The 17 best books of the year, according to readers

Amazon Mindy Kaling dishes on body image, love, and meeting Bradley Cooper in her second book ‘Why Not Me?’

No one knows good books better than the people who read them.

Book recommendation sharing website Goodreads just released its 2015 Goodreads Choice Awards, the only major book awards chosen by readers themselves.

Goodreads users rated books that were published this year in a number of genres; the highest-rated book in each was declared the winner.

Keep scrolling to see the best books from 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.