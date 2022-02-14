The 50 best breakup songs of the 21st century, ranked

49. “My Happy Ending” by Avril Lavigne

Grungy, indignant, unapologetically angsty: “My Happy Ending” is Avril Lavigne at the peak of her songwriting powers.

The song was a last-minute addition to Lavigne’s sophomore album “Under My Skin,” and she knew right away she had written something special. “I called them and I said, ‘Guys, I have the first single,'” she later told The Guardian.

Her label didn’t listen and went with a different lead. But with its unforgettable guitar licks and venomous eye-rolls (“It’s nice to know that you were there / Thanks for acting like you care”), “My Happy Ending” still ended up as the runaway favorite.