The 11 Best Brunch Spots In New York City

Mother’s Day is just a few days away. To make sure that you treat your mum to the perfect Mother’s Day brunch, you’ll need to make a reservation stat.
Opentable.com recently released its list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America. The list is based on more than 5 million reviews submitted by OpenTable diners for more than 15,000 restaurants in the U.S.
Of the top 100 restaurants that made the list, 11 are based in New York City.
From Manhattan to Brooklyn and Queens, these are the best places for a Mother’s Day brunch—or brunch any time—in New York City.
Cuisine: American
Price: $31 to $50
Arrive early because the wait for brunch at Cookshop can be hours-long. That's because the brunch is incredible: Imagine buttermilk sour cream pancakes made in a cast iron griddle, hot fried beignets served with fresh ricotta, and gooey scrambled eggs with smoked trout and chives.
Cuisine: American
Price: $30 and under
The Corner Shop Cafe is a great spot for a quick, casual brunch. It provides a quiet refuge from the bustling crowds on Broadway.
Cuisine: American
Price: $30 and under
Located on the 17th floor of the Gramercy Park Hotel, the Gramercy Terrace has a retractable roof that opens on sunny days. Stumptown coffee is served at brunch, along with classic brunch dishes like poached eggs and French toast.
100 West Houston St., Manhattan
Cuisine: American
Price: $31 to $50
New Yorkers line up for brunch at Jane each weekend for its hearty, well-priced brunch options like its country breakfast or classic eggs Benedict.
Cuisine: American
Price: $30 and under
Hidden insider the Parker Meridien hotel in midtown, Norma's is a great brunch spot, serving a huge selection of egg dishes--you can even make your own omelette--and other favourites like lobster mac 'n' cheese and bagels and lox.
Cuisine: French
Price: $30 and under
This French bistro in the Meatpacking District is a classic spot that attracts a trendy well-dressed crowd. Brunch is an especially busy time at Pastis.
Cuisine: American
Price: $30 and under
Sanfords is a friendly, local spot in Astoria, Queens, that serves casual comfort food. Be prepared to wait for brunch, as it's the most popular meal there.
40 Central Park South, Manhattan
Cuisine: American
Price: $30 and under
Sarabeth's is known for its fresh-baked pastries, farm-fresh comfort food, and inviting atmosphere. At brunch, it's also known for its long lines--but most say it's worth the wait.
Cuisine: American
Price: $30 and under
The Upper West Side location of Sarabeth's gets especially crowded at brunch with families who come for the fresh and tasty comfort food.
Cuisine: American
Price: $30 and under
This casual American restaurant in the East Village serves a great Sunday brunch featuring favourites like classic eggs benedict, vanilla bean French toast, and bloody mary cocktails.
Cuisine: Southern American
Price: $30 and under
SoCo serves Cajun, Southern, and barbecue soul food from its base in the Clinton Hill neighbourhood of Brooklyn. At brunch that means dishes like sweet potato pancakes, strawberry shortcake French toast, and Bourbon St. eggs Benedict--yum.
