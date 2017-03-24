These are Amazon's picks for best books this March

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Most people could stand to devote more time to reading. We all make room in our busy schedules for the latest seasons of our favourite TV shows, but we reserve too little time for books.
If you’re looking for something to keep you occupied before bed or on your commute to work this February, we suggest checking out Amazon’s Best Books of the Month, a section of the site wholly dedicated to new releases in literature and fiction, nonfiction, history, and more.
You’ll find a spotlight pick (this month’s is Mohsin Hamid’s “Exit West”) along with nine other books that Amazon’s book editors loved for this month.
One of these recommendations might just inspire your next hardcover or Kindle purchase.
Captions have been provided by Erin Kodicek, editor of books and Kindle at Amazon.com.
Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We frequently receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]
This article originally appeared at Insider Picks. Copyright 2017. Follow Insider Picks on Twitter.
Timely and original, Mohsin Hamid's novel 'Exit West' is the story of two young lovers who end up refugees when their home country descends into chaos. Instead of fleeing on foot, or by boat or plane, Nadia and Saheed hear about a mysterious door, a portal to a faraway place…(that is not Narnia, but has its own perils).
After an acrimonious divorce, a father and his two sons move to a cramped apartment in New Mexico, that feels ever more stifling as the father succumbs to his addictions. Harrowing and heartfelt, Magariel's impressive debut novel is ultimately a survivor story.
Two unlikely friends, bonded by a love of music, get drawn into a dangerous world when one of them pirates a song for his own purposes. Part mystery, party ghost story, 'White Tears' deftly addresses thorny issues of white privilege and racism.
'The Night Ocean' by Paul La Farge begins by questioning whether or not (in)famous horror writer H.P. Lovecraft had a gay relationship with a young fan. From there a mesmerising and multilayered alternative history unspools, featuring other famous names in Lovecraft's coterie. It's a chilling reminder that stories can take on a life of their own, and cause collateral damage.
Congratulations if you stopped checking your Facebook and Twitter feeds long enough to read about this fascinating book by Adam Alter, which examines modern-day obsessions like binge-watching and counting Instagram likes, how companies cultivate them, and how we can turn something addictive into something good.
Drop the highlighter, stop rereading, and don't try to memorise who was president in 1910. In 'Learn Better', Ulrich Boser outlines six steps to help us connect the synapsis necessary to enhance comprehension, and retain information. Boser's engaging writing style makes what could be a boring topic anything but.
Jami Attenberg employs her signature acerbic wit to the hilarious and heartrending story of a single, childless woman who is pushing 40 and deigns to be unapologetic about it! While Andrea Bern bucks convention and lives according to her own playbook, she discovers that even adults have a lot of growing up to do.
When I explained to someone that I was reading a book about how dictionaries are written, the guy barely stifled a yawn. But it's fascinating! I promise! Not just for word nerds, Kory Stamper's 'Word by Word' delves into the quirky and surprisingly controversial world of lexicography, where an unintentionally politically-charged definition can make you fodder for late-night talk-show hosts.
Billed as the love child of Emily St. John Mandel's 'Station Eleven' and Andy Weir's 'The Martian,' Meg Howrey's 'The Wanderers' is the story of three astronauts preparing for a trip to Mars. To do this, they endure a 17-month simulation where what is real, and what is not, becomes less clear, tipping the delicate balance of their existence and forcing them to face their deepest fears.
Thirty-eight-year-old New Yorker writer Ariel Levy had it all -- great career, beautiful wife, baby on the way…But she upended it all, starting with an affair that dramatically changed the trajectory of her life. In this emotionally raw memoir, Levy talks about surviving bad decisions, coping with loss, and taking responsibility for your life.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.