we found rates were sometimes twice as high as those on third-party booking sites like Hotels.com. The place is right across from the Denver centre for Performing Arts and is a foodie's dream: Award-winning Chef and Restaurateur Kevin Taylor heads up two fine dining restaurants right in the hotel.
3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
What you get: Deluxe king room
Hotel amenities: Concierge, spa, gym, pools, restaurants, bars, casino, business centre, shops, Cirque du Soleil show, and free Wi-Fi
Owned by MGM Resorts, the Aria opened on the Las Vegas Strip in 2009. It's now a Vegas destination, and you can score a 520-square-foot deluxe king room there for under $150 per night. Rooms come with high-tech amenities like one-touch technology, large flat screen TVs, and high-speed Internet.
8300 Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood, CA
What you get: Sunset room
Hotel amenities: Restaurant, lounge, pool, free Wi-Fi, and valet parking
The most basic Sunset rooms are small at 295 square feet, but you're smack in the centre of the action, facing Sunset Boulevard or the Hollywood Hills. These rooms have a king-size bed with luxurious linens and balconies or patios where you can enjoy the view.
What you get: Deluxe room with king-sized bed
Amenities: Gym, business centre, free Wi-Fi
For a South Beach hotel two blocks from the beach, it's hard not to see the value in Albion South Beach. The hotel is within walking distance to nightlife and restaurants for party animals and caters to a business crowd as well, with desks in rooms and a fully-stocked business centre.
201 South Eleventh Street, Minneapolis
What you get: Superior Room
Amenities: Restaurant, spa, gym, pool, Wi-Fi ($14.95/day)
Apart from the fact that we're annoyed any time hotels charge for Wi-Fi (c'mon, how expensive can it be to install a router?), we'd still give Hotel Ivy a try. It's relatively affordable and offers a nice urban vibe. You're within blocks of just about everything downtown, including the theatre district and convention centres as well.
What you get: King standard
Amenities: Business centre, gym, free Wi-Fi, free rubber duckies at the front desk (seriously)
Any hotel that features a 'You want it, you got it' button in every room and still offers rates as sweet as Nashville's Hotel Preston is fine by us. This place is super close to the city's airport, so business travellers will have no problem getting to and from. Sink onto your pillow top mattress or slink downstairs to the Pink Slip bar to relax after hours. If you don't mind mixing business with leisure, you can host meetings in their state of the art meeting facilities, as well.
What you get: Premium cabin
Hotel amenities: Gym, concierge, free Wi-Fi, drinks, and breakfast
Located in Times Square, Yotel was inspired by the sleek, modern, and minimalistic design of first class airline cabins. The basic cabins are tight at 170 square feet but they're well designed: the queen-sized bed that transforms into a sofa at the touch of a button and the flat-screen TV doubles as a stereo system.
14200 Bonnet Creek Resort Lane, Orlando, FL
What you get: King bed deluxe
Hotel amenities: Concierge, restaurants, bars, gym, concierge, spa, business centre, Wi-Fi
It may not be a small boutique hotel, but the Waldorf is synonymous with luxury--and you can stay there for less than $250 per night.The deluxe rooms come with flat screen TVs, Blue Ray DVD players, marble soaking tubs, and plush bedding.
Located in the Walt Disney World Resort, the hotel is near the parks and attractions, but it's a bit further from downtown.
2 East Jefferson Street, Phoenix
What you get: Deluxe Guest Room
Amenities: Restaurant, spa, pool, gym, free Wi-Fi in public areas, daily wine hour (Bonus: it's pet-friendly)
Hotel Palomar is the kind of place we imagine trendy professionals love kicking back after a long work week. It's in the middle of Phoenix's shopping and music scene and is close to just about every possible entertainment option in town (the Phoenix Symphony, Chase Field and downtown Phoenix's shopping centre are all nearby). The vibe is contemporary but not overly stuffy.
114 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA
What you get: Deluxe Queen
Hotel amenities: Concierge, business centre, gym, free Wi-Fi
Located in the heart of Union Square, Hotel Union Square is a cool boutique hotel that's within walking distance of San Francisco's Chinatown, Pier 39, Financial District, and more. The basic deluxe rooms are minimal but come with high-tech amenities like flat-screen TVs, iPod docking stations, and cordless phones. But the rooms don't matter much anyway--you're here for the location.
What you get: Deluxe queen bed
Amenities: Gym, yoga studio, business centre, bike rental, Wi-Fi ($8.95/day guest fee)
Before you balk at the $8.95 'guest fee' the Hotel Sofia charges guests, keep in mind that comes with access to Wi-Fi, a gym, and in-house bike rentals. The rooms are modern and trendy, and the location puts you close to shopping, entertainment, the airport and the waterfront.
123 East Broughton Street, Savannah
What you get: Superior Double Queen
Amenities: Business centre, library, free breakfast, free wine and cheese nights
Sometimes it's nice to take a break from the over-pretentious strobe-lit lobbies of some of today's ultra modern hotels. The 68-room Marshall House in charming Savannah, Ga. perfectly embraces the history of the area in its decor and vibe. Built in 1851, it's the oldest hotel in Savannah and used to house Union soldiers during the Civil War.
What you get: Duet Queen Hill
Amenities: Restaurant, espresso bar, pool, bike rentals, free Wi-Fi
The Maxwell is a quirky hotel that's decorated with lots of pineapples, the international symbol for hospitality. The duet rooms at this centrally-located hotel come with two queen beds, a writing desk, flat screen TV, and views of Seattle's Queen Anne Hill.
15 E Street, N.W. Washington D.C.
What you get: Queen deluxe room
Amenities: Business centre, library, free breakfast, free wine and cheese nights
Managed by Kimpton hotels, the Hotel George was D.C.'s first hip boutique hotel. Today it has a lot of competition on that front, but it still stands out for its swanky guest rooms, airy lobby, and free nightly wine hour. The queen deluxe rooms are a bargain at $139 per night, with flat screen TVs and luxe bedding and bath amenities.
