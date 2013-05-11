The 11 Best Brunch Spots In New York City

Mother’s Day is just a few days away. To make sure that you treat your mum to the perfect Mother’s Day brunch, you’ll need to make a reservation stat.



Opentable.com recently released its list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America. The list is based on more than 5 million reviews submitted by OpenTable diners for more than 15,000 restaurants in the U.S.

Of the top 100 restaurants that made the list, 11 are based in New York City.

From Manhattan to Brooklyn and Queens, these are the best places for a Mother’s Day brunch—or brunch any time—in New York City.

