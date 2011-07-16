Virtually Every Top Bridge Player In America Has A Finance Background

Warren Buffett and (from left to right, photoshopped) Roy Welland, Ace Greenberg, Jimmy Cayne, Sylvia Moss, Steve Weinstein and David Einhorn

The best bridge player in America is a former options trader.The second best is a former commodities trader.



The third best is an investment advisor.

Note the pattern? America’s highest-rated bridge players are overwhelmingly composed of Wall Street guys. Bridge is a complex card game that fits the analytic side of finance, as poker appeals to instincts.

It is most popular among options traders. Like bridge, “[options] trading is a game in which the player must study patterns and make accurate decisions quickly,” says NYT bridge columnist Alan Truscott.

Other famous bridge players include Warren Buffett, David Einhorn and Jimmy Cayne — who famously played a tournament while Bear Stearns collapsed — and half a dozen other execs at Bear. We’ve identified 18 of the best and most famous.

UPDATE FROM A READER: Besides the players on this list, almost the entire team that won the world championship last fall were options guys. John Diamond was a Dell trader in Philly (now trades out of Florida), Brian Platnick is on the CME I think, Eric Greco you listed, and Brad Moss was at the Amex for a long time. The two Canadians on the team, Geoff Hampson and Fred Gitelman, were the exceptions, with Geoff always a full-time player as far as I know and Fred a programmer, which was a fairly common occupation for bridge experts in the 70s before the options markets exploded. When I was at the Amex (1998 – 2003) there were close to 100 bridge players out of about 400-500 active options market makers.

