The 12 Best Brunch Spots In Manhattan

Brunch is a cherished meal in New York City, when friends gather together to recap the events from the night before over Mimosas and eggs.The experts at Zagat have found the best brunch places in Manhattan, from downtown to uptown. Here are their top picks, organised by location (downtown, midtown, uptown).
Food: 25
Decor: 17
Service: 22
Cost: $33
Prune is the product of chef and writer Gabrielle Hamilton. The menu is fresh and inviting, with new takes on classic brunch dishes like the steak and eggs with parsley shallot butter.
Food: 24
Decor: 22
Service: 21
Cost: $67
Minetta Tavern has been a New York City brunch classic since it opened in 1937. Their brunch options, which are perfect for Francophiles, include black pudding clafoutis and filet of trout Meunière.
Food: 24
Decor: 23
Service: 21
Cost: $52
The menu at DBGB is created around the wide variety of craft beers and fine wines this downtown establishment offers. Brunch can be ordered a la carte or prix fixe, which includes a basket of delicate mini pastries, a main, and an ice cream sundae.
Food: 24
Decor: 18
Service: 21
Cost: $49
Balaboosta offers a light, Mediterranean brunch with a number of options at very reasonable prices. The Mulberry Street restaurant was created by the team behind the popular Village falafel shop Taïm.
Food: 26
Decor: 13
Service: 25
Cost: $66
Found inside the Gramercy Park Hotel, Maialino brings an Italian flair to weekend brunch with tantalising dishes like their frittata bianca, ricotta pancakes, and thick, juicy pancetta in lieu of bacon.
Food: 25
Decor: 22
Service: 22
Cost: $56
Ilili is delighted to bring guests a Lebanese-style brunch. Their specialty is eggs cocotte--coddled eggs--which they prepare in a variety of ways with a variety of flavours. Brunch comes with coffee, orange juice, or grapefruit juice, and your choice of pomegranate cava, mimosa, or bellini.
Food: 23
Decor: 20
Service: 21
Cost: $49
The proud chefs of Cookshop devote their culinary skills to sustainable ingredients, humanely raised animals, and fresh produce from local farmers. The brunch menu is homey, hearty, and satisfying.
Food: 22
Decor: 17
Service: 19
Cost: $25
Eatery's executive chef James Henderson serves up a contemporary American brunch menu with options for all food preferences. Take a bite out of the eggless Caesar salad, the grilled marinated tofu stir fry, or the chicken po' boy.
Food: 23
Decor: 14
Service: 19
Ouest's brunch comes in the form of a two-course prix fixe menu. Diners can choose a starter first course, a second course, and coffee or tea. A favourite is the crisp fried poached eggs with house smoked duck breast. Brunch also comes with a basket of homemade mini pastries.
Food: 23
Decor: 23
Service: 23
Cost: $51
In the heart of Harlem, Red Rooster has something for everybody, from the Swedish hoagie Svenska to the fried 'Yard Bird' chicken on mashed potatoes. And don't forget to try one of their three specialty bloody Marys.
Food: 22
Decor: 19
Service: 19
Cost: $46
Cafe D'Alsace gives guests a true taste of French cuisine with croque madames and monsieurs, brioche French toast, and quiche Lorraine. But while you're there, don't miss out on their not-so-French brunch items such as the German apple pancakes or the grilled Scottish salmon.
Food: 22
Decor: 21
Service: 20
Cost: $43
Enjoy bottomless sangria with your brunch at Calle Ocho on the Upper West Side. Their Latin American brunch dishes put a savory spin on your weekend brunch. Instead of your average bacon or fruit salad on the side, try the Spanish sausage or sweet and green plantains.
