Search

The 100 best brands, according to customers

Talia Lakritz,Lydia Warren,Frank Olito
Costco shoppers outside one of its stores
Consumers named Costco as one of their favorite brands, according to Comparably data. Noam Galai/Getty Images
Comparably determined customers’ top 100 brands using ratings from approximately 200,000 people.
People walk past Chick-fil-A in New York City.
Chick-fil-A was named a top brand by customers, according to Comparably data. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Consumers anonymously rated thousands of brands on Comparably.com from August 1, 2020 to August 1, 2021.

They rated companies on six main factors: quality of the product or service, customer service, ROI, overall satisfaction with the company, loyalty, and how likely they are to recommend the company to a friend. Companies needed to be rated by more than 100 people in each of those areas to be included in the final list.

The 100 best brands include fast-food chains, gaming and entertainment companies, social media giants, fashion and beauty brands, and financial services, among others.

After asking customers how likely they were to recommend a brand, Comparably also determined a “Net Promoter Score” that ranged from -100 to 100 to indicate consumer satisfaction with that company. This score has also been included on the list below.

Keep scrolling to read the final ranking of 100 best brands, according to customers.

100. Best Buy
Customers approach a best buy store.
Best Buy. Bebeto Matthews/AP
Industry: Retail, consumer electronics

Comparably description: Best Buy is a multinational retailer of technology and entertainment products and services, offering consumer electronics and more.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 30

99. Foot Locker
A shopper looks at shoes inside Foot Locker.
Foot Locker. Reuters
Industry: Retail, fashion and beauty

Description: Foot Locker is a retail company focusing on athletic footwear and apparel, from brands like Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Vans, and Champion.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 35

98. Bose
The black bose logo as seen on the side of a device.
Bose. Mike Blake/Reuters
Industry: Consumer packaged goods (CPG), consumer electronics

Description: Bose is a manufacturing company that predominantly sells audio equipment. such as speakers, headphones, and wearables.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 30

97. Philips
Outside of the Philips office.
Philips. AFP
Industry: CPG, consumer electronics

Description: Philips is a Dutch multinational conglomerate that manufactures personal healthcare and consumer electronics products such as the Sonicare Toothbrush, televisions, and lighting.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 34

96. Nordstrom
A woman wears a mask outside a Nordstrom store during the pandemic
Nordstrom. Rob Kim/Getty Images
Industry: Retail, fashion and beauty

Description: Nordstrom is a luxury department store chain with departments for clothing, footwear, handbags, jewelry, accessories, cosmetics, and fragrances.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 36

95. 3M
Consumers look at 3M products.
3M. Jae C. Hong/AP
Industry: CPG

Description: 3M operates as a diversified technology company, manufacturing more than 55,000 products, including adhesives, laminates, and many more.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 37

94. FedEx
Employees work inside a Fedex shipping center.
FedEx. Mark Lennihan/AP
Industry: Logistics

Description: FedEx Corporation provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 32

93. Coinbase
A sign shows the Coinbase logo in Times Square
Coinbase Global on the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
Industry: Tech, financial services

Description: Coinbase is a digital wallet and exchange platform that allows users to transact bitcoin currency.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 32

92. 7-Eleven
People walk past a 7-Eleven store.
7-Eleven. Tupungato/Shutterstock
Industry: Retail, food and beverage

Description: 7-Eleven is an American international chain of convenience stores, selling food, snacks, hot and cold beverages, gas and more, known for generally being open 24 hours a day.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 32

91. Procter & Gamble
A Procter & Gamble sign in Cincinnati
Procter & Gamble. Al Behrman/AP
Industry: CPG

Description: Procter & Gamble is a consumer goods company that owns brands including Always, Charmin, Braun, and more.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 34

90. Twitter
The Twitter symbol on a cell phone.
Twitter. Nopparat Khokthong/Shutterstock
Industry: Media and entertainment

Description: Twitter is an American microblogging and social-networking service.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 32

89. Uber
The Uber logo outside offices.
Uber. Eric Risberg/AP
Industry: Travel and hospitality

Description: Uber develops, markets, and operates a ride-sharing mobile app.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 31

88. Johnson & Johnson
People walk past a Johnson & Johnson logo
Johnson & Johnson. Mel Evans/AP
Industry: CPG

Description: Johnson & Johnson engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and sale of a range of products in the healthcare and consumer products fields.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 33

87. Mastercard
A closeup of Mastercard credit cards.
Mastercard. Reuters
Industry: Banking and financial services

Description: Mastercard is an American multinational financial services corporation and global pioneer in payment innovation and technology, connecting billions of consumers, issuers, merchants, governments, and businesses.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 35

86. Baskin-Robbins
A person holds a Baskin-Robbins cup full of ice cream.
A Baskin-Robbins ice cream. Rachel Ko/Shutterstock
Industry: Retail, food and beverage

Description: Baskin-Robbins is a multinational chain of ice cream and cake specialty shops that creates and markets innovative, premium ice cream, specialty frozen desserts, and beverages.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 39

85. The Home Depot
Outside a Home Depot store.
The Home Depot. John Raoux/AP
Industry: Retail

Description: The Home Depot is the largest home improvement specialty retailer in the United States, supplying tools, construction products, and services.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 31

84. McDonald’s
McDonald's items, including coffee, fries, a sandwich, and an apple pie.
McDonald’s products. Scott Olson/Getty Images
Industry: Retail, food and beverage

Description: McDonald’s is the world’s leading global fast-food service retailer with more than 37,000 locations in over 100 countries.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 31

83. Hilton
A Hilton hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Hilton. William Thomas Cain/Getty Images
Industry: Travel and hospitality

Description: Hilton Worldwide owns luxury and full-service hotels and resorts, extended-stay suites, and focused-service hotels.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 42

82. Tommy Hilfiger
A Tommy Hilfiger store.
Tommy Hilfiger. Cineberg/Shutterstock
Industry: Fashion and beauty

Description: Tommy Hilfiger is a clothing brand that manufactures apparel, footwear, accessories, fragrances, and home furnishings.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 44

81. Toyota
Toyota logos are seen at City Toyota in Daly City, California, U.S., October 3, 2017.
Toyota. Stephen Lam/Reuters
Industry: Automotive

Description: Toyota Motor Company is one of the largest multinational automobile manufacturers in the world, producing about 10 million vehicles per year.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 37

80. Ubisoft
The exterior of the Ubisoft offices in Montreal
Ubisoft. Eric Thomas/AFP via Getty Images
Industry: Media and entertainment

Description: Ubisoft is a video game company with franchises including For Honor, Assassin’s Creed, Prince of Persia, and more.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 40

79. Marriott
Marriott hotel
A Marriott hotel. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Industry: Travel and hospitality

Description: Marriott is an multinational company that operates, franchises, and licenses lodging including hotel, residential, and timeshare properties.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 38

78. Airbnb
A cell phone showing the Airbnb app.
The Airbnb app. VideoBSN/Shutterstock
Industry: Travel and hospitality

Description: Airbnb is an online marketplace for lodging, accessible via a website and mobile app, primarily for homestays for vacation rentals and tourism activities.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 33

77. Riot Games
Competitors are seen onstage during the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021 in Reykjavik, Iceland.
The Valorant Champions Tour 2021. Valorant was published by Riot Games. Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Inc. via Getty Images
Industry: Media and entertainment

Description: Riot Games is a gaming company that develops, publishes, and supports player-focused games such as League of Legends and esports tournaments.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 33

76. LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy)
A woman looks at Louis-Vuitton products.
LVMH products. Carlos Barria/Reuters
Industry: Fashion and beauty

Description: LVMH is a luxury group that owns brands in wines and spirits, fashion and leather goods, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 39

75. YouTube
A cell phone showing the YouTube app.
YouTube. AngieYeoh/Shutterstock
Industry: Media and entertainment

Description: YouTube is a video platform that allows users to upload, view, rate, share, add to favorites, report, comment on videos, and subscribe to other users.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 34

74. MAC Cosmetics
A Mac store.
MAC Cosmetics. Sorbis/Shutterstock
Industry: Fashion and beauty

Description: MAC Cosmetics is a cosmetics manufacturer with a retail footprint and a subsidiary of Estée Lauder Companies.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 38

73. Bungie
Gamers sit at a row of computers to play 'Destiny 2,' which was developed by Bungie, in Paris.
Gamers play ‘Destiny 2,’ which was developed by Bungie. Chesnot/Getty Images
Industry: Media and entertainment

Description: Bungie is an independent, employee-owned game development studio focused on developing games such as Marathon, Myth, Halo, and Destiny.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 35

72. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase
JPMorgan Chase. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Industry: Banking and financial services

Description: JP Morgan Chase & Co. is a global financial services provider that offers investment banking, asset management, treasury, and other services.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 39

71. Cisco
A Cisco Systems sign is seen outside a Cisco health clinic at Cisco Systems in San Jose, California, U.S., March 22, 2018. Picture taken March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Cisco. Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters
Industry: Tech, hardware and software

Description: Cisco is a multinational technology conglomerate that develops, manufactures, and sells networking hardware, software, and other high-technology services and products.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 44

70. USAA
USAA
USAA. Sara D. Davis/AP Images for U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation
Industry: Banking and financial services

Description: The United Services Automobile Association is a Fortune 500 diversified financial services group of companies with competitive rates on insurance, banking and investment services.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 38

69. Unilever
FILE PHOTO: Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Unilever. Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters
Industry: CPG

Description: Unilever is a consumer goods company with a portfolio that ranges from ice creams, soaps, shampoos, and everyday household care products.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 38

68. Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods Market Daily Shop in Chelsea
Whole Foods Market. Irene Jiang/Business Insider
Industry: Retail, food and beverage

Description: Whole Foods Market is an American multinational supermarket chain popularly known for its natural and organic selections.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 42

67. Square
A florist uses a Square Inc. credit card reader ahead of Valentine's Day 2021.
A florist uses a Square credit card reader. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Industry: Tech, financial services

Description: Square is a financial services and digital payments company that provides credit card reader applications for mobile devices, helping millions of sellers run their business, from secure credit card processing to point of sale solutions.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 41

66. Adobe
The Adobe Creative Cloud application for storing images is seen on an iPhone.
Adobe’s Creative Cloud app is seen on an iPhone. Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Industry: Tech, software

Description: Adobe is a multinational computer software company helping customers create, deliver and optimize content and applications.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 41

65. Visa
Visa
Visa. Reuters
Industry: Banking and financial services

Description: Visa facilitates electronic funds transfers throughout the world using an innovative, reliable and secure payment network, most commonly through Visa-branded credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid cards.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 42

64. Versace
Versace
Versace. Scott Olson/Staff/Getty Images
Industry: Fashion and beauty

Description: Versace is an international fashion design house that manufactures and distributes fashion and lifestyle products.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 52

63. Puma
Puma
Puma. Grigory Dukor/Reuters
Industry: Fashion and beauty

Description: Puma is a sporting goods company offering design, footwear, and apparel.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 46

62. American Express
American express
American Express. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for American Express
Industry: Banking and financial services

Description: American Express is a multinational financial services corporation, offering world-class credit cards, gift cards, rewards, travel, personal savings, business services, insurance, and more.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 44

61. Mars
Mars Inc M&Ms
Employees work at Mars Inc. Vincent Kessler/Reuters
Industry: CPG, food and beverage

Description: Mars is a consumer goods company with a portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products, including brands such as M&Ms, Wrigley, Starburst, Skittles, and Altoids.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 47

60. HBO
HBO Max highlight
HBO Max on an iPad. WarnerMedia
Industry: Media and entertainment

Description: HBO is a television company, offering TV services, subscription video on demand products, HD feeds and multiplex channels in the US and internationally.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 49

59. Sephora
Sephora
Sephora. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Industry: Retail, fashion and beauty

Description: Sephora is a multinational retailer of personal care and beauty products, featuring nearly 3,000 brands, along with its own private label, Sephora Collection.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 38

58. Adidas
GettyImages 1227818013
Adidas. SOPA Images/Getty Images
Industry: Fashion and beauty

Description: Adidas is a German multinational corporation that designs and manufactures shoes, clothing, and accessories.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 39

57. National Geographic
National Geographic logo.
National Geographic. Vladimir Razgulyaev/Shutterstock
Industry: Media and entertainment

Description: National Geographic is a TV broadcast channel with an online and print magazine that contains articles and images on geography, archaeology, natural science, world culture, and history.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 53

56. Rooster Teeth
Rooster Teeth at Comic Con 2019.
The Rooster Teeth Presents RWBY Volume 7 panel during New York Comic Con in 2019. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for ReedPOP
Industry: Media and entertainment

Description: Rooster Teeth is a creator of online media content such as Red vs. Blue, Immersion, Achievement Hunter, the Rooster Teeth podcast, RWBY, and more.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 44

55. The Coca-Cola Company
Coca-Cola, Coke, Coca Cola
Coca-Cola. Matt Rourke/AP
Industry: CPG, food and beverage

Description: The Coca-Cola Company is a leading global player in the soft drinks industry, distributing Coke, Sprite, Fanta, and other beverages worldwide.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 39

54. Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany & Co. Paul Sakuma/AP
Industry: Retail, fashion and beauty

Description: Tiffany & Co. is an American multinational luxury jewelry and specialty retailer headquartered in New York City, known for jewelry, sterling silver, china, crystal, stationery, fragrances, watches, personal accessories, and leather goods.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 54

53. AMD
AMD
AMD. REUTERS
Industry: Tech and hardware

Description: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs and develops graphics units, processors, and media solutions.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 54

52. Gucci
Gucci
Gucci. Bobby Yip/Reuters
Industry: Fashion and beauty

Description: Gucci is an iconic Italian luxury fashion house, known worldwide for its high-end apparel, jewelry, and leather goods.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 44

51. Crocs
Crocs is suing Walmart, alleging copycat clogs
Crocs. Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Industry: Fashion and beauty

Description: Crocs manufactures casual footwear for men, women, and children.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 46

50. Shopify
Shopify
Shopify. Denis Poroy/AP
Industry: Tech, software

Description: Shopify is an e-commerce software offering tools to start a business, manage a business, or grow an existing one.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 48

49. Ritz-Carlton
Ritz Carlton Los Angeles
The Ritz-Carlton. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Industry: Travel and hospitality

Description: Ritz-Carlton is a multinational company that operates the luxury hotel chain known as The Ritz-Carlton.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 45

48. Logitech
Logitech
Logitech. NurPhoto/Getty Images
Industry: Consumer packaged goods (CPG), consumer electronics

Description: Logitech is a consumer electronics company that offers PC peripherals, cases and keyboards for tablets, equipment for gamers, and mobile speakers and earphones for music and sports enthusiasts. It also offers devices to make video collaboration simple in the workplace and entertainment and control products for the home.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 55

47. Pinterest
Pinterest
Pinterest. Rich Polk/Getty Images for Pinterest
Industry: Media and entertainment

Description: Pinterest is an image-sharing and social media service that offers saving and discovery of information on the internet using images.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 53

46. BMW Group
2020 BMW Connected Car Beta Days3
. BMW
Industry: Automotive

Description: BMW is a German multinational corporation that combines luxury with innovation in its automobiles and motorcycles, and also owns and produces the Mini brand and Rolls-Royce motor cars. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 47

45. Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle
Chipotle. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Industry: Retail, food and beverage

Description: Chipotle Mexican Grill is a chain of restaurants in the US, UK, Canada, and France, specializing in burritos and tacos.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 54

44. Porsche
The Everrati Porsche 911 EV with a Tesla powertrain.
The Porsche 911 EV. Everrati
Industry: Automotive

Description: Porsche is a German automobile manufacturer specializing in high-performance sports cars, SUVs, and sedans.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 58

43. Dunkin’
Dunkin
Dunkin. Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Industry: Retail, food and beverage

Description: Dunkin’ Donuts, also known as Dunkin’, is an American multinational coffee and doughnut company, as well as a quick service restaurant that serves hot and cold coffee and baked goods.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 44

42. The Hershey Company
Rows of Hershey candy bars are seen inside the Hershey Store in New York, June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Hershey Company. Thomson Reuters
Industry: CPG, food and beverage

Description: The Hershey Company is an American multinational company and one of the largest chocolate manufacturers in the world, with brands including Hershey’s Kisses, Reese’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, and Twizzlers.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 53

41. Mercedes-Benz USA
Mercedes-Benz EQB.
EQB. Mercedes-Benz
Industry: Automotive

Description: Mercedes-Benz is a multinational German automobile manufacturer that combines performance with luxury in its full line of vehicle models including sedans, SUVs, coupes, roadsters, convertibles, and more.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 47

40. Bath & Body Works
Image
Bath & Body Works. Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Industry: Retail, fashion and beauty

Description: Bath & Body Works is a retailer offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including body lotion and body cream, body wash, hand soap, and fine fragrance mist.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 47

39. Colgate-Palmolive
Colgate-palmolive
Colgate-Palmolive. Jorge Silva/Reuters
Industry: CPG

Description: Colgate-Palmolive is a consumer products company that produces, distributes and provides household, healthcare, and personal products.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 52

38. Red Bull
Red bull cans
Red Bull. Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Industry: CPG, food and beverage

Description: Red Bull manufactures energy drink beverages and has the highest market share of any energy drink in the world, with 7.5 billion cans sold in a year.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 40

37. Audi
Audi E-Tron GT electric sport sedan interior.
. Audi
Industry: Automotive

Description: Audi is a German automobile manufacturer that designs, engineers, produces, markets and distributes luxury vehicles. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 49

36. Honda
The 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid.
Honda. Alanis King
Industry: Automotive

Description: Honda Motor Company is a Japanese multinational conglomerate manufacturer of automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 50

35. Slack
Slack pronouns feature
. Slack
Industry: Tech, software

Description: Slack is a business communication application platform (owned by Salesforce in 2021) providing services including many IRC-style features, such as persistent chat rooms organized by topic, private groups, and direct messaging. 

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 55

34. Nvidia
Nvidia logo is seen displayed on an Android mobile phone.
Nvidia. Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Industry: Tech, hardware

Description: Nvidia manufactures integrated circuits for use in motherboard chip-sets, graphic processing units, and game consoles.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 64

33. Starbucks
Starbucks store
Starbucks. Charles Krupa/AP
Industry: Retail, food and beverage

Description: Starbucks is a multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves that retails handcrafted coffee, tea, and fresh-food items.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 41

32. Tesla Motors
A white Tesla Model S is pictured at a Tesla facility in Littleton, Colorado.
Tesla Motors. David Zalubowski/AP
Industry: Automotive

Description: Tesla Motors is an electric vehicle and clean energy company focused on electric cars, battery energy storage, solar panels, and solar roof tiles, and other related products and services.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 42

31. Sony PlayStation
PlayStation 4 PS4 controller
Sony PlayStation. picture alliance/Contributor/Getty Images
Industry:  CPG, media and entertainment

Description: PlayStation is a global video game brand, developed and marketed by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), that consists of five home video-game consoles and a line of controllers, and interactive and digital entertainment.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 42

30. Uniqlo
French prosecutors have on Friday, July 2 opened an investigation into alleged involvement in crimes against humanity based on accusations that global retailers, including Uniqlo and the makers of Skechers shoes and Zara clothes, rely on forced labor of minorities in China.
Uniqlo. Ng Han Guan/AP
Industry: Retail, fashion and beauty

Description: Uniqlo is a designer, manufacturer, and retailer of women’s, men’s and kids clothing and accessories.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 48

29. LinkedIn
LinkedIn.
LinkedIn. Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Industry: Tech, media and entertainment

Description: LinkedIn is a professional networking site that allows its members to create business connections, search jobs, and find potential clients.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 50

28. Chanel
Chanel soho neighborhood tour
Chanel. Joey Hadden/Insider
Industry: Fashion and beauty

Description: Chanel is a luxury brand that provides the latest in fashion and accessories, eyewear, fragrance and beauty, fine jewelry, and watches.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 53

27. Rockstar Games
Grand theft auto GTAV
Rockstar Games. ‘Grand Theft Auto V’/Rockstar Games
Industry: Media and entertainment

Description: Rockstar Games is an American multinational video game developer and publisher, with popular titles including Grand Theft Auto.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 57

26. Glossier
Glossier 2413
Glossier. Jessica Tyler/Business Insider
Industry: Fashion and beauty

Description: Glossier is a digitally native beauty brand that built a cult following for its easy-to-use skincare and makeup products with real beauty routines in mind.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 63

25. American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters. Mark Lennihan/AP
Industry: Retail, fashion and beauty

Description: American Eagle Outfitters is an American lifestyle, clothing, and accessories retailer that also includes the intimate apparel and lifestyle brand Aerie.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 63

24. Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 flying in air
Southwest Airlines. Markus Mainka/Shutterstock
Industry: Travel and hospitality 

Description: Southwest Airlines is the world’s largest low-cost carrier airline with service to 121 destinations in the US and 10 additional countries.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 68

23. Instagram
Someone holding a phone with instagram app open
Instagram. NurPhoto/Getty Images
Industry: Media and entertainment

Description: Instagram is a free photo-sharing app that enables its users to take photos, apply filters, and share them on social networks.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 46

22. Microsoft
People walking by a Microsoft store.
Microsoft. Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Industry: Tech, software, consumer, electronics

Description: Microsoft is an American multinational technology corporation that develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells a range of software products, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 44

21. Delta Air Lines
Delta Airlines
Delta. SOPA Images/Getty Images
Industry: Travel and hospitality

Description: Delta Air Lines is a legacy leader in domestic and international travel, offering airline tickets and flights to over 300 destinations in 60 countries.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 50

20. Lego Group
Christmas window display at lego store
Lego. Stefano Guidi/Getty Images
Industry: CPG

Description: Lego Group is a consumer packaged goods company that provides play material and offers products based on learning and development through play.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 59

19. REI
Exterior of REI store
REI. Jeff Roberson/AP Images
Industry: Retail

Description: REI is a retail and outdoor recreation company that sells sporting goods, camping gear, travel equipment, and clothing. It also offers services such as outdoor-oriented vacations and courses.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 59

18. Headspace
The Headspace app
. Headspace
Industry: Health and wellness

Description: Headspace is a digital health platform that provides guided meditation sessions and mindfulness training.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 64

17. Nintendo
Nintendo Store
Nintendo. Ben Gilbert/Business Insider
Industry: Consumer electronics, media and entertainment

Description: Nintendo is a Japanese multinational consumer electronics company that develops consoles and games, including Nintendo Switch and Super Mario Brothers.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 61

16. Vans
Van sneakers for sale in a store
Vans. Shutterstock
Industry: Fashion and beauty

Description: Vans manufactures shoes, apparel, and other products for action sports.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 65

15. In-N-Out Burger
Exterior of In-N-Out
In-N-Out Burger. George Rose/Getty Images
Industry: Retail, food and beverage

Description: In-N-Out Burger is an American regional chain of fast-food restaurants with more than 350 locations primarily in California and the Southwest.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 72

14. Roblox
Roblox
Roblox. Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images
Industry: Media and entertainment

Description: Roblox is an online game platform that provides immersive digital experiences built by a global community of creators.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 50

13. The Walt Disney Company
People visit Disney World's Magic Kingdom on March 28, 2019.
The Walt Disney Company. John Raoux/AP
Industry: Media and entertainment

Description: The Walt Disney Company, commonly known as Disney, is an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate with toys, theme parks, TV, and online streaming services.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 52

12. Zoom Video Communications
Zoom logo
Zoom. Reuters
Industry: Tech, software

Description: Zoom is a software company that offers a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 54

11. Trader Joe’s
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe’s. Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider
Industry: Retail, food and beverage

Description: Trader Joe’s is an American chain of grocery stores that specializes in selling fresh and organic food with over 500 stores in 42 states.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 57

10. Spotify
Car Thing Spotify
. Spotify
Industry: Media and entertainment

Description: Spotify is the world’s largest music streaming service provider, with over 365 million monthly active users, including 165 million paying subscribers.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 59

9. Google
Google Play on an open iphone
Google. Getty Images
Industry: Tech, software and hardware

Description: Google is a multinational corporation that specializes in internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 51

8. Target
Target store outside
Target. David Zalubowski/AP
Industry: Retail

Description: Target is an American retail company providing access to a wide selection of products such as furniture, electronics, toys, and more.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 57

7. Nike
People wearing Nike sneakers queue outside a Nike store to buy the newly-released Nike sneaker in Shanghai on October 26, 2019.
Nike. STR/AFP via Getty Images
Industry: Fashion and beauty

Description: Nike is the world’s leading designer, marketer, and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 57

6. Apple
Someone cleaning an iPhone
Apple. Chesnot/Getty Images
Industry: Tech, consumer electronics

Description: Apple is a multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics, personal computers, and software.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 54

5. Amazon
Amazon trucks with person walking between them
Amazon. George Frey/Getty Images
Industry: Tech, retail

Description: Amazon is an international e-commerce website for consumers, sellers, and content creators.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 54

4. Chick-fil-A
People walk past Chick-fil-A in New York City.
Chick-fil-A was named a top brand by customers, according to Comparably data. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Industry: Retail, food and beverage

Description: Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast-food restaurant chains with over 3,000 locations across the US, and the largest whose specialty is chicken sandwiches.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 74

3. Costco
Costco shoppers outside one of its stores
Costco. Noam Galai/Getty Images
Industry: Retail

Description: Costco Wholesale is a global retailer with membership-only warehouse club operations that provide a wide selection of merchandise.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 62

2. Netflix
A person downloading netflix on their phone
Netflix. SOPA Images/Getty Images.
Industry: Media and entertainment

Description: Netflix is a streaming entertainment service company that provides content that can be watched anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 57

1. Peloton
Peloton
Peloton. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Industry: Health and wellness

Description: Peloton is an interactive fitness platform reinventing fitness with live and on-demand boutique studio classes.

Net Promoter Score (-100 to 100): 78