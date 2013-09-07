The 50 Best Brands To Follow On Twitter

Nearly every major brand is on Twitter.

With thousands of major brands on the social network, it can be difficult to drown out the noise and figure out who to follow.

We chose some of the best brands to follow on Twitter.

Some are useful because they offer deals and customer service. Others are just plain entertaining.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.