The 50 best brands, according to Gen Z

- Comparably identified Gen Z’s best brands based on ratings from customers aged 18 to 24.
- Gaming companies, streaming services, and retailers geared towards younger shoppers made the list.
- Gen Z customers named Google, Apple, and Amazon as their top three brands.
The 50 best brands — 26 of which were also rated the best brands by millennial customers — include content-sharing platforms and fashion brands, especially those targeted to a younger audience, such as Hot Topic and American Eagle Outfitters. Gaming companies such as Riot Games and Razer also made the list — companies that were not named as top brands by millennials.
After asking customers how likely they were to recommend a brand, Comparably also determined a “Net Promoter Score” that ranged from -100 to 100 to indicate consumer satisfaction with that company. This score has also been included on the list below.
Description: Crocs manufactures casual footwear for men, women, and children.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 58
Description: GOAT Group is a startup that functions as a marketplace for authentic sneakers.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 39
Description: 7-Eleven is an American international chain of convenience stores, selling food, snacks, hot and cold beverages, gas and more, known for generally being open 24 hours a day.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 34
Description: Hot Topic is a retail chain specializing in counterculture-related clothing and accessories, as well as licensed music.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 39
Description: Razer is a multinational technology company that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, financial services, and gaming hardware.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 41
Description: Samsung manufactures, designs, and markets consumer electronic products.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 34
Description: Riot Games is a gaming company that develops, publishes, and supports player-focused games such as League of Legends and e-sports tournaments.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 34
Description: Instagram is a free photo-sharing application that enables its users to take photos, apply filters, and share them on social networks.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 38
Description: McDonald’s is the world’s leading global fast food service retailer with more than 37,000 locations in over 100 countries.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 39
Description: Sephora is a multinational retailer of personal care and beauty products, featuring nearly 3,000 brands, along with its own private label, Sephora Collection.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 40
Description: Zoom is a software company that offers a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 52
Description: KFC is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands. The fast-food restaurant chain specializes in fried chicken.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 40
Description: TikTok is a video-focused social networking service hosting a variety of short-form user videos, from genres like dance, comedy, and education, with durations from 15 seconds to three minutes.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 40
Description: Twitter is an American microblogging and social networking service on which users post and interact.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 47
Description: LVMH is a French holding multinational corporation and conglomerate specializing in luxury goods.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 47
Description: Airbnb is an online marketplace for lodging, accessible via website and mobile app, primarily for homestays for vacation rentals and tourism activities.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 50
Description: Ikea is a Scandinavian chain selling ready-to-assemble furniture, plus housewares, in a warehouse-like space.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 51
Description: Gucci is an iconic Italian luxury fashion house, known worldwide for its high-end apparel, jewelry, and leather goods.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 49
Description: The Coca-Cola Company is a leading global player in the soft-drinks industry, distributing Coke, Diet Coke, and other soft drinks worldwide.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 51
Description: Dunkin’ is an American multinational coffee and doughnut company, as well as a quick-service restaurant that serves hot and cold coffee and baked goods.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 52
Description: Starbucks is a multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves that retails handcrafted coffee, tea, and fresh food items.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 47
Description: Red Bull manufactures energy drink beverages and has the highest market share of any energy drink in the world, with 7.5 billion cans sold in a year.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 51
Description: YouTube is a video platform that allows users to upload, view, rate, share, add to favorites, report, comment on videos, and subscribe to other users.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 50
Description: Nintendo is a Japanese multinational consumer electronics company that develops consoles and games, including Nintendo Switch and Super Mario Brothers.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 61
Description: Adidas is a German multinational corporation that designs and manufactures shoes, clothing, and accessories.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 52
Description: Lego Group provides play material and offers products based on learning and development through play.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 64
Description: The Walt Disney Company, commonly known as Disney, is an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate with toys, theme parks, TV and online streaming services.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 64
Description: Nvidia manufactures integrated circuits for use in motherboard chip-sets, graphic processing units, and game consoles.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 64
Description: Glossier is a digitally native beauty brand that built a cult following for its easy-to-use skincare and makeup products with real beauty routines in mind.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 71
Description: Valve is an American video-game developer, publisher, and digital distribution company.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 71
Description: Chanel is luxury brand that provides the latest in fashion and accessories, eyewear, fragrance and beauty, jewelry and watches.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 57
Description: Ulta Beauty is an American chain of beauty stores that carries cosmetics, fragrances, nail products, bath and body products, beauty tools, and haircare products.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 58
Description: American Eagle Outfitters is an American lifestyle, clothing, and accessories retailer.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 68
Description: Costco Wholesale is a global retailer with membership-only warehouse club operations that provide a wide selection of merchandise.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 64
Description: Target is an American retail company providing access to a wide selection of products such as furniture, electronics, toys, and more.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 62
Description: Microsoft is an American multinational technology corporation that develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells a range of software products, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 56
Description: Uniqlo is a designer, manufacturer, and retailer of women’s, men’s, and kids’ clothing and accessories.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 60
Description: Trader Joe’s is an American chain of grocery stores that specializes in selling fresh and organic food with over 500 stores in 42 states.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 83
Description: Bath & Body Works is a retailer offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including body lotion and body cream, body wash, hand soap, and fine fragrance mist.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 76
Description: Roblox is an online game platform that provides immersive digital experiences built by a global community of creators.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 54
Description: Nike is the world’s leading designer, marketer, and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 56
Description: Spotify is the world’s largest music streaming service provider, with over 365 million monthly active users, including 165 million paying subscribers.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 69
Description: Sony PlayStation is a global video-game brand, developed and marketed by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), that consists of five home video game consoles and a line of controllers, and interactive and digital entertainment.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 70
Description: Discord is a VoIP, instant messaging, and digital distribution platform.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 66
Description: Vans manufactures shoes, apparel, and other products for action sports.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 85
Description: Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast-food restaurant chains with over 3,000 locations across the US, and the largest whose specialty is chicken sandwiches.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 82
Description: Netflix is a streaming entertainment service company that provides content that can be watched anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 58
Description: Amazon is an international e-commerce website for consumers, sellers, and content creators.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 60
Description: Apple is a multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics, personal computers, and software.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 62
Description: Google is a multinational corporation that specializes in internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware.
Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 64