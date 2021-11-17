The 50 best brands, according to millennials

- Comparably identified millennials’ best brands based on ratings from customers aged 25 to 40.
- The final list includes tech companies, fast-food chains, retail stores, and others.
- Peloton, Amazon, and Google top the list.
The final 50 best brands — 26 of which were also rated the best brands by Gen Z customers — include social media giants, fashion and beauty brands, and fast-food chains. According to the data, millennials love the brands behind pioneering lifestyle technology, such as Tesla and Peloton, while also still caring about long-beloved companies, such as Trader Joe’s and Ikea.
After asking customers how likely they were to recommend a brand, Comparably also determined a “Net Promoter Score” that ranged from -100 to 100 to indicate consumer satisfaction with that company. This score has also been included on the list below.
Keep scrolling to read the final ranking of 50 best brands, according to millennials.
Comparably description: Torrid is an American women’s retail chain that offers plus-size clothing and accessories for women size 10-30.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 31
Description: Ikea is a Scandinavian chain selling ready-to-assemble furniture, plus housewares, in a warehouse-like space.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 32
Description: Sephora is a multinational retailer of personal care and beauty products, featuring nearly 3,000 brands, along with its own private label, Sephora Collection.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 28
Description: McDonald’s is the world’s leading global fast-food service retailer with more than 37,000 locations in over 100 countries.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 29
Description: Tesla Motors is an electric vehicle and clean-energy company focused on electric cars, battery energy storage, solar panels and solar roof tiles, and other related products and services.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 33
Description: Square is a financial services and digital payments company that provides credit card reader applications for mobile devices, helping millions of sellers run their business, from secure credit card processing to point-of-sale solutions.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 37
Description: PepsiCo is an American multinational food, snack, and beverage corporation.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 49
Description: MAC Cosmetics is a cosmetics manufacturer with a retail footprint, and a subsidiary of Estée Lauder Companies.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 34
Description: Red Bull manufactures energy drinks and has the highest market share of any energy drink in the world, with 7.5 billion cans sold in a year.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 32
Description: Stripe is a financial-services software company offering payment-processing software and application programming interfaces for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 36
Description: The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer in the United States, supplying tools, construction products, and services.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 40
Description: Uniqlo is a designer, manufacturer, and retailer of women’s, men’s, and kids’ clothing and accessories.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 40
Description: The Walt Disney Company, commonly known as Disney, is an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate with toys, theme parks, TV, and online streaming services.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 41
Description: Marriott is a multinational company that operates, franchises, and licenses lodging including hotel, residential, and timeshare properties.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 45
Description: The Coca-Cola Company is a leading global player in the soft-drinks industry, distributing Coke, Diet Coke, and other soft drinks worldwide.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 36
Description: Hulu is a streaming service offering access to live and on-demand channels, original series and films, and a library of TV and movies.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 49
Description: T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that offers consumer, business, and prepaid wireless connectivity options alongside an array of data plans.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 36
Description: Slack is a business communication application platform (owned by Salesforce in 2021) providing services including many IRC-style features, such as persistent chat rooms organized by topic, private groups, and direct messaging.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 43
Description: Trader Joe’s is an American chain of grocery stores that specializes in selling fresh and organic food. It has over 500 stores in 42 states.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 45
Description: Headspace is a digital health platform that provides guided meditation sessions and mindfulness training.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 57
Description: Zillow is an American online real estate marketplace company.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 65
Description: Chewy is an American online retailer of pet food and other pet-related products.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 63
Description: iFit is an interactive fitness platform that brings together fitness activities that take place in the home, the gym, and outside with a single login and device.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 68
Description: Shopify is an e-commerce software offering tools to start a business, manage a business, or grow an existing one.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 43
Description: Twitter is an American microblogging and social networking service on which users post and interact.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 44
Description: LinkedIn is a professional networking site that allows its members to create business connections, search jobs, and find potential clients.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 44
Description: Coinbase is a digital wallet and exchange platform that allows users to transact bitcoin currency.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 47
Description: Starbucks is a multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves that retails handcrafted coffee, tea, and fresh food items.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 47
Description: Sony PlayStation is a global video-game brand, developed and marketed by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), that consists of five home video-game consoles and a line of controllers, and interactive and digital entertainment.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 52
Description: Adidas is a German multinational corporation that designs and manufactures shoes, clothing, and accessories.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 46
Description: Chanel is a luxury brand that provides the latest in fashion and accessories, eyewear, fragrance and beauty, and jewelry and watches.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 48
Description: Airbnb is an online marketplace for lodging, accessible via website and mobile app, primarily for homestays for vacation rentals and tourism activities.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 47
Description: Microsoft is an American multinational technology corporation that develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells a range of software products, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 45
Description: Target is an American retail company providing access to a wide selection of products such as furniture, electronics, toys, and more.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 50
Description: In-N-Out Burger is an American regional chain of fast-food restaurants with more than 350 locations primarily in California and the Southwest.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 90
Description: Southwest Airlines is the world’s largest low-cost carrier airline with service to 121 destinations in the U.S. and 10 additional countries.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 80
Description: Lego Group provides play material and offers products based on learning and development through play.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 73
Description: Spotify is the world’s largest music streaming service provider, with over 365 million monthly active users, including 165 million paying subscribers.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 52
Description: Nike is the world’s leading designer, marketer, and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 55
Description: Zoom is a software company that offers a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 55
Description: Uber develops, markets, and operates a ride-sharing mobile application that allows consumers to submit a trip request.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 59
Description: Delta Air Lines is a legacy leader in domestic and international travel, offering airline tickets and flights to over 300 destinations in 60 countries.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 63
Description: REI is a retail and outdoor recreation company that sells sporting goods, camping gear, travel equipment, and clothing. It also offers services such as outdoor-oriented vacations and courses.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100):
Description: Costco Wholesale is a global retailer with membership-only warehouse club operations that provide a wide selection of merchandise.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 63
Description: Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast-food restaurant chains with over 3,000 locations across the US, and the largest whose specialty is chicken sandwiches.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 69
Description: Apple is a multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics, personal computers, and software.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 54
Description: Netflix is a streaming entertainment service company that provides content that can be watched anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 56
Description: Google is a multinational corporation that specializes in internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 67
Description: Amazon is an international e-commerce website for consumers, sellers, and content creators.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 60
Description: Peloton is an interactive fitness platform reinventing fitness with live and on-demand boutique studio classes.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 75