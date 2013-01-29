The 12 Best Brunch Spots In Manhattan

Photo: cherrylet via Flickr

Brunch is a cherished meal in New York City, when friends gather together to recap the events from the night before over Mimosas and eggs.The experts at Zagat have found the best brunch places in Manhattan, from downtown to uptown. Here are their top picks, organised by location (downtown, midtown, uptown).



