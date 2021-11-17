The 50 best brands, according to Gen Z

Gen Z’s best brands include fast-food chains, clothing stores, gaming companies, and social media platforms.

Comparably identified Gen Z’s favorite brands based on ratings from customers aged 18 to 24. Consumers anonymously rated brands on Comparably.com between November 2020 and November 2021 on six main factors: quality of the product or service, customer service, ROI, overall satisfaction with the company, loyalty, and how likely they are to recommend the company to a friend.

The 50 best brands — 26 of which were also rated the best brands by millennial customers — include content-sharing platforms and fashion brands, especially those targeted to a younger audience, such as Hot Topic and American Eagle Outfitters. Gaming companies such as Riot Games and Razer also made the list — companies that were not named as top brands by millennials.

After asking customers how likely they were to recommend a brand, Comparably also determined a “Net Promoter Score” that ranged from -100 to 100 to indicate consumer satisfaction with that company. This score has also been included on the list below.

