The best brewery in every US state, according to Foursquare

From Wyoming’s beer and bison burgers to Tennessee’s live music bar scene, breweries say a lot about a state’s character.
We teamed up with Foursquare to find best places to grab a fresh beer in every state.
Location: Birmingham, Alabama
Foursquare rating: 9.37
Good People also hosts a yoga night and games like Jumbo Jenga.
Location: Anchorage, Alaska
Foursquare rating: 9.10
In addition to their selection of beers and drinks, the fresh Alaskan halibut is not to be missed.
Location: Flagstaff, Arizona
Foursquare rating: 9.41
Go for the sampler and get a taste of all of Arizona's best beers.
Location: Little Rock, Arkansas
Foursquare rating: 9.31
Is there a better combination in the world than beer and fried bologna?
Location: San Diego, California
Foursquare rating: 9.61
Take advantage of the gorgeous California weather and enjoy the outdoor seating area.
Location: Fort Collins, Colorado
Foursquare rating: 9.63
The brewery is extremely bike friendly, though drinking and riding is not advised.
Location: Stratford, Connecticut
Foursquare rating: 9.38
The tour of the brewery includes a generous amount of samples.
Location: Milton, Delaware
Foursquare rating: 9.40
If you're lucky, you'll run into the owner, Sam Calagione.
Location: Washington, DC
Foursquare rating: 9.27
Don't miss the brewery's epic murals. It's pretty hard to, anyway.
Location: Tampa, Florida
Foursquare rating: 9.59
Right-side up pineapple cake lager? Yes, please.
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Foursquare rating: 9.58
You can sample six different beers for just $10.
Location: Kailua Kona, Hawaii
Foursquare rating: 9.16
The Hawaiian pizza goes great with their seasonal beers.
Location: Boise, Idaho
Foursquare rating: 8.98
In the words of Foursquare user Robert Holderness, 'The Mac and Cheese is legit.'
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Foursquare rating: 9.43
This brewery proudly shakes its fist at conventional beer.
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Foursquare rating: 9.39
Make sure to stop by the tasting room on your tour.
Location: Des Moines, Iowa
Foursquare rating: 9.32
The brewery is right off of a bike trail.
Location: Lawrence, Kansas
Foursquare rating: 9.18
Free State opened in 1880, and is the first legal brewery in Kansas.
Location: Covington, Kentucky
Foursquare rating: 9.28
Come for the ambiance, stay for the beer.
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Foursquare rating: 9.04
Located in the garden district, NOLA offers free tours on Fridays.
Location: Portland, Maine
Foursquare rating: 9.52
Watch how their beer is made from start to finish.
Location: Baltimore, Maryland
Foursquare rating: 9.41
The upper and lower levels of the brewery have two different atmospheres.
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Foursquare rating: 9.62
Foursquare users rave about how funny the tour guides are.
Location: Bellaire, Michigan
Foursquare rating: 9.58
The S'mores Stout has a roasted marshmallow on top. Enough said.
Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Foursquare rating: 9.57
The tour guides and bartenders at Surly are anything but.
Location: Ocean Springs, Mississippi
Foursquare rating: 8.18
Foursquare user Megan Wintersteen recommends the Mystery Romp.
Location: Kansas City, Missouri
Foursquare rating: 9.53
Visitors can test new beer flavours before they hit the shelves.
Location: Lakeside, Montana
Foursquare rating: 9.20
Enjoy a beer and some fresh mountain air on the brewery's outdoor porch.
Location: La Vista, Nebraska
Foursquare rating: 9.17
Lucky Bucket makes great use of Nebraska's own organic wheat products.
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Foursquare rating: 9.19
What happens at Tenaya Creek Brewery stays at Tenaya Creek Brewery.
Location: Hampton, New Hampshire
Foursquare rating: 9.02
This high-tech brewery is also eco-friendly.
Location: Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey
Foursquare rating: 9.54
The tour is required before tasting, so don't miss out.
Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico
Foursquare rating: 9.35
Foursquare user Cameron Maddux raves that it's the 'best beer garden in the whole state.'
Location: Bay Shore, New York
Foursquare rating: 9.52
This brewery was founded by an anesthesiologist in 2010.
Location: Durham, North Carolina
Foursquare rating: 9.54
The lively atmosphere is great for groups.
Location: Fargo, North Dakota
Foursquare rating: 9.15
'Great people. Even better beer!' says Foursquare user Chris Johnson.
Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Foursquare rating: 9.40
Foursquare user Heather Burcham recommends picking up a super-soft t-shirt along with some craft beer.
Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Foursquare rating: 8.72
Anthem Brewing Company specialises in Belgian-inspired beers.
Location: Bend, Oregon
Foursquare rating: 9.62
'Believe the hype,' writes Foursquare user Ray Webb.
Location: Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Foursquare rating: 9.42
Don't miss the fried octopus.
Location: Westerly, Rhode Island
Foursquare rating: 8.87
Enjoy a beer while watching the waves in this little-known spot along the water.
Location: Mt Pleasant, South Carolina
Foursquare rating: 9.34
Make sure to try the Evil Twin beers.
Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Foursquare rating: 8.92
The beer is even better with a steaming slice of buffalo chicken pizza.
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Foursquare rating: 9.28
Of course the best brewery in Tennessee would have unbeatable live music.
Location: Dallas, Texas
Foursquare rating: 9.66
Arrive early if you want to get a table.
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Foursquare rating: 8.87
This restaurant and brewery is a two-for-one deal.
Location: Bridgewater Corners, Vermont
Foursquare rating: 9.34
The outdoor deck has beautiful views in the summer.
Location: Alexandria, Virginia
Foursquare rating: 9.39
Look for the pineapple outside to see if they're open.
Location: Seattle, Washington
Foursquare rating: 9.39
Snack on free pretzels as you sample local craft beers.
Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
Foursquare rating: 8.64
'Great food. Amazing beer. Wonderful seating. Absolutely love this place!' raves Foursquare user MT Welsch.
Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Foursquare rating: 9.63
Stick around for a classic Wisconsin fish fry on Friday nights.
Location: Jackson, Wyoming
Foursquare rating: 8.99
In true Wyoming style, the bison burger is a hit with tourists and locals alike.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.