15 of the best breakfast foods to get at Trader Joe's for under $5

Abigail Abesamis/Insider Trader Joe’s sells seasonal and year-round products.

Trader Joe’s offers an array of breakfasts to enjoy on fall mornings, from on-the-go snacks to easy-to-make meals.

For a taste of autumn, try seasonal foods like Pumpkin O’s and pecan-pumpkin oatmeal.

Year-round, the grocery chain offers morning stables like gluten-free pancake and waffle mix, overnight oats, and frozen a ç ai bowls.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Trader Joe’s has all of your breakfast needs covered, from overnight oats to crispy cereal. And with the turn of the season comes the flavours of autumn â€” cinnamon, pumpkin spice, and everything nice.

For your coming fall mornings, Insider rounded up some of the best affordable options the grocery chain has to offer.

Read on for some of the best breakfast foods to get at Trader Joe’s, all for under $US5.

Note that the availability and prices of these products may vary from location to location.

Trader Joe’s protein maple muffin is hot and ready to eat in 60 seconds.

Abigail Abesamis/Insider Each muffin contains 12 grams of protein.

For a quick, warm breakfast packed with protein, this gluten-free treat is a convenient single-serving option.Trader Joe’s describes these as a “healthier take on the classic mug cake.”

Each 1.87-ounce container makes one muffin and costs $US1.99.

Trader Joe’s Pumpkin O’s are a fall-flavored twist on a classic.

Abigail Abesamis/Insider Pumpkin O’s will be on shelves for a limited-time.

This seasonal take on Joe’s O’s – complete with brown sugar, pumpkin, and cinnamon – is only around for a limited time.

The 12-ounce package contains 11 servings and costs $US2.49.

Trader Joe’s gluten-free buttermilk pancake and waffle mix makes breakfast easy.

Abigail Abesamis/Insider Just add an egg, water, and butter.

With this find, all you’ll need to make fluffy pancakes or crisp, golden waffles is the mix, an egg, water, and butter. For thinner, crepe-style pancakes, simply add another 1/4 cup of water to the batter.

The 18-ounce box makes about 24 pancakes and retails at $US3.99.

And what are pancakes without maple syrup?

Abigail Abesamis/Insider A drizzle of maple syrup can make all the difference.

Trader Joe’s 100% pure maple syrup boasts a grade-A rating, amber colour, and rich taste.

Each 8-ounce bottle contains eight servings (2 tablespoons each) and goes great with pancakes, waffles, French toast, and oatmeal. This pantry staple retails at $US4.49 a bottle.

For busy mornings, Trader Joe’s organic oatmeal cups have you covered.

Abigail Abesamis/Insider These oatmeal cups are ready in minutes.

Another quick breakfast option, the maple brown-sugar oatmeal can be prepared with hot water or in the microwave in minutes.

Each single-serving 2-ounce container costs $US1.69.

These meatless breakfast patties are a vegetarian alternative.

Abigail Abesamis/Insider These patties are vegetarian and dairy-free

These meat-free patties are vegetarian and dairy-free, but they’re not vegan-friendly because they contain egg whites.

They can be prepared in the microwave, in an oven, or on a skillet.

Each 7.5-ounce package includes six patties and retails at $US3.29.

Trader Joe’s overnight oats are ready to eat straight from the container.

Abigail Abesamis/Insider These oats require no preparation.

Offering the convenience of overnight oats without the prep and planning, these prepackaged oats are a convenient breakfast or snack option.

The almond-butter chia flavour costs $US2.29 and the vanilla flavour costs $US1.99.

You can find dairy-free yogurt alternatives in the refrigerator section.

Abigail Abesamis/Insider Trader Joe’s offers both almond and cashew yogurt alternatives.

For dairy-sensitive readers looking to gain the benefits of live cultures found in this traditional breakfast staple, Trader Joe’s offers nut-based alternatives in flavours like mango, vanilla bean, and strawberry.

Packaged in 5.3-ounce single-serving tubs, Trader Joe’s creamy almond cultured yogurt alternative costs $US1.49 and the organic creamy cashew cultured yogurt alternative costs $US1.69.

Head to the freezer section for premade brioche French toast.

Abigail Abesamis/Insider Heat the slices in a conventional oven, toaster oven, or microwave.

For fluffy French toast without the fuss, these frozen slices can be prepared in a conventional oven, toaster oven, or microwave. Just add maple syrup or confectioners sugar for a fancy breakfast in minutes.

Each 12.2-ounce package contains four slices of French toast and retails at $US3.49.

Enjoy an açaí bowl for a fraction of the cost at home.

Abigail Abesamis/Insider Each bowl comes with gluten-free granola.

This fresh breakfast option saves you the drive to your nearest smoothie shop and features a blend of organic fruit (strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and açaí berries).

Each bowl includes gluten-free granola, and can be defrosted in the microwave or in the fridge overnight.

A 10-ounce organic açaí bowl costs $US3.99 at Trader Joe’s.

Take your weekend breakfast spread to the next level with hash-brown patties.

Abigail Abesamis/Insider Bake these in the oven or fry them on a skillet.

For a hearty breakfast, bake or fry these hash-brown patties until golden and pair them with sunny-side-up eggs and crispy bacon.

With 10 patties in each 6.5-ounce package, this option retails for $US1.99 in the frozen section.

And if you wanted to mix it up, these frozen shredded potatoes are the perfect base for a breakfast hash.

Abigail Abesamis/Insider Each bag contains seven servings.

Trader Joe’s offers yet another way to enjoy breakfast potatoes. Fry these up on their own for a savoury side or add in precooked meat, chopped vegetables, and cheese for a hearty breakfast hash.

A 20-ounce bag of shredded hash browns has seven servings and costs $US1.79.

Joe’s O’s are a classic go-to breakfast or snack.

Abigail Abesamis/Insider Joe’s O’s can be purchased all year.

A Trader Joe’s staple, this OG cereal is on shelves year-round. Each serving contains 33 grams of whole grains and only 1 gram of added sugar.

You can buy a 15-ounce box for $US1.99.

Trader Joe’s pecan-pumpkin instant oatmeal is another seasonal offering.

Abigail Abesamis/Insider To prepare, combine with milk or water.

This option pairs pumpkin and oats to make a delicious fall breakfast.

Cosy up with a cup of coffee and a bowl of this pecan-pumpkin-flavored oatmeal simply by combining a single-serve packet with water or milk.

Each 12.6-ounce box contains eight packets and costs $US3.49.

Trader Joe’s organic mixed berry granola bites are ideal for a no-bake breakfast or on-the-go snacking.

Abigail Abesamis/Insider These granola bites are an easy, on-the-go snack.

These bite-sized balls are a fresh take on breakfast bars.Vegan and gluten-free, these fruity granola bites are packed in individual servings for ease.

Each 4.25-ounce box contains five individual packs and costs $US2.99.

