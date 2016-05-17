The 10 highest-rated boutique hotels around the world

TripAdvisor/Hotel L’Orologio At L’Orologio Hotel in Florence, Italy, each floor is themed after a prestigious watch brand.

When it comes to having an incredible vacation, where you choose to stay can make all of the difference. Boutique hotels, in particular, can bring their own eclectic flavour to your experience, as they tend to be more exclusive and intimate than major chain hotels.

For its Loved by Guests Awards, Hotels.com looked at trusted reviews from travellers to find the best hotels in different caregories. One of those was the top 10 boutique hotels from around the globe.

The results were based on hotels that had an average guest rating of at least 4.7 out of 5, and a minimum of 20 reviews as of December 31, 2015.

Here are the 10 boutique hotels that travellers love most.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.