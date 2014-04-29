The 100 Best Brunch Spots In The US

Anthony Bourdainmay have slammed brunch in his tell-all “Kitchen Confidential,” but the leisurely weekend meal is starting to hit a good stride in its evolution, according toOpenTable’s chief dining officer Caroline Potter.

“It’s appealing to diners because they don’t have to dress to the nines if they don’t feel like it. And it’s an excuse to have a cocktail at noon on a Sunday,” she told Business Insider.

In a newly released list of the best brunch spots in the U.S., OpenTable found restaurants that are taking the meal seriously. They offer a wide variety of specially prepared brunch entrees (not just the week’s leftovers) that complement the standard eggs Benedict.

Potter was especially happy to see Washington D.C. crop up several times on the list of cool places to grab brunch. In a relatively small area, D.C. had eight entries, double its amount last year, and putting it on par with New York City.

OpenTable picked the best restaurants for brunch based on more than five million restaurant reviews submitted by the restaurant reservation site’s diners for more than 15,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Here’s the full list of the best places to brunch:

606 R&D — Brooklyn, New York

94th Aero Squadron — Miami, Florida

94th Aero Squadron — San Diego, California

Allgauer’s — Lisle, Illinois

Amelia’s Bistro — Jersey City, New Jersey

Archetype (fka French Blue) — St. Helena, California

Atchafalaya Restaurant — New Orleans, Louisiana

Beau Monde — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Belga Café — Washington, D.C.

Bella Vista at Four Seasons Resort-The Biltmore Santa Barbara — Santa Barbara, California

Big Jones — Chicago, Illinois

Biltmore Brunch — Coral Gables, Florida

Bixby’s — St. Louis, Missouri

Bonnie Ruth’s Café et Patisserie — Frisco, Texas

Broadway Cellars — Chicago, Illinois

Brockton Villa — La Jolla, California

The Café at The Ritz-Carlton Buckhead — Atlanta, Georgia

Café Fleuri — Boston, Massachusetts

Café Modern — Fort Worth, Texas

Café Monte — Charlotte, North Carolina

Café Sebastienne — Kansas City, Missouri

Canyon Café at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort — Tucson, Arizona

Chez Zee — Austin, Texas

Chicken and the Egg — Marietta, Georgia

Circle Brunch-The Breakers — Palm Beach, Florida

The Classic Cup — Kansas City, Kansas

Cooperage Inn Restaurant — Baiting Hollow, New York

Corner Café — Atlanta, Georgia

Croc’s 19th Street Bistro — Virginia Beach, Virginia

The Crystal Room at Le Pavillon Hotel — New Orleans, Louisiana

Cupping Room Café — New York, New York

Datz — Tampa, Florida

Deerfield — Newark, Delaware

Deerpark Restaurant — Asheville, North Carolina

The Dining Room at Salish Lodge & Spa — Snoqualmie, Washington

East Bank Club-Maxwell’s at the Club — Chicago, Illinois

Ellyngton’s at the Brown Palace — Denver, Colorado

Envoy — Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Founders Inn Swan Terrace Grill — Virginia Beach, Virginia

The Front Page — Washington, D.C.

Garden Court — San Francisco, California

Garden Terrace at The Inverness Hotel — Englewood, Colorado

Gertrude’s — Baltimore, Maryland

Grand Concourse — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Great Maple — San Diego, California

Greenhouse at the Jefferson Hotel — Washington, D.C.

The Hamilton Inn — Jersey City, New Jersey

Harding House — Nashville, Tennessee

Hilltop House Restaurant — Fayetteville, North Carolina

Hundred Acres — New York, New York

Jane — New York, New York

Kingsbury Street Café — Chicago, Illinois

Lake Elmo Inn — Lake Elmo, Minnesota

Lake Terrace-The Broadmoor — Colorado Springs, Colorado

Level One — Washington, D.C.

M ST. Café — St. Paul, Minnesota

Macondo — New York, New York

Magic Flute — San Francisco, California

Mama Kim Eats — Sacramento, California

Max’s Wine Dive — Dallas, Texas

Max’s Wine Dive — Houston, Texas

Mountain View Restaurant at Cheyenne Mountain Resort — Colorado Springs, Colorado

Mrs. K’s Toll House — Silver Spring, Maryland

Naupaka Terrace-JW Marriott Ihilani Resort & Spa — Kapolei, Hawaii

Nellie’s Sports Bar — Washington, D.C.

Normandie Farm — Potomac, Maryland

Norma’s at Le Parker Meridien — New York, New York

Oasis Café — Salt Lake City, Utah

Olivia — Austin, Texas

Oxford Exchange — Tampa, Florida

Parrot Cage-Washburne Culinary Institute — Chicago, Illinois

Peacock Garden Café — Coconut Grove, Florida

Petite Chou — Carmel, Indiana

Plumeria Beach House — Kahala, Hawaii

Pond House Café — West Hartford, Connecticut

Ports O Call — San Pedro, California

Queen Mary Champagne Sunday Brunch — Long Beach, California

Radish — San Francisco, California

Restaurant506 at The Sanford House — Arlington, Texas

Rosebud — Atlanta, Georgia

The Roycroft Inn — East Aurora, New York

Salty’s on Alki — Seattle, Washington

Santorini — Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Seasons Restaurant — Washington, D.C.

Soco — Brooklyn, New York

South End Buttery — Boston, Massachusetts

Station — Brooklyn, New York

Styer’s Garden Café — Glen Mills, Pennsylvania

Sundy House — Delray Beach, Florida

Tap Room-Hotel Bethlehem, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Ted’s Bulletin — Washington, D.C.

Ted’s Bulletin-14th Street — Washington, D.C.

Tilikum Place Café — Seattle, Washington

Timber Dining Room at Lied Lodge & Conference Center — Nebraska City, Nebraska

TJ’s at The Jefferson Hotel — Richmond, Virginia

Toast — Birmingham, Alabama

Top of the Mark — San Francisco, California

Valley Green Inn — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

V’s Italiano Ristorante — Independence, Missouri

Weathervane Restaurant — Chapel Hill, North Carolina

