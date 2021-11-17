Search

The 50 best brands, according to millennials

Lydia Warren
Uniqlo
Uniqlo. AP Images
  • Comparably identified millennials’ best brands based on ratings from customers aged 25 to 40.
  • The final list includes tech companies, fast-food chains, retail stores, and others.
  • Peloton, Amazon, and Google top the list.
Millennials’ best 50 brands include social media companies, fast-food chains, and streaming services.
Netflix
Netflix. Photo by Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images
Comparably identified millennials’ favorite brands based on ratings from customers aged 25 to 40. These consumers anonymously rated brands on Comparably.com between November 2020 and November 2021 on six main factors: quality of the product or service, customer service, ROI, overall satisfaction with the company, loyalty, and how likely they are to recommend the company to a friend. The top companies were pulled from approximately 200,000 ratings of thousands of brands.

The final 50 best brands — 26 of which were also rated the best brands by Gen Z customers — include social media giants, fashion and beauty brands, and fast-food chains. According to the data, millennials love the brands behind pioneering lifestyle technology, such as Tesla and Peloton, while also still caring about long-beloved companies, such as Trader Joe’s and Ikea.

After asking customers how likely they were to recommend a brand, Comparably also determined a “Net Promoter Score” that ranged from -100 to 100 to indicate consumer satisfaction with that company. This score has also been included on the list below.

Keep scrolling to read the final ranking of 50 best brands, according to millennials.

50. Torrid
A view of Torrid's flagship store in Chicago in 2015.
Torrid’s flagship store in Chicago. Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Torrid
Industry: Retail, fashion and beauty

Comparably description: Torrid is an American women’s retail chain that offers plus-size clothing and accessories for women size 10-30.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 31

 

49. Ikea
A woman shops for items in Ikea.
Ikea. Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Industry: Retail

Description: Ikea is a Scandinavian chain selling ready-to-assemble furniture, plus housewares, in a warehouse-like space. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 32

48. Sephora
A Sephora storefront with people walking along a sidewalk
A Sephora store. Mary Altaffer/AP Photo
Industry: Retail, fashion and beauty

Description: Sephora is a multinational retailer of personal care and beauty products, featuring nearly 3,000 brands, along with its own private label, Sephora Collection.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 28

47. McDonald’s
GettyImages 185747043
McDonald’s. Scott Olson/Getty Images
Industry: Retail, food and beverage

Description: McDonald’s is the world’s leading global fast-food service retailer with more than 37,000 locations in over 100 countries.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 29

46. Tesla Motors
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3. Feature China: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Industry: Automotive and transportation

Description: Tesla Motors is an electric vehicle and clean-energy company focused on electric cars, battery energy storage, solar panels and solar roof tiles, and other related products and services.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 33

45. Square
A florist uses a Square Inc. credit card reader ahead of Valentine's Day 2021.
A florist uses a Square credit card reader. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Industry: Tech

Description: Square is a financial services and digital payments company that provides credit card reader applications for mobile devices, helping millions of sellers run their business, from secure credit card processing to point-of-sale solutions. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 37

44. PepsiCo.
Pepsi pepsico
Pepsi. AP Photo/Paul Sakuma
Industry: Food and beverage

Description: PepsiCo is an American multinational food, snack, and beverage corporation.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 49

45. MAC Cosmetics
Mac Cosmetics store in Hong Kong.
Mac Cosmetics. Chukrut Budrul/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Industry: Fashion and beauty

Description: MAC Cosmetics is a cosmetics manufacturer with a retail footprint, and a subsidiary of Estée Lauder Companies. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 34

42. Red Bull
Red bull
Red Bull. Zety Akhzar/Shutterstock
Industry: Food and beverage

Description: Red Bull manufactures energy drinks and has the highest market share of any energy drink in the world, with 7.5 billion cans sold in a year.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 32

41. Stripe
The logo for Stripe.
Stripe. Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Industry: Tech

Description: Stripe is a financial-services software company offering payment-processing software and application programming interfaces for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 36

40. The Home Depot
Home Depot
Home Depot. Ted Shaffrey/AP Photo
Industry: Retail

Description: The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer in the United States, supplying tools, construction products, and services.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 40

39. Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Uniqlo. AP Images
Industry: Retail, fashion and beauty

Description: Uniqlo is a designer, manufacturer, and retailer of women’s, men’s, and kids’ clothing and accessories.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 40

38. The Walt Disney Company
GettyImages 1230737834
Disney store. Photo by Michael McNerney/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Industry: Media and entertainment, consumer goods

Description: The Walt Disney Company, commonly known as Disney, is an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate with toys, theme parks, TV, and online streaming services. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 41

37. Marriott
Marriott
A Marriott hotel in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Industry: Travel and hospitality

Description: Marriott is a multinational company that operates, franchises, and licenses lodging including hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 45

36. The Coca-Cola Company
Coca Cola
Bottles of Coca-Cola. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Industry: Food and beverage

Description: The Coca-Cola Company is a leading global player in the soft-drinks industry, distributing Coke, Diet Coke, and other soft drinks worldwide. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 36

35. Hulu
Nine perfect strangers group sitting at dinner
‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ is streaming on Hulu. Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Industry: Media and entertainment

Description: Hulu is a streaming service offering access to live and on-demand channels, original series and films, and a library of TV and movies. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 49

34. T-Mobile
T-Mobile
T-Mobile store. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Industry: Telecommunications

Description: T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that offers consumer, business, and prepaid wireless connectivity options alongside an array of data plans. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 36

33. Slack
The Slack app logo.
Slack. Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Industry: Tech

Description: Slack is a business communication application platform (owned by Salesforce in 2021) providing services including many IRC-style features, such as persistent chat rooms organized by topic, private groups, and direct messaging.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 43

32. Trader Joe’s
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe’s. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Industry: Retail

Description: Trader Joe’s is an American chain of grocery stores that specializes in selling fresh and organic food. It has over 500 stores in 42 states.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 45

31. Headspace
Headspace
. Headspace
Industry: Health and wellness

Description: Headspace is a digital health platform that provides guided meditation sessions and mindfulness training. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 57

30. Zillow
Zillow
Zillow app. SOPA Images / Contributor/Getty Images
Industry: Tech

Description: Zillow is an American online real estate marketplace company. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 65

29. Chewy
Chewy IPO
Chewy’s IPO in 2019. AP Photo/Richard Drew
Industry: Retail

Description: Chewy is an American online retailer of pet food and other pet-related products. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 63

28. iFIT
Dancers prepare for a presentation at the iFit booth at CES 2016.
iFit. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Industry: Health and wellness

Description: iFit is an interactive fitness platform that brings together fitness activities that take place in the home, the gym, and outside with a single login and device. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 68

27. Shopify
Shopify
Shopify employee. AP/Denis Poroy
Industry: Tech, e-commerce

Description: Shopify is an e-commerce software offering tools to start a business, manage a business, or grow an existing one. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 43

26. Twitter
The Twitter symbol on a cell phone.
Twitter. Nopparat Khokthong/Shutterstock
Industry: Tech

Description: Twitter is an American microblogging and social networking service on which users post and interact.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 44

25. LinkedIn
The LinkedIn app on a cell phone.
The LinkedIn app. Edward Smith/Getty Images
Industry: Tech

Description: LinkedIn is a professional networking site that allows its members to create business connections, search jobs, and find potential clients. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 44

24. Coinbase
AP21104508796552
An employee celebrates Coinbase going public on the Nasdaq. Richard Drew/Associated Press
Industry: Tech

Description: Coinbase is a digital wallet and exchange platform that allows users to transact bitcoin currency. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 47

23. Starbucks
Starbucks.
Starbucks. Scott Olson/Getty Images
Industry: Retail, food and beverage

Description: Starbucks is a multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves that retails handcrafted coffee, tea, and fresh food items.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 47

22. Sony Playstation
Playstation hq
The Playstation headquarters in San Diego. Kyle Russell/Business Insider
Industry: Media and entertainment

Description: Sony PlayStation is a global video-game brand, developed and marketed by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), that consists of five home video-game consoles and a line of controllers, and interactive and digital entertainment. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 52

21. Adidas
GettyImages 1227818013
Adidas. SOPA Images/Getty Images
Industry: Fashion and beauty

Description: Adidas is a German multinational corporation that designs and manufactures shoes, clothing, and accessories. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 46

20. Chanel
Chanel
Chanel. Stefano Guidi/Getty Images
Industry: Fashion and beauty

Description: Chanel is a luxury brand that provides the latest in fashion and accessories, eyewear, fragrance and beauty, and jewelry and watches. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 48

 

19. Airbnb
A cell phone showing the Airbnb app.
The Airbnb app. VideoBSN/Shutterstock
Industry: Travel and hospitality

Description: Airbnb is an online marketplace for lodging, accessible via website and mobile app, primarily for homestays for vacation rentals and tourism activities. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 47

18. Microsoft
Microsoft
Microsoft. jejim/Shutterstock
Industry: Tech

Description: Microsoft is an American multinational technology corporation that develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells a range of software products, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 45

17. Target
Target Black Friday
A Target store in Culver City, California, on Black Friday. Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images
Industry: Retail

Description: Target is an American retail company providing access to a wide selection of products such as furniture, electronics, toys, and more.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 50

16. In-N-Out Burger
In n out
Workers at In-N-Out. Melia Robinson/Business Insider
Industry: Retail, food and beverage

Description: In-N-Out Burger is an American regional chain of fast-food restaurants with more than 350 locations primarily in California and the Southwest. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 90

15. Southwest Airlines
Southwest airlines
A Southwest plane. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Industry: Travel and hospitality

Description: Southwest Airlines is the world’s largest low-cost carrier airline with service to 121 destinations in the U.S. and 10 additional countries.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 80

14. Lego Group
A Lego logo is seen outside the world's biggest Lego store in Leicester Square in London, Britain November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Lego logo is seen outside the world’s biggest Lego store in Leicester Square in London Thomson Reuters
Industry: Consumer goods

Description: Lego Group provides play material and offers products based on learning and development through play. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 73

13. Spotify
Spotify employees, spotify office
Spotify office. Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
Industry: Media and entertainment

Description: Spotify is the world’s largest music streaming service provider, with over 365 million monthly active users, including 165 million paying subscribers. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 52

12. Nike
Nike store shirt clothing store
A Nike store in Portland, Oregon. Rick Bowmer/AP
Industry: Fashion and beauty

Description: Nike is the world’s leading designer, marketer, and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 55

11. Zoom Video Communications
Zoom
Zoom. Shutterstock/Cabeca de Marmor
Industry: Tech

Description: Zoom is a software company that offers a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 55

10. Uber
Uber
The Uber app. Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Industry: Travel and Hospitality

Description: Uber develops, markets, and operates a ride-sharing mobile application that allows consumers to submit a trip request. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 59

9. Delta Air Lines
Delta air lines
Delta Air Lines. Markus Mainka/Shutterstock
Industry: Travel and Hospitality

Description: Delta Air Lines is a legacy leader in domestic and international travel, offering airline tickets and flights to over 300 destinations in 60 countries. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 63

8. REI
An REI employee serves a customer in Concord, California.
An REI employee in Concord, California. MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images
Industry: Retail

Description: REI is a retail and outdoor recreation company that sells sporting goods, camping gear, travel equipment, and clothing. It also offers services such as outdoor-oriented vacations and courses.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100):

7. Costco
Costco shoppers outside one of its stores
Costco shoppers outside one of its stores. Noam Galai/Getty Images
Industry: Retail

Description: Costco Wholesale is a global retailer with membership-only warehouse club operations that provide a wide selection of merchandise. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 63

6. Chick-fil-A
People walk past Chick-fil-A in New York City.
Chick-fil-A. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Industry: Retail, food and beverage

Description: Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast-food restaurant chains with over 3,000 locations across the US, and the largest whose specialty is chicken sandwiches. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 69

5. Apple
Close up of an Apple Store employee's hands holding two new iPhone boxes and scanning them with a special handheld sales device.
Apple Store employee. Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Industry: Tech, consumer goods, media and entertainment

Description: Apple is a multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics, personal computers, and software. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 54

4. Netflix
A person downloading netflix on their phone
Netflix. SOPA Images/Getty Images.
Industry: Media and entertainment

Description: Netflix is a streaming entertainment service company that provides content that can be watched anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 56

3. Google
Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Google Cloud Next 2019
CEO Sundar Pichai. Google
Industry: Tech

Description: Google is a multinational corporation that specializes in internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 67

2. Amazon
Amazon warehouse
An Amazon warehouse worker. Getty/Beata Zawrzel
Industry: Retail, e-commerce

Description: Amazon is an international e-commerce website for consumers, sellers, and content creators.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 60

1. Peloton
Peleton
A man takes a Peloton class from home in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Industry: Health and wellness

Description: Peloton is an interactive fitness platform reinventing fitness with live and on-demand boutique studio classes. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 75

