5 iPhone Browser Apps That Will Make You Want To Ditch Safari Forever

More and more web browsers are starting to crop up for the iPhone, and many of them blow Mobile Safari out of the water.



Boasting valuable features like tabbed browsing, download management, sync-able passwords, auto-fill information, full-screen browsing, Dropbox syncing, and more, what are you waiting for?

Many of these browsers even offer private browsing and the ability to change font sizes, which are features Mobile Safari should’ve had from the get-go.

We picked our favourite browsers for iPhone that will replace Mobile Safari forever.

iCab Mobile is the best browser for your iPhone because of the sheer amount of options you have at your disposal. iCab Mobile has so many features, you may find yourself overwhelmed at first. There's tabbed browsing, a download manager that lets you download anything and transfer it to your computer, Dropbox sync for bookmarks and file sync, full-screen browsing mode, tons of extensions (like for Readability and AirPlay), private browsing modes, web page caching to save time, and even more. iCab has many more advanced settings for power-users. Be sure to check this one out. Price: $1.99 from the App Store Mercury browser looks beautiful and packs a punch Mercury is powerful, but stands apart because of how you can customise it. Mercury does tabbed browsing, full-screen viewing, private browsing, and is customisable with 11 great-looking themes. Mercury also has Dropbox integration, ad blocking, and tools to make websites think you're on a desktop browser if you hate mobile-formatted websites. This app even does gesture support for paging back and forth. Price: $0.99 from the App Store Skyfire is remarkably decent at serving up Flash videos to your iPhone Skyfire is one of the only ways to watch Flash videos from your favourite websites on your iPhone. They are constantly adding support for more websites with video content every day. Click here to check if your favourite websites that have Flash video are supported by Skyfire. The 'SkyBar' at the bottom of the browser will show you which videos are watchable on the website you're currently on. The app also has tabs, private browsing, sharing via Facebook and Twitter, and even more. Price: $1.99 from the App Store Opera Mini crunches websites to help them load faster Opera Mini may not render text as well as Mobile Safari, but it's fast and it will save you MBs in your monthly data cap. Opera Mini also includes useful screen-cap tabs you can switch between, a nice startup page with your favourite websites, and sync with desktop version of Opera. Opera is one of the oldest web browsers currently in use--the iPhone browser is pretty new, but Opera's experience and commitment to provide constant updates is remarkable. Price: free from the App Store VanillaSurf keeps things simple but has great features VanillaSurf has great features the other browsers I've mentioned have, but it keeps them all out of the way. Tabs are accessible via an easy to access button on the bottom navigation bar, and you can download images and files as well. You can turn off images for quicker browsing, and there are even a few simple themes to choose from. Full-screen browsing is seamless with this browser. Price: free from the App Store Now that you've checked out the best browsers for iPhone... Click here to take a tour of our favourite iPad browser >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.