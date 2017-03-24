These are Amazon's picks for best books this March

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Most people could stand to devote more time to reading. We all make room in our busy schedules for the latest seasons of our favourite TV shows, but we reserve too little time for books.

If you’re looking for something to keep you occupied before bed or on your commute to work this February, we suggest checking out Amazon’s Best Books of the Month, a section of the site wholly dedicated to new releases in literature and fiction, nonfiction, history, and more.

You’ll find a spotlight pick (this month’s is Mohsin Hamid’s “Exit West”) along with nine other books that Amazon’s book editors loved for this month.

One of these recommendations might just inspire your next hardcover or Kindle purchase.

Captions have been provided by Erin Kodicek, editor of books and Kindle at Amazon.com.

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We frequently receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

This article originally appeared at Insider Picks. Copyright 2017. Follow Insider Picks on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.