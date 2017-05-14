The best brunch spots in America, according to OpenTable

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and for many, that means celebrating Mum over mimosas and eggs Benedicts.
In honour of that, reservation-booking platform OpenTable has put together a list of the 100 best restaurants for brunch in America, taking into consideration more than 10 million reviews in all 50 states and Washington, DC. The restaurants had to hit a minimum overall score and have a number of qualifying reviews to be considered. Those that were chosen earned the highest ratings in the “great for brunch” category.
Here they are in alphabetical order:
187 Rue Principale – Emmaus, Pennsylvania
ACQUA – Forest Lake, Minnesota
Aksum – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Baker House – Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Beachcomber Cafe – Crystal Cove – Newport Coast, California
Biltmore Brunch – Coral Gables, Florida
The Bistro at Childress Vineyards – Lexington, North Carolina
Blue Ridge – Asheville, North Carolina
Boulevard Bistro– New York, New York
Bravo! Restaurant and Cafe – Kalamazoo, Michigan
Brennan’s – New Orleans, Louisiana
Café 43 – Dallas, Texas
Cafe Benedicte – Houston, Texas
Cafe Modern – Fort Worth, Texas
Cafe Monte – Charlotte, North Carolina
Cafe Pacific — Palos Verdes, CA
Café Sebastienne – Kansas City, Missouri
Camp Verde General Store and Restaurant – Camp Verde, Texas
Canyon Cafe at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort – Tucson, Arizona
Chateau Morrisette – Floyd, Virginia
Chez Zee – Austin, Texas
Chicken and the Egg – Marietta, Georgia
Circle Brunch – The Breakers – Palm Beach, Florida
Claire’s at the Depot – Warrenton, Virginia
The Comus Inn at Sugarloaf Mountain – Dickerson, Maryland
Cooperage Inn Restaurant – Baiting Hollow (Calverton), New York
Dante Next Door – Cleveland, Ohio
The Davenport Signature Buffet – Spokane, Washington
Deerpark Restaurant-Biltmore Estate – Asheville, North Carolina
The Dining Room at Salish Lodge & Spa – Snoqualmie, Washington
El Techo – San Francisco, California
Eleven at Crystal Bridges – Bentonville, Arkansas
Ellyngton’s at the Brown Palace – Denver, Colorado
Farm & Table – Albuquerque, New Mexico
The Fieldhouse – Billings, Montana
Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant – Arlington, Virginia
The Frog and Turtle – Westbrook, Maine
Galvez Bar & Grill – Galveston, Texas
Garden Terrace at The Inverness Hotel – Englewood, Colorado
Gertrude’s – Baltimore – Baltimore, Maryland
Golden Mast – Okauchee, Wisconsin
Grand Cafe at Omni Los Angeles – Los Angeles, California
Grand Dining Room at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel – Jekyll Island, Georgia
Grand Finale Restaurant – Cincinnati, Ohio
The Greenhouse Bistro & Market – Homosassa, Florida
Harding House – Nashville, Tennessee
Home Restaurant – Silver Lake – Los Angeles, California
Hotel Del – Crown Room – San Diego, California
The Hunt Room at the Desmond Hotel – Malvern, Pennsylvania
Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm – Holicong, Pennsylvania
Iron Rooster – Annapolis, Maryland
Italia Trattoria – Spokane, Washington
J Graham’s Cafe – Louisville, Kentucky
Lake Elmo Inn – Lake Elmo, Minnesota
Lake Terrace – The Broadmoor – Colorado Springs, Colorado
The Lakehouse – Mandeville – Mandeville, Louisiana
Lilac – Billings, Montana
Lucille at Drury Lane – Oak Brook, Illinois
LuLu’s – Richmond, Virginia
M ST. Cafe – Saint Paul, Minneapolis
The Magnolia Thomas Restaurant – Woodstock, Georgia
Market Street Grille – Harrison, Ohio
Michele’s – Dover, Delaware
Museum Cafe – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Nasher Cafe – Durham, North Carolina
Oasis Cafe – Salt Lake City – Salt Lake City, Utah
Old Mill Room at The Boar’s Head – Charlottesville, Virginia
The Old School Farm To Table – Nashville, TN
Oxford Exchange – Tampa, FL
Palace Bar – Miami Beach, FL
The Palmetto Cafe – Charleston, SC
Porch Cafe – Galveston, TX
Post & Beam – Los Angeles, CA
Provence – Carrboro – Carrboro, NC
The Pump House – Fairbanks, AK
Queen Mary Tea Room – Seattle, WA
The Rainbow Room – New York, NY
Red Gravy – New Orleans, LA
The Regency Room – The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center – Roanoke, VA
Regi’s American Bistro – Baltimore, MD
Region’s 117 – Lake Frederick, VA
The Restaurant at Burdicks – Walpole, NH
Restaurant Pomme – Gordonsville, VA
Restaurant506 at The Sanford House – Arlington, TX
River Crab – St. Clair – St. Clair, MI
The Roycroft Inn – East Aurora, NY
Salty’s on Alki Beach – Seattle, WA
Seasons At The Ocean House – Westerly, RI
Seaview’s Main Dining Room – Galloway, NJ
SpringHouse – Alexander City, AL
Sterling Brunch Buffet – Bally’s Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
Sundy House – Delray Beach, FL
Taste of Belgium – Clifton – Cincinnati, OH
Terrain Garden Cafe – Glen Mills, PA
Timmer’s Resort – West Bend, WI
TJ’s at The Jefferson Hotel – Richmond, VA
V’s Italiano Ristorante – Independence, MO
The Veranda Restaurant – Fallbrook, CA
West Cafe – Portland, OR
The Westgate Hotel – Sunday Brunch & Le Fontainebleau Room – San Diego, CA
