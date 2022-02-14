The 50 best breakup songs of the 21st century, ranked

- Insider ranked the 50 best breakup songs released since 2000, from tragic ballads to kiss-off bops.
- Robyn’s iconic crying-on-the-dance-floor anthem “Dancing on My Own” was ranked the best.
- Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” and Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable” rounded out the top three.
Thankfully, Bieber had harvested enough goodwill by that point to carry off the song’s gleeful taunts: “My mama don’t like you and she likes everyone” remains one of the best moments in Bieber’s discography.
The song was a last-minute addition to Lavigne’s sophomore album “Under My Skin,” and she knew right away she had written something special. “I called them and I said, ‘Guys, I have the first single,'” she later told The Guardian.
Her label didn’t listen and went with a different lead. But with its unforgettable guitar licks and venomous eye-rolls (“It’s nice to know that you were there / Thanks for acting like you care”), “My Happy Ending” still ended up as the runaway favorite.
The viciously catchy single, penned by OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, was quickly remixed by Timbaland and enjoyed a historic run on US radio. Its airplay record was eventually broken by Leona Lewis’ “Bleeding Love,” which was also written by Tedder.
By any measure, it’s a thrilling blend of electronica, punk-pop, teen drama, and feminine rage — an iconic manifesto for underappreciated girlfriends everywhere. They really said, “Without me, you’re gonna die.”
These sisters walked so Olivia Rodrigo could call her ex a sociopath.
It’s a question that’s not meant to be answered, but howled.
“Getting caught up in the timeline maybe loses sight of her song’s quiet strength,” Craig Jenkins wrote for Vulture. “It’s not your typical accusatory breakup song. It’s a rearview assessment of two people drifting apart that assigns blame to both parties.”
St. Vincent examines the space left behind in the wake of true intimacy, mourning a relationship that was deeper than romance: “I have lost a hero / I have lost a friend / But for you, darling / I’d do it all again.”
With lyrics like “I just miss your accent and your friends” and “Does he take you walking ’round his parents’ gallery?” — topped with a real-life recording of his ex Camille Rowe — Styles leans into his jealousy and lovesickness, creating the most compelling moment in his career thus far.
“Gives You Hell” easily makes for the best drunken singalong on this list, so queue it on the jukebox at any bar you can and thank me later.
Lizzo bottles the precise brand of kiss-my-ass energy that’s needed in the modern age of flings, hookups, and situationships: “You tried to break my heart? / Oh, that breaks my heart / That you thought you ever had it” is the ultimate Uno reverse card.
Paired with her weightless pixie voice, “Moral of the Story” strikes the perfect balance. It doesn’t simply float in and out of your ears, or otherwise sit like a pit in your stomach; it takes root and blossoms, becoming rich and meaningful and adaptable in the way that so many hitmakers strive for.
Although she’s better known for melodramatic ballads like “Someone Like You” and “Hello,” this nimble guitar lick and super-catchy chorus — partially thanks to pop savants Max Martin and Shellback — more closely mirror the bright, cheeky panache that makes Adele so charming in real life.
Scott Avett’s road-weary plea is profoundly moving, and there’s no doubt he means every word. But a bleak sense of inevitability hangs over the whole exchange.
When you’ve gotten to this point — vowing to push your own feelings aside, to change, to run away tomorrow with a truck full of old love letters — you know it’s already over.
Indeed, “This Love” is based on a real relationship that Adam Levine ended “within days” of writing the song, painting their toxic dynamic as a near-carnal obsession.
“I was so sick of typical lyrics like ‘Ooh, baby’ and ‘I love you’ and all this vague shit,” he told Rolling Stone at the time. “I thought the more explicit I got without being totally explicit was a nice approach. The little girls would enjoy them, and it would go right over my grandparents’ heads. But it would hit my ex-girlfriend like a ton of bricks. It was perfect.”
The song finds Swift constantly retracing old scars, rehashing old fights, trying to imagine what she could’ve done better: “I persist and resist the temptation to ask you / If one thing had been different / Would everything be different today?”
She knows that living in the past is a lonely and largely useless pursuit, but she can’t help it. At the heart of every doom spiral and dug-up grave is one perpetual, painful desire: to be worthy of a love worth holding onto.
It’s excruciating to hear Frank Ocean describe that life-changing declaration of love as “the start of nothing,” and even more so to realize that now, whenever he gets to see this person, he actually is dreaming.
“Somebody That I Used to Know” eventually topped the Billboard Hot 100 and won two Grammy Awards, including record of the year.
“I’m not hating on the guys, but they just need to be kept in line every once in a while,” she declared at the time.
As painful as it may be, there’s nothing left to do but let it burn.
In Dua Lipa’s Studio 54 fantasy, compromise isn’t even an option, and she delivers each ultimatum with the perfect balance of sweet and salty, smiling and sneering in equal measure.
“Me, Myself and I” is her original kiss-off anthem, an elegant ’80s throwback that celebrates self-love and independence.
As the music slowly dies and Lorde’s memories fade to black, she’s left with the hard-won quiet of acceptance.
The song is misleadingly simple in concept and structure — much like the road trip itself — but packed with lyrical winks and symbolic name-drops that betray the couple’s tragic fate.
With its mid-song transition from soft pop to hard rock, the hit single mirrors the epiphany of a person who’s been gaslit and mistreated. As Eilish comes to terms with her own worth, she creates something akin to a pop-rock exorcism.
“It’s a big relief to just think ‘fuck it all’ for a while,” Tove Lo explained when the song became a hit. “We all have to be so perfect, and absolutely no one can live up to it.”
It shows off her piercing vocals, though it’s mainly propelled by her no-nonsense songwriting: “Why don’t I do it for you?” she asks, over and over, with aching sincerity.
“Wrecking Ball” throbs with the sort of anguish and candor that demands to be taken seriously, threatening to eclipse even the loudest skeptics.
It may seem simple, but “I still fucking love you” lands like a sledgehammer every time.
The crown jewel of “Speak Now” is for any girl who was “too young to be messed with,” yet too strong to be ruined.
Whether it describes pre-breakup dread or post-breakup panic, anyone who has loved someone too much — to the point of anxiety, or even terror — will feel this chorus in their bones. “How close am I to losing you?”
This beloved “Take Care” deep cut makes the dreaded drunk dial sound like high art.
Leave it to Alex Turner to make yearning sound sexy.
The song is structured as a conversation, a memory shared by two soon-to-be exes. As a listener, you know the relationship ended “forever ago,” but the speakers don’t. Their love still feels urgent and there’s no resolution. The final line of dialogue is one of denial: “With all your lies / You’re still very lovable.”
“Emma isn’t a person,” Bon Iver once said. “Emma is a place that you get stuck in. Emma’s a pain that you can’t erase.”
As noted by The Guardian’s Alex Macpherson, the song helped pioneer the use of Autotune as an artistic tool of expression: “Ironically for a device used to dehumanize the singer, it makes him sound more vulnerable, as though playing smoke and mirrors with his own emotions.”
Ye may have promised “the coldest story ever told,” but even that hyperbole was an undersell. Armed with a beat from No I.D. and a chorus written by Kid Cudi, he delivered an indelible blend of intensity and frailty.
Lorde says she can’t move on, but longs for the nerve to “just let go,” kicking up a proper tantrum in the process. There’s a curious thrill that comes with screaming and seething, especially when you know that better days await.
Lorde knows the stoplight won’t always be red. So she gives herself permission to pout and dance in the meantime.
Given the very public relationship drama that preceded its release, the hungry masses would’ve been perfectly satisfied with a saucy diss track. Instead, Ariana Grande managed to reshape gossip as gratitude and redefine the trajectory of her career.
“Thank U, Next” was immediately embraced by fans and critics alike, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for seven straight weeks. It has been hailed as “the perfect breakup anthem” (Jezebel), “a feminist rewriting of the public narrative” (The Atlantic), “an eloquent display of inner strength” (Pitchfork), and “her philosophical statement” (Rolling Stone).
Although we find our heroine in a classic post-breakup situation (“I didn’t mean it when I said I didn’t love you so / I should’ve held on tight, I never should’ve let you go”), there’s a powerful undercurrent of hope and true devotion.
Plenty of breakup songs deal with regret — pleas for forgiveness and lofty claims about the existence of soulmates — but “We Belong Together” is the rare redemption arc you can’t help but root for.
“Since U Been Gone” has emerged as a blueprint for powerhouse female vocalists — newly or belatedly single — from Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry to Gayle. But no successors have come close to the euphoric release of Clarkson’s “I can breathe for the first time!”
But more than anything, this song’s language is emotional, not literal.
To “go back to black” after heartbreak is an experience to which nearly everyone can relate. Perhaps your “black” is drinking too much or endlessly swiping on dating apps. Maybe it’s just loneliness.
Regardless of the particular coping mechanism, Winehouse captures the feeling of being haunted by a relationship’s premature end: “We only said goodbye with words.”
But naturally, the queen of gospel-pop already summed it up perfectly: “It’s me saying, ‘Get the fuck out of my house,'” she told Spin, “instead of me begging him to come back.”
Nothing feels better than this spiritual sucker punch. There’s a reason “Rolling in the Deep” became one of the biggest crossover hits of all time; it’s the three-minute-and-48-second tornado that sucked us all into her world of emotional turmoil and emotional triumph.
You’d be hard-pressed to find a better 21st-century pop lyric than, “I’m looking through you while you’re looking through your phone / And then leaving with somebody else.”
Ingeniously, we don’t get any backstory. Who ended the relationship? Who has the right to feel betrayed? It doesn’t matter, does it? If you haven’t had the audacity to hope your ex will never move on, you’re lying.
Instead, he’s offered a prayer.
Although Ocean describes himself as a one-man cultist, isolated by the grandeur of his pain, the power of “Bad Religion” is actually rooted in community and compassion.
“‘Bad Religion’ is empathy made flesh,” Lindsay Zoladz wrote for Pitchfork. “It’s the most arresting song he’s ever sung because everybody — gay, straight or none of the above — has had a night that sounds like this. If it doesn’t bring you to your knees, check your pulse.”
Carrie Underwood mastered this art on her debut album, upping the stakes with a tire-slashing blade in one hand and a Louisville Slugger in the other.
Although Underwood didn’t write this property-destruction fantasy, it’s clearly the part she was born to play. According to songwriters Josh Kear and Chris Tompkins, the recent “American Idol” winner wanted to record “Before He Cheats” from the moment she heard the demo, and she breathes life — or, more accurately, deadly disdain — into every line.
She even makes the idea of swapping a fruity cocktail for a shot of whiskey sound appealing.
Gerwig was 19 when “Cry Me a River” was released, just a few years younger than Timberlake was when the song was written — or, more accurately, when it came spilling out after a heated phone call with his then-girlfriend.
As producer Timbaland recounted in 2011: “I was like, ‘Man, don’t worry about it,’ and he was like, ‘I can’t believe she did that to me’ and he was like, ‘You were my sun, you were my earth…'”
Against all odds, Timbaland makes Timberlake’s angst and spite sound impossibly stylish, draping his famous falsetto with streaks of rain, layers of beatboxing, and Gregorian chants.
While that hardly sounds like a winning formula, “Cry Me a River” succeeds precisely because it’s not bound by common laws of etiquette and chill. If most breakup songs are like sitcom episodes, “Cry Me a River” is the vengeance plot on a soap opera.
Like many of Beyoncé’s god-tier songs, part of what makes “Irreplaceable” so good is her vocal strength and textured delivery. Her concoction of scorn, apathy, and poise — with just a hint of vulnerability — is simply impossible to replicate. But it’s also impossible to resist joining in.
This is the kind of song that enters your ears and gets absorbed into your bloodstream.
I haven’t said the phrase “to the left” in a monotone voice for more than 15 years, and that’s not even the best part. “I could have another you in a minute / Matter of fact, he’ll be here in a minute” is the lyrical and emotional equivalent of slapping your cheating boyfriend across the face.
In 2021, Swift cemented the song’s legacy by releasing the fabled 10-minute version, which landed atop Insider’s list of the year’s best songs, as well as Variety’s. It was ranked No. 2 by Rolling Stone and No. 3 by Time.
The extra length provides more context and encourages total immersion. As she unravels her memories with painstaking precision, Swift insists ever more forcefully upon the power of her own perspective — “I was there, I remember it all too well” — in the face of her ex’s manipulations. She takes up space in spite of his power over her.
Yet in the end, Swift can’t resist begging him for reassurance that she wasn’t hallucinating their connection, that she wasn’t the only one maimed.
It’s empowering. It’s devastating. It feels like fresh heartbreak every single time.
“Everyone knows that feeling,” songwriter Sophia Somajo told NME, who has worked with Robyn as well as pop stars like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. “It’s not trying to be poetic. That really is craftsmanship. That’s not random. Music isn’t only intellectual — it’s also instinctive. ‘I keep dancing on my own.’ Perfection is often in simplicity. It’s just real.“
Indeed, Robyn’s crying-on-the-dance-floor catharsis changed the landscape of pop music forever. Her inflamed phantom heart can be felt pulsing in some of our most beloved sad-girl bops, from megahits like “Chandelier,” “We Found Love,” and “Rain on Me” to cult classics like “How to Be a Heartbreaker,” “Nobody,” and “Supalonely.”
Listen to Insider’s complete ranking on Spotify.
