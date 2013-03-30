16 Of The World's Most Delicious Breakfasts

Maple-bacon biscuits. Chocolate-dipped doughnuts. A lavish spread of eggs. Is there any meal more comforting than breakfast?



Whatever time zone you wake up in, the best breakfasts will brighten your mood, fortify you for the day, and give you a taste of daily life in that destination.

Our short list of memorable breakfasts, part of T+L’s coverage of the Best Places to Eat Like a Local, includes a Middle Eastern–inspired London café where platters of baked breads are served with the morning newspaper and a Tokyo fish market where early risers clamor for the freshest breakfast sushi.

Each was chosen not just for its standout food, but also for being a part of its hometown’s cultural fabric. So don’t settle for the hotel buffet; these breakfast joints are worth the trip.

This story was originally published by Travel + Leisure

Al Soussi: Beirut, Lebanon For more than 50 years, this pint-size kitchen in West Beirut has been serving an irresistible version of fatteh, made with layers of toasted pita, chickpeas, yogurt, and pine nuts. Tasty Congee & Noodle Wontun Shop: Hong Kong Wake up with a bowl of rice porridge at this Happy Valley institution--and pair it with an order of fabulously crisp youtiao (Chinese crullers). tasty.com.hk. Mangerie: Istanbul It's the best breakfast on the Bosporus: a lavish spread of eggs, sheep's-milk cheeses, olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, warm sourdough bread, local honey, and chai, on a rooftop terrace with postcard-worthy views. Ottolenghi: London Follow Islington's beau monde to this high-end Middle Eastern bakery and café, where the tantalising bread platter (toasted tableside) is a full meal in itself. Big Bad Breakfast: Oxford, Mississippi Huckleberry, Santa Monica, California The perpetually crowded joint is famous for its maple-bacon biscuits, Valrhona chocolate--dipped doughnuts, and egg sandwiches stuffed with bacon, cave-aged Gruyère, and tangy aioli. Sushi Dai: Tokyo Join vendors and tuna auctioneers from the neighbouring Tsukiji Fish Market queuing up at dawn for a post-shift sushi breakfast at this 13-seat spot. You won't find fresher toro in all of Tokyo. Morning Call: New Orleans The airy beignets (made from a 143-year-old recipe) and café au lait at this 24-hour, wood-paneled Metairie haunt leave the better-known Café du Monde in their sugar dust. morningcallcoffeestand.com. Bar Coluzzi: Sydney Founded by Roman immigrant and former boxing champion Luigi Coluzzi, the curbside café has been Darlinghurst's de facto community centre since 1957. Order a flat white (the espresso is as powerful as Luigi's uppercut), claim one of the foot-high sidewalk stools, and watch the entire neighbourhood pass by. Café Central: Vienna Though it's welcomed plenty of tourists over its 137 years--not to mention habitués like Freud, Lenin, and Trotsky--the utterly grand café inside the majestic Palais Ferstel is known among pastry-obsessed Wieners for serving the best, flakiest strudel in town. See The Best Breakfasts Around the World > See More of The Best Breakfasts Around The World >

