The best brewery in every US state, according to Foursquare

Talia Lakritz
BeerSimon F./FoursquareAt Freemont Brewing Company in Seattle, Washington, beer comes with free pretzels.

From Wyoming’s beer and bison burgers to Tennessee’s live music bar scene, breweries say a lot about a state’s character.

We teamed up with Foursquare to find best places to grab a fresh beer in every state.

Alabama: Good People Brewing Company

Neil K./Foursquare

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Foursquare rating: 9.37

Good People also hosts a yoga night and games like Jumbo Jenga.

Alaska: Glacier BrewHouse

Michael B./Foursquare

Location: Anchorage, Alaska

Foursquare rating: 9.10

In addition to their selection of beers and drinks, the fresh Alaskan halibut is not to be missed.

Arizona: Mother Road Brewing Company

Sonny C./Foursquare

Location: Flagstaff, Arizona

Foursquare rating: 9.41

Go for the sampler and get a taste of all of Arizona's best beers.

Arkansas: Lost Forty Brewing

Joe T./Foursquare

Location: Little Rock, Arkansas

Foursquare rating: 9.31

Is there a better combination in the world than beer and fried bologna?

California: AleSmith Brewing Company

Drew S./Foursquare

Location: San Diego, California

Foursquare rating: 9.61

Take advantage of the gorgeous California weather and enjoy the outdoor seating area.

Colorado: Odell Brewing Company

Odell Brewing Company/Foursquare

Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Foursquare rating: 9.63

The brewery is extremely bike friendly, though drinking and riding is not advised.

Connecticut: Two Roads Brewing Company

Shaun T./Foursquare

Location: Stratford, Connecticut

Foursquare rating: 9.38

The tour of the brewery includes a generous amount of samples.

Delaware: Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Zeebamehrin M./Foursquare

Location: Milton, Delaware

Foursquare rating: 9.40

If you're lucky, you'll run into the owner, Sam Calagione.

District of Columbia: DC Brau Brewing Co

Katie B./Instagram

Location: Washington, DC

Foursquare rating: 9.27

Don't miss the brewery's epic murals. It's pretty hard to, anyway.

Florida: Cigar City Brewing

Burch W./Foursquare

Location: Tampa, Florida

Foursquare rating: 9.59

Right-side up pineapple cake lager? Yes, please.

Georgia: Monday Night Brewing

Katie M./Foursquare

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Foursquare rating: 9.58

You can sample six different beers for just $10.

Hawaii: Kona Brewing Co. & Brewpub

Theresa/Foursquare

Location: Kailua Kona, Hawaii

Foursquare rating: 9.16

The Hawaiian pizza goes great with their seasonal beers.

Idaho: 10 Barrel Brewing

Edward H./Foursquare

Location: Boise, Idaho

Foursquare rating: 8.98

In the words of Foursquare user Robert Holderness, 'The Mac and Cheese is legit.'

Illinois: Revolution Brewing

Jon B./Foursquare

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Foursquare rating: 9.43

This brewery proudly shakes its fist at conventional beer.

Indiana: Sun King Brewing Co.

Ben R./Foursquare

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Foursquare rating: 9.39

Make sure to stop by the tasting room on your tour.

Iowa: Confluence Brewing Company

Rowin/Foursquare

Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Foursquare rating: 9.32

The brewery is right off of a bike trail.

Kansas: Free State Brewing Company

Chris D./Foursquare

Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Foursquare rating: 9.18

Free State opened in 1880, and is the first legal brewery in Kansas.

Kentucky: Braxton Brewing Company

Andy G./Foursquare

Location: Covington, Kentucky

Foursquare rating: 9.28

Come for the ambiance, stay for the beer.

Louisiana: NOLA Brewing

Ethan F./Foursquare

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Foursquare rating: 9.04

Located in the garden district, NOLA offers free tours on Fridays.

Maine: Allagash Brewing Company

phousedavid/Foursquare

Location: Portland, Maine

Foursquare rating: 9.52

Watch how their beer is made from start to finish.

Maryland: The Brewer's Art

Natalia P./Foursquare

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Foursquare rating: 9.41

The upper and lower levels of the brewery have two different atmospheres.

Massachusetts: Samuel Adams Brewery

Mel/Foursquare

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Foursquare rating: 9.62

Foursquare users rave about how funny the tour guides are.

Michigan: Short's Brewing Company

Jennifer H./Foursquare

Location: Bellaire, Michigan

Foursquare rating: 9.58

The S'mores Stout has a roasted marshmallow on top. Enough said.

Minnesota: Surly Brewing Company

Jack S./Foursquare

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Foursquare rating: 9.57

The tour guides and bartenders at Surly are anything but.

Mississippi: Crooked Letter Brewing Co

Adrian H./Foursquare

Location: Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Foursquare rating: 8.18

Foursquare user Megan Wintersteen recommends the Mystery Romp.

Missouri: Boulevard Brewing Co

Al H./Foursquare

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Foursquare rating: 9.53

Visitors can test new beer flavours before they hit the shelves.

Montana: Tamarack Brewing Company

B N./Foursquare

Location: Lakeside, Montana

Foursquare rating: 9.20

Enjoy a beer and some fresh mountain air on the brewery's outdoor porch.

Nebraska: Lucky Bucket Brewing Company & Cut Spike Distillery

Rob E./Foursquare

Location: La Vista, Nebraska

Foursquare rating: 9.17

Lucky Bucket makes great use of Nebraska's own organic wheat products.

Nevada: Tenaya Creek Brewery

Mike G./Foursquare

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Foursquare rating: 9.19

What happens at Tenaya Creek Brewery stays at Tenaya Creek Brewery.

New Hampshire: Smuttynose Brewing Company

Cesar C./Foursquare

Location: Hampton, New Hampshire

Foursquare rating: 9.02

This high-tech brewery is also eco-friendly.

New Jersey: Carton Brewing

Will G./Foursquare

Location: Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey

Foursquare rating: 9.54

The tour is required before tasting, so don't miss out.

New Mexico: Marble Brewery

Beer P./Foursquare

Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Foursquare rating: 9.35

Foursquare user Cameron Maddux raves that it's the 'best beer garden in the whole state.'

New York: Great South Bay Brewery

Great South Bay/Foursquare

Location: Bay Shore, New York

Foursquare rating: 9.52

This brewery was founded by an anesthesiologist in 2010.

North Carolina: Fullsteam Brewery

Whitney M./Foursquare

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Foursquare rating: 9.54

The lively atmosphere is great for groups.

North Dakota: The Fargo Brewing Company

Anna/Foursquare

Location: Fargo, North Dakota

Foursquare rating: 9.15

'Great people. Even better beer!' says Foursquare user Chris Johnson.

Ohio: MadTree Brewing

Brett B./Foursquare

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Foursquare rating: 9.40

Foursquare user Heather Burcham recommends picking up a super-soft t-shirt along with some craft beer.

Oklahoma: Anthem Brewing Company

Anthem Brewing Company/Foursquare

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Foursquare rating: 8.72

Anthem Brewing Company specialises in Belgian-inspired beers.

Oregon: Deschutes Brewery & Public House

Erin M./Foursquare

Location: Bend, Oregon

Foursquare rating: 9.62

'Believe the hype,' writes Foursquare user Ray Webb.

Pennsylvania: Spring House Brewing Company

Bill S./Foursquare

Location: Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Foursquare rating: 9.42

Don't miss the fried octopus.

Rhode Island: Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island

CraftReppin/Foursquare

Location: Westerly, Rhode Island

Foursquare rating: 8.87

Enjoy a beer while watching the waves in this little-known spot along the water.

South Carolina: Westbrook Brewing Company

Peter G./Foursquare

Location: Mt Pleasant, South Carolina

Foursquare rating: 9.34

Make sure to try the Evil Twin beers.

South Dakota: WoodGrain

Gina P./Foursquare

Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Foursquare rating: 8.92

The beer is even better with a steaming slice of buffalo chicken pizza.

Tennessee: Tennessee Brew Works

Tennessee Brewtaster/Foursquare

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Foursquare rating: 9.28

Of course the best brewery in Tennessee would have unbeatable live music.

Texas: Deep Ellum Brewing Company

Dustin F./Foursquare

Location: Dallas, Texas

Foursquare rating: 9.66

Arrive early if you want to get a table.

Utah: Squatters Pub Brewery

Chuck P./Foursquare

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Foursquare rating: 8.87

This restaurant and brewery is a two-for-one deal.

Vermont: Long Trail Brewing Company

Taylor/Foursquare

Location: Bridgewater Corners, Vermont

Foursquare rating: 9.34

The outdoor deck has beautiful views in the summer.

Virginia: Port City Brewing Company

Ethan K./Foursquare

Location: Alexandria, Virginia

Foursquare rating: 9.39

Look for the pineapple outside to see if they're open.

Washington: Fremont Brewing Company

Simon F./Foursquare

Location: Seattle, Washington

Foursquare rating: 9.39

Snack on free pretzels as you sample local craft beers.

West Virginia: Morgantown Brewing Company

Scott B./Foursquare

Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Foursquare rating: 8.64

'Great food. Amazing beer. Wonderful seating. Absolutely love this place!' raves Foursquare user MT Welsch.

Wisconsin: Lakefront Brewery

Cindi S./Foursquare

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Foursquare rating: 9.63

Stick around for a classic Wisconsin fish fry on Friday nights.

Wyoming: Snake River Brewery & Restaurant

Lucyan/Foursquare

Location: Jackson, Wyoming

Foursquare rating: 8.99

In true Wyoming style, the bison burger is a hit with tourists and locals alike.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.