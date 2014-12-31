The 17 Best Bro Movies Of 2014

Bro, do you even watch movies?

Bro movies are usually full of action, aliens, war, and crude humour, which is what makes them so great. The crowdsourced rankings website Ranker came up with the best bro movies of the year. Here are the films that made the list.

Sony Pictures ‘The Equaliser’ was Denzel Washington’s biggest R-rated movie opening weekend since ‘Safe House.’

Retired black-ops agent Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) is back on the scene when a teen Russian prostitute he befriends lands herself in trouble, putting McCall face to face with the Russian mob.

Keanu Reeves stars as John Wick, a former hit man who comes out of retirement to track down the men who wrecked his life after the death of his wife. Wick’s quest for revenge is an adrenaline rush from start to finish.

Robert Downey Jr. plays attorney Hank Palmer, who returns to his small hometown, where his father, the town judge, is accused of murder. Hank must defend his father in the face of the alleged crime and family secrets.

Adapted from the popular video game series, “Need for Speed” follows a street racer, recently released from prison after his ex-business partner framed him for murder, who is back behind the wheel with revenge in mind. The film stars Aaron Burr, of “Breaking Bad” fame.

This remake, which features some stunning visual effects, reprises earth’s most famous monster, who, though he wreaks his own havoc on the world, ends up being the key to saving humanity.

Paramount Pictures Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway lead the Golden Globe-nominated ‘Interstellar.’

Still in theatres, “Interstellar” takes us years into the future, when Earth is veering toward uninhabitability and a team of astronauts is tasked with finding a new home for the global population.

Thomas has had his memory erased and is dropped in a community of teenage guys in the middle of an intricate maze. The guys take turns as runners, trying to solve the maze and find an escape, only the maze often changes. Based on a book of the same name, “The Maze Runner” is an eerie, Lord-of-the-Flies-eque dystopian thriller.

The Persian army, after defeating Leonidas’ army of ripped soldiers, follows Xerxes to the Greek citystates where they face off against admiral Themistocles and the forces of Athens and Sparta.

The mercenary group “the Expendables” have, in the past, taken down many a bad guy. But in the third movie in the series, the bad guy is the Expendables’ own co-founder. The film features an A-list cast, guns, and explosions.

After a pandemic kills most of the human population, a group of evolved apes living in San Francisco, having differing opinions of humans, struggles to stay united and avoid an all-out war of species, if possible. The special effects received high praise from critics.

The second “Hobbit” movie left our heroes in the dragon Smaug’s den while Smaug flies off to destroy Laketown as revenge. The third and final instalment , which just came to theatres, is an epic finale to one of the best fantasy stories of all time.

Giles Keyte/Sony Pictures Brad Pitt plays the Nazi-battling Sergeant Wardaddy in ‘Fury.’

After playing a Nazi-hunter in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglorious Basterds,” Brad Pitt is killing Nazis again as Sergeant Wardaddy in this “ultimate tank movie.”

When Major William Cage (Tom Cruise) is killed during a battle against some enemy aliens, he’s thrown into a time loop where he relives the same battle over and over, “Groundhog Day”-style. But going in each time knowing what will happen next ends up giving Cage a huge advantage to defeating this alien adversary.

Mark Wahlberg stars in this black ops thriller, based on a true story, about a team of Navy SEALs sent to Afghanistan on a counter-insurgent mission to neutralize a Taliban threat. A hard judgement call endangers the team, who must then fight for their lives.

The sequel to “21 Jump Street,” the two bumbling cops Schmidt and Jenko are back, this time going undercover at a local college where hilarity ensues. “22” did so well at the box office that Sony Pictures decided to make a third movie.

Peter Quill is a human on the run from an alien villain, but to stop him Quill must team up with some other intergalactic outlaws to take him down. “Guardians” is a smart and funny movie, full of Easter eggs, that appeals to sci-fi, action, and Chris Pratt lovers alike.

Fox The X-Men must alter the past to change their future in ‘Days of Future Past.’

With the help of some mutant friends, Wolverine goes back in time to stop an event that could doom all of mutant- and humankind. The latest in this popular comic book movie series is marked with murder, moral decisions, and questions about what’s right and wrong, proving that no one is wholly hero or wholly villain.

