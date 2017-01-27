The 15 best books to read on your commute

Your daily commute is built-in downtime. Instead of mindlessly playing Candy Crush while on the train, why not stimulate your brain a little bit with a book?
Our friends at Amazon put together a list of the best books for your commute. Whether they’re divided into small chapters, filled with tips to get you ahead at work, or just feature a train prominently, these 15 books are perfect for reading on the way to and from the office.
We’ve included blurbs written by Amazon editor Chris Schluep.
'Gladwell might be the perfect nonfiction read for the commuter. His chapters are short, his ideas generally compelling, and you'll draw at least one or two subjects for water cooler discussion with each few pages read.'
'Freakonomics: A Rogue Economist Explores the Hidden Side of Everything' by Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner
'Statistics meets pop culture in this book. You may find yourself looking forward to your commute just a little more.'
'Apple may be taking a hit these days, but that's partly because Jobs did so much to build the company to greatness. This is one of the best business biographies of recent times.'
'Another excellent and inspiring biography about a tech world star who is working hard to change the world.'
'Maybe the title is a bit obvious. But the months this book has spent on the bestseller list supports the choice. Along with 'Gone Girl', this book started the trend of bestselling books with 'girl' in the title.'
'Here's one for the literary set. Doerr's book won the Pulitzer last year and is written in short, consumable chapters. Not only will it take you to WWII France, it will make you look smart on your commute.'
'Fooled by Randomness: The Hidden Role of Chance in Life and in the Markets' by Nassim Nicholas Taleb
'Taleb is the kind of writer and thinker who will make you reconsider the world around you. Kind of a kickstart to your brain in the morning.'
'Jeffery Deaver reportedly penned his first novel while riding the train to his job at a Wall Street law firm. 'The Bone Collector' is the first book in his best-selling Lincoln Rhyme series of thrillers, but 'The Steel Kiss' (the twelfth in the series) just came out in March.'
'If you are into fantasy novels, here's a first novel that was written by the author on his New York City subway commute. As Brett says, he typed it on his smart phone and got 'very fast with my thumbs.''
'Larson is a master who writes nonfiction books that read like novels. Word of note: this book is about the sinking of the Lusitania, so not advisable for ferry commutes.'
'This is the only selection that I have personally both read and listened to on audiobook. I enjoyed both experiences immensely. It's a long one, so settle in and ride along with one of history's greats.'
'Ross looks at how our world is rapidly transforming and the types of innovations people are applying to improve people's lives. The chapter-by-chapter approach makes the book digestible during your commute.'
'Phil Knight leads you through the details of his life and business at a leisurely, almost conversational pace. If you don't currently share your ride with a friendly, quirky billionaire friend, here's your chance.'
'I can't exclude this from the list: short stories of leafy suburbs, commuter trains, and visits to the big city. This is an older book, but it's a classic. I go back to read stories like 'The Swimmer' every year or so.'
'If your commute to work is a drag, and if you dream of a more creative life, Elizabeth Gilbert has written the book that will help you get where you want to go.'
