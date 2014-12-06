The Best Budget Airlines In The World

Airlines that offer great deals and customer perks have a competitive edge in the marketplace.

AirlineRatings.com recently released its list of the World’s Top 10 Airlines, including the best low-cost airlines. The site looked at four regions — the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/Africa, and Europe — and named the best budget airline in each.

“These airlines may not always offer the lowest fare, but what they always do is deliver the best value,” said AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas.

Americas: jetBlue

Primarily connecting big cities around the United States, Caribbean, and Central America, jetBlue regularly features new, low fares online, and all passengers have access to personal TVs and free Wi-Fi on every flight. JetBlue has “brought a touch of class to the US domestic airline market while delivering fares that are amongst the lowest,” said an AirlineRatings.com editor.

Asia/Pacific: Scoot

Scoot launched in 2011 and operates dozens of flights to 13 different locations in Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. Scoot is known for providing better-than-average leg room and its flexible flight change policy. The Singapore-based airline is owned by one of the world’s best airlines: Singapore Airlines. An editor at AirlineRatings.com noted, “Travellers tell us — and we have found — that Scoot is full of value surprises that turn low cost travel into a pleasure.”

Middle East/Africa: Kulula

Flying in and around South Africa, Kulula’s flights are almost entirely direct and non-stop. When booking other travel accommodations like hotels and car rentals through Kulula, travellers can save up to 15% on the total package. “Kulula is a breath of fresh air in the African market,” said an AirlineRatings.com editor, “combining safety, technology and humour.”

Europe: Norwegian

Norwegian is the third largest low-cost airline in Europe, but it ranked No. 1 in the region by AirlineRatings.com for the other benefits it offers. Norwegian offers high-speed, in-flight Wi-Fi and on-demand video that passengers can stream directly to their own personal devices. “Norwegian is a breath of fresh of air in the airline industry combining excellent staff/management relations, technology, and a passion for passengers,” said one editor at AirlineRatings.com

