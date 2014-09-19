The 29 Best Bottles Of Scotch In The World

Scotland votes on its independence today, and regardless of where you stand, when all is said and done you may want to raise a glass.
If that’s the case, your drink has to be scotch whisky — the native spirit of the country itself.
To help you with that process, Business Insider put together a list of award winning whiskys from the International Wine and Spirit Compeition. Distillers and winemakers have been holding that competition since 1969, so you’re sure to learn a thing or two.
Producer: William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Complex nose with ripe fruits and a fine oaky spiciness. A nice malty and biscuity texture, some pleasant barley sugars. A gentle smokiness in the end.'
Producer: William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Poached pears and citrus fruit. Concentrated sweetness with toffee cream, honey and sweet buttery caramel. Great fruity vanilla spice in the mouth and a lovely fruity finish.'
Producer: Douglas Laing & Co Ltd
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Very attractive nose rich spice and toffee on a wonderfully mature backing. Big floral wave pushes all the character in front. Very attractive oak. Warm and mellow in the mouth with rich fruit, coffee and hints of light smoke. Vanilla and cinnamon with polished oak. Long, complex, mature finish.'
Producer: William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Fruity nose with tropical tones, peach and pear. Subtle vanilla. Super smooth entry into the mouth where a cornucopia of flavours are released. Honey, orange, lemon, caramel, chocolate and shortbread. Then a very unusual but attractive autumn leaf mould character. Then loads more honey and some cinnamon and ginger. Very complex and continually developing flavours. Long and full flavoured but obviously well matured finish.'
Producer: William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Magnificent and complex nose with citrus, ripe figs, caramel, rich malt, soft brown sugar and floral tones. All in mellow, mature frame. All carries through to super mellow, deep, well rounded mouth. Great oak support with sweet spice, toffee and loads of ripe fruit including melon, peach and guava. Great texture and beautifully balanced. Long, complex finish.'
Producer: William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Full fruited welcome on the nose followed by a great complexity of green apple, raisins, dried apricot, vanilla, honey and toffee. Rich and full in deep flavoured mouth repeating all the nose offered and adding coffee, chocolate and fudge. Creamy, smooth flow with lots of soft spice. Loads of mellow maturity yet delightful, spirited lift in long finish.'
Producer: William Grant & Sons Distillers Ltd
Producer: The BenRiach Distillery Company Ltd
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Currant buns, a light whisky with hints of raisins and sultanas, spicy citrus fruits and a lightly waxy mouth feel. A very well balanced spicy finish.'
Producer: Laphroaig Distillery
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Nose opens with briny, smoky notes along with marzipan, cinnamon and beeswax. Hints of coffee and dark chocolate. Well powered entry with waves of flavour crashing across the palate. Deep, rich and powerful giving lift to all the nose promised and more. Smooth but vigorous flow. Some sweetish notes of barley and liquorice arrive and add further interest. Long, full and well weighted finish.'
Producer: Morrison Bowmore Distillers Ltd
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Complex nose with tangerine, marzipan and peat followed by nutmeg, almonds and ginger. Hints of anise. Enters the mouth with great authority and spreads across the palate with buttery smoothness carrying all the flavours the nose suggested. Super texture and amazing balance. Slides into long, full finish.'
Producer: Morrison Bowmore Distillers Ltd
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Herbal, rich and spicy, with liquorice and a gentle smokiness. Balanced sweet oak with dried fruits and creamy rich texture. A lovely complex nutty, fruity, and slightly smoky finish.'
Producer: Morrison Bowmore Distillers Ltd
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Fine Old English marmalade and violet candy in a rich and complex bouquet of aromas. A lightly peated smoke, fine wood tannins. Long aftertaste; dried fruit, spicy oak and delicate peat.'
Producer: Morrison Bowmore Distillers Ltd
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Marzipan and smoked oranges. A fabulous peat playing along with soft toffee vanilla spices and golden syrup. Well-crafted taste with a spicy, fruity and again sweet marzipan tones.'
Producer: The Glenmorangie Company
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Very complex nose filled with chocolate, raisins, cocoa, cinnamon and orange on a mature backing. Rich, full and rounded in deep flavoured mouth. Creamy flow and all the nose promised is there with extra fruit by was of cherries, litchis and apricot. Ripe malt and a sweet, syrupy passage towards a long and fruit filled finish. Great balance and texture.'
Producer: The BenRiach Distillery Company Ltd
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'A complex fruity and spicy whisky with dried fruit and raisins, aromatic pipe tobacco and a spicy oaky mouth feel. Some fine vanilla toffee with a long spicy finish.'
Producer: International Beverage
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Enticing floral nose with much finesse, minty notes and spicy herbal aromas. Clean and rich taste with vanilla cheese cake. Spicy pleasant floral aftertaste.'
Producer: Burn Stewart Distillers Ltd
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Very attractive nose with honey dominating followed by barley sugar and vanilla. All held in great oak cradle. Some light cereal notes with orange marmalade come into play along with toasty nuts, soft caramel and some short bread. Rich and full in the mouth where lots more oak and vanilla show. Ultra smooth yet fairly short, soft, clean finish.'
Producer: Diageo Plc
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Nose leads with barley and malt and driven by smoky drafts along with rich spice and honey. Full entry into the mouth with full flow across the palate. Lots of spice and citrus with big oak support. Herbal and rose wood notes. Big and beautifully rounded mouth with chocolate and vanilla . Complex and charming.'
Producer: John Dewar & Sons Ltd
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Inviting nose filled with mature notes yet backed with fresh, clean floral aromas. Firm entry yet soft, creamy flow and massive array of flavours from rich malt through crisp apples to some sweet fruit. A distinct smoky wisp is ever present. Great texture and perfect balance. Hints of leather and sultana. Elegant and wonderfully complex. Some busy spice in long lasting finish.'
Producer: Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky Ltd
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Magnificent nose opens with exotic characters of passion fruit, mango, lychee all in fine mature mode. Glorious big floral backing with lavender and dark rose. Lovely, rich sweetness in the mouth. Deep flavours with fine oak cradle. A deep warming glow from the core. Despite all the mature character there is a rich lively finish. Taster's comment: 'Sunshine in a glass'.'
Producer: Chivas Brothers
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Stone fruits lead in very attractive nose with peach being most dominant. Nutmeg, cinnamon and sherry follow. Wonderfully warming in the mouth. Rich in sherry characters with raisins and plum. Vanilla is prominent in long, well sustained finish. Delightful.'
Producer: Syndicate 58/6 Limited
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Very complex nose packed with orange, pear, cardamom, ginger and hints of anise. Full in the mouth where all the nose promised appears again with an eruption of smoky spice. Soft and gentle flow across the palate with some sweetish malt and some vanilla. The maturity is well balanced with some lively notes. Really attractive in every way.'
Producer: Diageo Plc
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Very attractive nose with light smoky note floating above fruit and spice. Sultanas, cloves, cinnamon mingle with solid malty notes. Great balance and wonderful mix of mature notes and youthful fruit. Mouth filling and rich with lovely peaty note in long, sustained finish. Fully deserves its award.'
Producer: International Beverage
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Nose beckons with a floral spray of sweet perfume followed by citrus and spice. A bold, full but elegant entry into the mouth where a wave of rich flavours of citrus, malt and grain swamps the palate. Smooth yet firm flow. Good balance and fine, silky soft texture. The spice builds to a pitch and carries on through a very long finish.'
Producer: Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Very attractive nose filled with honey, heather and vanilla. Super smooth entry into the mouth and satin flow across the palate. Rich and full bodied mouth. Lots of complex flavours with good, clean oak support. Mellow and mature notes are balanced by some fresh and youthful notes that give good lift in the finish.'
Producer: Lidl UK
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Striking nose packed with vanilla, coconut and other tropical notes. Creamiest flow through the mouth with a malty build including some citrus notes . The malt really makes an impression in the mouth. Hints of honey and peat. Good malt leads into long finish.'
Producer: The Blended Whisky Company
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Fragrant, perfumed nose with attractive smoky backing. Summer fruits come into full play along with peach, citrus where lemon is strong. Attractive marine notes add complexity with touch of olive and some anise and rich toffee. Good balance of malt and grains. Long satisfying finish.'
Producer: Matisse Spirits Company Ltd
Judge's Tasting Notes: 'Nose is led by well matured notes of ripe fruit and rich spice. Hints of peach blossom, mint and vanilla. Rich, full, smooth flow in the mouth. Beautiful balance and fine texture. Hints of marzipan and gentle whiff of smoke. Nutmeg, fruitcake and coriander all play a part. With all its age and maturity there is still a sprightly lift in lively finish.'
