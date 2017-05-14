The best brunch spots in America, according to OpenTable

Hotel Del Coronado A doughnut station at the Hotel Del Coronado’s Crown Room.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and for many, that means celebrating Mum over mimosas and eggs Benedicts.

In honour of that, reservation-booking platform OpenTable has put together a list of the 100 best restaurants for brunch in America, taking into consideration more than 10 million reviews in all 50 states and Washington, DC. The restaurants had to hit a minimum overall score and have a number of qualifying reviews to be considered. Those that were chosen earned the highest ratings in the “great for brunch” category.

Here they are in alphabetical order:

187 Rue Principale – Emmaus, Pennsylvania

ACQUA – Forest Lake, Minnesota

Aksum – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Baker House – Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Beachcomber Cafe – Crystal Cove – Newport Coast, California

Biltmore Brunch – Coral Gables, Florida

The Bistro at Childress Vineyards – Lexington, North Carolina

Blue Ridge – Asheville, North Carolina

Boulevard Bistro– New York, New York

Bravo! Restaurant and Cafe – Kalamazoo, Michigan

Brennan’s – New Orleans, Louisiana

Café 43 – Dallas, Texas

Cafe Benedicte – Houston, Texas

Cafe Modern – Fort Worth, Texas

Cafe Monte – Charlotte, North Carolina

Cafe Pacific — Palos Verdes, CA

Café Sebastienne – Kansas City, Missouri

Camp Verde General Store and Restaurant – Camp Verde, Texas

Canyon Cafe at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort – Tucson, Arizona

Chateau Morrisette – Floyd, Virginia

Chez Zee – Austin, Texas

Chicken and the Egg – Marietta, Georgia

Circle Brunch – The Breakers – Palm Beach, Florida

Claire’s at the Depot – Warrenton, Virginia

The Comus Inn at Sugarloaf Mountain – Dickerson, Maryland

Cooperage Inn Restaurant – Baiting Hollow (Calverton), New York

Dante Next Door – Cleveland, Ohio

The Davenport Signature Buffet – Spokane, Washington

Deerpark Restaurant-Biltmore Estate – Asheville, North Carolina

The Dining Room at Salish Lodge & Spa – Snoqualmie, Washington

El Techo – San Francisco, California

Eleven at Crystal Bridges – Bentonville, Arkansas

Ellyngton’s at the Brown Palace – Denver, Colorado

Farm & Table – Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Fieldhouse – Billings, Montana

Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant – Arlington, Virginia

The Frog and Turtle – Westbrook, Maine

Galvez Bar & Grill – Galveston, Texas

Garden Terrace at The Inverness Hotel – Englewood, Colorado

Gertrude’s – Baltimore – Baltimore, Maryland

Golden Mast – Okauchee, Wisconsin

Grand Cafe at Omni Los Angeles – Los Angeles, California

Grand Dining Room at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel – Jekyll Island, Georgia

Grand Finale Restaurant – Cincinnati, Ohio

The Greenhouse Bistro & Market – Homosassa, Florida

Harding House – Nashville, Tennessee

Home Restaurant – Silver Lake – Los Angeles, California

Hotel Del – Crown Room – San Diego, California

The Hunt Room at the Desmond Hotel – Malvern, Pennsylvania

Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm – Holicong, Pennsylvania

Iron Rooster – Annapolis, Maryland

Italia Trattoria – Spokane, Washington

J Graham’s Cafe – Louisville, Kentucky

Lake Elmo Inn – Lake Elmo, Minnesota

Lake Terrace – The Broadmoor – Colorado Springs, Colorado

The Lakehouse – Mandeville – Mandeville, Louisiana

Lilac – Billings, Montana

Lucille at Drury Lane – Oak Brook, Illinois

LuLu’s – Richmond, Virginia

M ST. Cafe – Saint Paul, Minneapolis

The Magnolia Thomas Restaurant – Woodstock, Georgia

Market Street Grille – Harrison, Ohio

Michele’s – Dover, Delaware

Museum Cafe – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Nasher Cafe – Durham, North Carolina

Oasis Cafe – Salt Lake City – Salt Lake City, Utah

Old Mill Room at The Boar’s Head – Charlottesville, Virginia

The Old School Farm To Table – Nashville, TN

Oxford Exchange – Tampa, FL

Palace Bar – Miami Beach, FL

The Palmetto Cafe – Charleston, SC

Porch Cafe – Galveston, TX

Post & Beam – Los Angeles, CA

Provence – Carrboro – Carrboro, NC

The Pump House – Fairbanks, AK

Queen Mary Tea Room – Seattle, WA

The Rainbow Room – New York, NY

Red Gravy – New Orleans, LA

The Regency Room – The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center – Roanoke, VA

Regi’s American Bistro – Baltimore, MD

Region’s 117 – Lake Frederick, VA

The Restaurant at Burdicks – Walpole, NH

Restaurant Pomme – Gordonsville, VA

Restaurant506 at The Sanford House – Arlington, TX

River Crab – St. Clair – St. Clair, MI

The Roycroft Inn – East Aurora, NY

Salty’s on Alki Beach – Seattle, WA

Seasons At The Ocean House – Westerly, RI

Seaview’s Main Dining Room – Galloway, NJ

SpringHouse – Alexander City, AL

Sterling Brunch Buffet – Bally’s Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

Sundy House – Delray Beach, FL

Taste of Belgium – Clifton – Cincinnati, OH

Terrain Garden Cafe – Glen Mills, PA

Timmer’s Resort – West Bend, WI

TJ’s at The Jefferson Hotel – Richmond, VA

V’s Italiano Ristorante – Independence, MO

The Veranda Restaurant – Fallbrook, CA

West Cafe – Portland, OR

The Westgate Hotel – Sunday Brunch & Le Fontainebleau Room – San Diego, CA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.